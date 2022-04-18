Horizon Forbidden West Arena Guide

The Arena is a sort of endgame activity with a series of timed challenges for players to complete in return for rare and legendary items. The following guide will explain just how and why Aloy needs to be participating in the Arena in Horizon Forbidden West.

How to Find the Arena in Horizon Forbidden West

The Arena is located behind the Memorial Grove in the Maw of the Arena. The mainline Kulrut questline will help you reach The Arena if you haven’t found it by then. Its entrance is just right to the entrance to the Memorial Grove.

How to Unlock The Arena in Horizon Forbidden West

Completing the Kulrut questline is only the first step towards unlocking The Arena. You can come back to the Maw of the Arena at any time to talk with Kalla about opening The Arena. She will ask you to bring her bristleback tusks and a rollerback sinew to reconstruct the ballista.

To get the Bristleback tusks you need to go to the site of bristleback and break them off the machine.

To get rollerback sinew, you need to go to the south of Arena to the rollerback site. There you will encounter a giant rollerback that you can defeat for its sinew. It’s especially weak against acid.

Hence, draw your attention to the acid canister in the area and make the rollerback run through the canister for some bonus damage.

Bring both items back to Kalla to finally open the doors to The Arena.

Horizon Forbidden West Arena Challenges

There are 20 combat challenges in The Arena, categorized by their level of difficulty. Each challenge will ask you to defeat different machines within a certain amount of time. Once a challenge is successfully completed, the next challenge will be unlocked and so on until the last challenge is put to rest.

The Arena challenges are categorized the following way:

  • Amateur
  • Intermediate
  • Skilled
  • Expert
  • Legendary

The Arena Amateur Challenges

Challenge Machines Fee Time Loadout Type Reward
Pack Hunters • 3x Scrapper 100 Metal Shards 2:30 Open 3 Arena Medals
• 2x Clawstrider
Machine Reinforcements • 1x Longleg 150 Metal Shards 3:30 Open 5 Arena Medals
• 1x Ravager
Boost Battle • 1x Rollerback 150 Metal Shards 3:00 Open 6 Arena Medals
• 3x Spikesnout
Rematch • 1x Slitherfang 250 Metal Shards 5:00 Fixed 10 Arena Medals

The Arena Intermediate Challenges

Challenge Machines Fee Time Loadout Type Reward
Fight the Elements • 1x Acid Clawstrider 100 Metal Shards 1:00 Open 6 Arena Medals
• 1x Fire Clawstrider
Cage Fight • 2x Grimhorn 150 Metal Shards 1:30 Open 8 Arena Medals
Canister Chaos • 2x Purgewater Canister Burrower 150 Metal Shards 2:30 Open 10 Arena Medals
• 2x Widemaw
• 2x Acid Canister Burrower
From the Deep • 1x Tideripper 250 Metal Shards 3:30 Fixed 24 Arena Medals
• 2x Snapmaw

The Arena Skilled Challenges

Challenge Machines Fee Time Loadout Type Reward
Grim Prospects • 1x Grimhorn 100 Metal Shards 2:30 Open 9 Arena Medals
• 2x Ravager
Ring of Fire • 2x Scorcher 150 Metal Shards 1:20 Open 12 Arena Medals
Bellow Brawl • 1x Shellsnapper 150 Metal Shards 2:00 Open 15 Arena Medals
• 1x Fire Bellowback
• 1x Acid Bellowback
Tremortusk Tussle • 1x Tremortusk 250 Metal Shards 5:00 Fixed 16 Arena Medals
• 1x Acid Clawstrider

The Arena Expert Challenges

Challenge Machines Fee Time Loadout Type Reward
Apex Drifters • 2x Apex Skydrifter 100 Metal Shards 2:00 Open 15 Arena Medals
• 1x Apex Rollerback
Death from Above • 3x Sunwing 150 Metal Shards 1:30 Open 20 Arena Medals
Stormy Weather • 1x Apex Stormbird 150 Metal Shards 2:30 Open 25 Arena Medals
Dreaded Encounter • 1x Apex Dreadwing 250 Metal Shards 3:00 Fixed 40 Arena Medals
• 1x Apex Spikesnout

The Arena Legendary Challenges

Challenge Machines Fee Time Loadout Type Reward
Shimmering Menace • 4x Apex Stalker 100 Metal Shards 1:30 Open 32 Arena Medals
Ancient Corruption • 3x Corruptor 150 Metal Shards 2:00 Open 48 Arena Medals
The Frozen Wilds • 2x Apex Frostclaw 150 Metal Shards 2:30 Open 64 Arena Medals
Apex Predators • 1x Apex Scorcher 250 Metal Shards 7:30 Fixed 131 Arena Medals
• 1x Apex Thunderjaw

Horizon Forbidden West Arena Rewards

You will earn The Arena medals by completing every challenge. These medals can be exchanged for several rare and legendary items.

Weapon Medal Cost
Marshal Hunter Bow 84 Hunting Medals
Warden Sharpshot Bow 54 Hunting Medals
Rampart Blastling 54 Hunting Medals
Glowblast Spike Thrower 54 Hunting Medals
Relentless Boltblaster 54 Hunting Medals
Item Medal Cost
Death-Seeker’s Shadow Bow 80 Arena Medals
Forgefall Bow 80 Arena Medals
The Blast Forge Boltblaster 80 Arena Medals
Nora Thunder Warrior Outfit 54 Arena Medals
Tenakth Vanquisher Outfit 54 Arena Medals
Carja Stalker Elite Outfit 54 Arena Medals
Instant Brittle Chance +3% Coil 16 Arena Medals
Instant Burning Chance +4% Coil 16 Arena Medals
Instant Explosion Chance +2% Coil 16 Arena Medals
Instant Plasma Blast Chance +4% Coil 16 Arena Medals

