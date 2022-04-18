Horizon Forbidden West Arena Guide

The Arena is a sort of endgame activity with a series of timed challenges for players to complete in return for rare and legendary items. The following guide will explain just how and why Aloy needs to be participating in the Arena in Horizon Forbidden West.

How to Find the Arena in Horizon Forbidden West

The Arena is located behind the Memorial Grove in the Maw of the Arena. The mainline Kulrut questline will help you reach The Arena if you haven’t found it by then. Its entrance is just right to the entrance to the Memorial Grove.

How to Unlock The Arena in Horizon Forbidden West

Completing the Kulrut questline is only the first step towards unlocking The Arena. You can come back to the Maw of the Arena at any time to talk with Kalla about opening The Arena. She will ask you to bring her bristleback tusks and a rollerback sinew to reconstruct the ballista.

To get the Bristleback tusks you need to go to the site of bristleback and break them off the machine.

To get rollerback sinew, you need to go to the south of Arena to the rollerback site. There you will encounter a giant rollerback that you can defeat for its sinew. It’s especially weak against acid.

Hence, draw your attention to the acid canister in the area and make the rollerback run through the canister for some bonus damage.

Bring both items back to Kalla to finally open the doors to The Arena.

Horizon Forbidden West Arena Challenges

There are 20 combat challenges in The Arena, categorized by their level of difficulty. Each challenge will ask you to defeat different machines within a certain amount of time. Once a challenge is successfully completed, the next challenge will be unlocked and so on until the last challenge is put to rest.

The Arena challenges are categorized the following way:

Amateur

Intermediate

Skilled

Expert

Legendary

The Arena Amateur Challenges

Challenge Machines Fee Time Loadout Type Reward Pack Hunters • 3x Scrapper 100 Metal Shards 2:30 Open 3 Arena Medals • 2x Clawstrider Machine Reinforcements • 1x Longleg 150 Metal Shards 3:30 Open 5 Arena Medals • 1x Ravager Boost Battle • 1x Rollerback 150 Metal Shards 3:00 Open 6 Arena Medals • 3x Spikesnout Rematch • 1x Slitherfang 250 Metal Shards 5:00 Fixed 10 Arena Medals

The Arena Intermediate Challenges

Challenge Machines Fee Time Loadout Type Reward Fight the Elements • 1x Acid Clawstrider 100 Metal Shards 1:00 Open 6 Arena Medals • 1x Fire Clawstrider Cage Fight • 2x Grimhorn 150 Metal Shards 1:30 Open 8 Arena Medals Canister Chaos • 2x Purgewater Canister Burrower 150 Metal Shards 2:30 Open 10 Arena Medals • 2x Widemaw • 2x Acid Canister Burrower From the Deep • 1x Tideripper 250 Metal Shards 3:30 Fixed 24 Arena Medals • 2x Snapmaw

The Arena Skilled Challenges

Challenge Machines Fee Time Loadout Type Reward Grim Prospects • 1x Grimhorn 100 Metal Shards 2:30 Open 9 Arena Medals • 2x Ravager Ring of Fire • 2x Scorcher 150 Metal Shards 1:20 Open 12 Arena Medals Bellow Brawl • 1x Shellsnapper 150 Metal Shards 2:00 Open 15 Arena Medals • 1x Fire Bellowback • 1x Acid Bellowback Tremortusk Tussle • 1x Tremortusk 250 Metal Shards 5:00 Fixed 16 Arena Medals • 1x Acid Clawstrider

The Arena Expert Challenges

Challenge Machines Fee Time Loadout Type Reward Apex Drifters • 2x Apex Skydrifter 100 Metal Shards 2:00 Open 15 Arena Medals • 1x Apex Rollerback Death from Above • 3x Sunwing 150 Metal Shards 1:30 Open 20 Arena Medals Stormy Weather • 1x Apex Stormbird 150 Metal Shards 2:30 Open 25 Arena Medals Dreaded Encounter • 1x Apex Dreadwing 250 Metal Shards 3:00 Fixed 40 Arena Medals • 1x Apex Spikesnout

The Arena Legendary Challenges

Challenge Machines Fee Time Loadout Type Reward Shimmering Menace • 4x Apex Stalker 100 Metal Shards 1:30 Open 32 Arena Medals Ancient Corruption • 3x Corruptor 150 Metal Shards 2:00 Open 48 Arena Medals The Frozen Wilds • 2x Apex Frostclaw 150 Metal Shards 2:30 Open 64 Arena Medals Apex Predators • 1x Apex Scorcher 250 Metal Shards 7:30 Fixed 131 Arena Medals • 1x Apex Thunderjaw

Horizon Forbidden West Arena Rewards

You will earn The Arena medals by completing every challenge. These medals can be exchanged for several rare and legendary items.

Weapon Medal Cost Marshal Hunter Bow 84 Hunting Medals Warden Sharpshot Bow 54 Hunting Medals Rampart Blastling 54 Hunting Medals Glowblast Spike Thrower 54 Hunting Medals Relentless Boltblaster 54 Hunting Medals