The combat of Horizon Forbidden West is engagingly challenging but becomes frustrating if you’re at a difficulty setting that’s not suited to you. So, in this guide, we’ve explained the difficulty settings of Horizon Forbidden West so that you know what setting you should play on.

Horizon Forbidden West Difficulty Explained

Horizon Forbidden West has 5 pre-defined difficulty settings and one Custom difficulty setting. We’ve outlined each of those difficulty settings below and how they change the gameplay in HFW.

Story: Players can focus on narrative and exploration, as fighting becomes a bit easier.

Easy: Combat is toned down as compared to normal and the main focus here is on exploration and story.

Normal: Difficulty level is medium, allowing you to enjoy exploration, story, and combat equally.

Hard: Combat difficulty is bumped up a notch, meaning you can expect challenging combat.

Very Hard: Combat difficulty is on a whole other level, you’ll need to be skillful to make any progress.

Custom: This difficulty setting allows you to tweak your experience in a variety of ways and provides accessibility options like Easy Loot.

Which Difficulty Setting to Choose in HFW?

The go-to difficulty option for most players in HFW is normal as it provides a good balance between combat and story. However, if you feel like combat isn’t your thing and simply want to experience the Story of Horizon Forbidden West, then select Easy mode.

If you have good combat skills and are coming from Horizon Zero Dawn, you can go for Hard and Very Hard difficulty. You can showcase all your skills and will get a decent challenge.

The Custom difficulty is best picked if you have an idea about what you’d like to tweak. It’s suited to players who want a specific accessibility option or players who’re already familiar with the game.

Some of the things the Custom Difficulty allows you to tweak are:

Enemy health

Amount of damage Aloy takes

Duration of slow-motion Concentration aiming

Also, keep in mind that you can also change the difficulty level anytime while playing HFW. You’re not stuck with the difficulty level you pick at the start of Forbidden West.

For the trophy hunters out there, you’ll be glad to know that there isn’t a trophy tied to difficulty. This means you can earn all the trophies and get platinum on any option.