With the release of Horizon Forbidden West, players were very keen on seeing some romance options for Aloy especially since Guerilla Games have added plenty of new features. But are there any romance options for Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West? Read on to find out!

Are there Romance Options in Horizon Forbidden West?

Well, the answer to this question is a big no, there aren’t any romance options in HFW.

In terms of romance, this game is the same as Horizon Zero Dawn. However, you may get into some flirty dialogue with some characters in the game, but you are not going to get into any full-blown romance.

Aloy encounters plenty of characters throughout the storyline of HFW and an even bigger focus on Erend and Varl in the sequel, which is why some of the players were thinking that there may be a romance option tucked in there somewhere. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Horizon Forbidden West is really sticking to its core in this department. The main focus of HFW; side missions, main mission, and the conversations you are going to indulge in center mainly on the robot dinosaurs and saving the world from them.

While there are plenty of RPG systems in Forbidden West, romance and companion relationships are not a part of them.

You are however allowed to ship Aloy with any character you wish and write your own fanfic if you desire but if you were expecting a relationship system like Dragon Age or Witcher games then you would be disappointed.