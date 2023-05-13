Hogwarts Legacy Stuttering And Performance Fixes

Hogwarts Legacy might be a singleplayer game where FPS doesn’t matter as much as a competitive shooter but no one likes constant frame dips especially when exploring the beautiful world or fighting challenging enemies. Unfortunately like all AAA games these days, Hogwarts Legacy stuttering is a common issue for PC players, regardless of their system specs.

While a possible cause of performance issues and frame drops in Hogwarts Legacy might be your rig not being able to meet the requirements, it is also possible that some other issue is affecting performance.

How to fix Hogwarts Legacy stuttering and performance issues

Before moving any further, check if you have these specs on your PC. As I mentioned before, the main reason for stuttering and performance issues is an incompatibility between the game and your PC.

Operating System: Must have at least Windows 10 on your PC.

Processor: Ryzen 9 7900X or Intel Core i5-6600

Memory: Must have at least 16GB DDR5 RAM

Graphic Card: Your PC should at least have NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB.

Storage: Your PC should at least have 85GB (most preferably SSD) free space.

However, in case your PC not only meets the minimum requirements but also the recommended and you still encounter Hogwarts Legacy performance issues and frame drops, regardless of your graphics settings, try out the solutions we have presented below.

Turn off CFG

CFG (Control Flow Guard) sometimes causes low FPS in the game. Sometimes, turning off CFG resolves your performance issue.

Simply follow the steps below and hopefully, you will be able to play the game smoothly. The following steps are only for users who have Windows 10 on their computers.

Go to Exploit Protection in the game.

in the game. Click the tab labeled Program settings.

the tab labeled Program settings. Press Add a program to customize tab.

Add a program to customize tab. Click on the Choose exact file path tab.

on the Choose exact file path tab. Go to the HogwartsLegacy app and select it ( Steam\steamapps\common\Hogwarts Legacy )

) Scroll down to the (CFG)

Check the Override system settings and t urn them off .

. Click Apply.

Apply. Restart your PC.

Hopefully, after doing this you will be able to face low FPS issues in the game.

Lowering your graphics settings

If you are willing to sacrifice a bit of visual quality for a better frame rate, you can tweak the graphics settings a bit. Start off by using the in-game Benchmark. The benchmark will set all options according to your hardware. However, those might be a bit too high so whatever value the benchmark selects, lower them by one level.

Population, Foliage, Sky and Fog settings are the biggest FPS killers in Hogwarts Legacy and the cause of stuttering, especially in areas like Hogsmeade so lowering them should provide some relief.

Disable the v-sync in the game settings.

Make sure your Nvidia low latency mode is on+boost.

Make sure DLAA and Raytracing settings are disabled

Reboot your game.

This has improved the performance of many gamers, so it might work for you.

Utilize DLSS 3

This option might not be for everyone as DLSS 3 is an exclusive feature for Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs. However, if you own one of those new cards and are still suffering from stuttering in Hogwarts Legacy, enable DLSS in Options and then turn on Frame Generation. Even on DLSS Quality preset, this should give you a very nice performance boost.

Turn off other apps

Mostly many PC have other Apps working in the background. Before starting your game, make sure to turn off your background Apps. To check about other Apps, open Task Manager.

Reinstall the game

If any of the above doesn’t solve your issues, try reinstalling your game. Hopefully, this will work out for you.