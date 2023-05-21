The PC version of Hitman 2 is having issues like the crash on startup, Black screen, stuttering, and more. Here we have compiled a list of errors and issues with the game along with their fixes like Hitman 2 crash fix and more.

Hitman 2 Crash On Startup, Performance And Fixes

Hitman 2 brings a lot of advancements in its graphical technology compared to Hitman 2016. However, there are flaws with the game like HDR not working as intended, crash on startup, Hitman 2 has stopped working and more.

What is more interesting is that the game doesn’t even support DirectX 12 despite Hitman 2016 having a support for DX 12. The following are the errors and issues that players are experiencing along with their fixes like Hitman 2 crash fix, black screen fix, stuttering fix and Hitman 2 has stopped working fix and more.

Players are reporting the game just crashes after a few minutes of gameplay, especially those with Nvidia GPUs. Here are a few Hitman 2 crash fixes that will resolve the issue for you.

Now, the first thing is that update your GPU drivers, Hitman 2 seems to be crashing on old Nvidia drivers. Update them to the latest version and the issue would resolve. Also, disable the GeForce Experience overlay as it is also the cause of Hitman 2 crashes.

The thing is, it varies from system to system. If you are using older Nvidia Driver like Driver version 416.34 and it is crashing for you then update the driver.

If the updated driver is causing the crashes then just install the Driver version 416.34 and the crash issue will resolve. However, at the time of writing, Driver Version 416.34 is the one that solves the crashing issue.

Players have also specifically noted that Hitman 2 crashes while loading Miami or other specific levels. The fix for this is quite simple. Many of you were probably playing the prologue while the game was downloading int the background. Just verify the file integrity and the game will download a small file. The crash issue for Miami level and other levels will resolve.

Crash On Startup

Crash on Startup is another one of the Hitman 2 issues. Here are a few fixes for Hitman 2 crash on startup issue.

Try turning off third-party monitoring software like MSI Afterburner and even revert the GPU clocks back to their base clocks if you have overclocked the GPU. Sometimes overclocked GPU crash games.

Another reason for crash on Startup could be your ANti-virus or Windows Defender. Try making an exception for Hitman 2.exe in your anti-virus or Windows Defender. Or you can just disable them is another one the fixes for Hitman 2 crash on startup issue.

Crash to Desktop (0x80000003)

Many players are experiencing the game crashing to the desktop, with error code 0x80000003 appearing. This issue can be overcome by using DXVK tool which is available on Steam

Black Screen Fix

Players are reporting that when they start the game they only see a black screen while they can listen to the music in the background. Also, for some, the game just crashes after a few minutes. Here are a few things you can do to resolve the black screen issue.

1- The first one is quite simple if the game’s default resolution is just higher than your monitor’s resolution. Start the game and when the Black Screen appears press “Alt+Enter”.

This will put the game into Windowed mode and you will get the display. Now go to the video settings and change the resolution to your monitor’s native resolution and you will be able to play in fullscreen mode.

2- Another reason for the back screen could be the usage of outdated GPU drivers. Update your GPU drivers and the issue should resolve.

3- Also, make sure you haven’t overclocked your GPU if you have then just reverted back to GPU’s default settings and the Hitman 2 black screen issue would resolve.

4- Another reason for the black screen is the broker HDR. If you play the game with HDR enabled it just turns the screen to black.

Just disable the HDR and if you aren’t able to then just press “Alt+Enter” and the game will go into windowed mode and the HDR will disable. Just go to the settings and turn-off HDR. Or you can just disable the HDR from Windows.

5- External Sound Card is also a reason for the Black Screen. Just start the game with internal Sound card set as default and when the black screen appears just press “Alt+Tab” and change the audio output to your external Sound Card and the game will run just fine.

Hitman 2 Has Stopped Working

This is another Hitman 2 error that players have reported. However, it is mostly popping up for players with AMD Phenom II processor.

While the minimum system requirements mention that the game supports the AMD Phenom II but, in reality, it doesn’t support at launch. Either upgrade your CPU or wait for the developers to resolve the problem.

However, if you want to just play Hitman 2 on AMD Phenom II then here is a workaround that just might work. The reason why the game doesn’t support the AMD Phenom II is the lack of SSE4 instructions.

Install the Intel Software Development Emulator which will emulate the missing Instruction set and will allow you to play Hitman 2. Just follow the steps described in this guide and you might be able to get the game working.

NvCamera64.dll Faulting Module Fix

Players are experiencing the “NvCamera64.dll Faulting Module” error while trying to play Hitman 2. This error is related to the Nvidia Geforce Experience. Just disable or uninstall the GeForce Experience the issue should resolve.

Low FPS, Stuttering Fix

Hitman 2 is quite a demanding game in terms of hardware. Players are reporting that they are experiencing low FPS and stuttering while playing.

One reason for the stuttering and low FPS is the memory leak issue in Hitman 2 and you are required to have at least 16 GB of RAM. To get rid of the stuttering issue just press “Windows key + R” and type “Regedit” and press enter.

A new window will open and you will navigate to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE/SYSTEM/CurrentControlSet/Control/SessionManager/Memory Managment. Now click on the ClearPageAtShutDown and set the value to 1. Restart your PC and the stuttering and low FPS issue should resolve.

Needless to say, installing latest GPU drivers can potentially give you a performance boost. Also, make sure there is no process running in the background using too much of your CPU, HDD or GPU.

Open task manager and see if there is any process using too much of the CPU or HDD. Hitman 2 is a CPU intensive game to it requires as much CPU resources for itself as it can get.

There is another thing you can try to boost the FPS is you own at least GTX 10 series GPU. Open Nvidia Control Panel and select “Manage 3D Settings” and then select “Program Settings”.

Now select Hotman 2 from the drop-down list and look for V-sync in the options. Set V-sync to “Fast”, this will potentially provide you with a PFS boost. However, for this to work you need to have a powerful CPU as the game is CPU intensive.