How To Solve Sundial Puzzle In Hogwarts Legacy

Sundial Puzzle is the key to the door, which leads to ruin. It is part of another quest in Hogwarts Legacy called “A Bird In the Hand.” This quest is given to you by Poppy, and you may find the concept behind this puzzle very difficult to understand. But our Hogwarts Legacy Sundial Puzzle solution guide will make it easier for you to get the key and get the key to the ruin.

Hogwarts Legacy Sundial Puzzle solution

You will meet someone when you enter the puzzle location, and your puzzle will begin after the cut scene. At first sight, it looks very complicated. But, it has a simple concept behind it. To start working on the puzzle, you will need a moonstone. Put the moonstone in the hole of the Sundial in Hogwarts Legacy.

Now, see the door that you want to unlock. Around the door, there will be different symbols. But, when you put the moonstone, two symbols will become bright and highlighted.

Remember those two symbols, and now look to the puzzle floor. The same door symbols can also be seen on the puzzle floor.

You will see two pillars in front casting light on the Sundial in Hogwarts Legacy. One will be in the outer circle, and one will be in the inner circle. The puzzle works because there are two circular paths for two pillars in which the pillars can move. There will be spots in between the circular paths.

You have to position the pillars by moving so that the shadows cast by the pillars will be in the direction of the two highlighted symbols. You can do that by using the Accio spell in Hogwarts legacy. This spell allows you to drag the pillars and place them where you want.

You must drag the pillar and place it on the opposite side of the symbol, so its shadow falls on the highlighted symbol on the ground. Similarly, cast “Accio” again on the second pillar and drag it to the opposite side of the second highlighted symbol.

Once you have done that, the light of both pillars will cast shadows in the direction of the highlighted symbols in Hogwarts Legacy. That is how you can solve the Hogwarts Legacy Sundial Puzzle and enter the ruin.