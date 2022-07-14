This guide will help you know how to use the Call Aid ability in Hades. It also includes information about how you can charge God Gauge and what are the effects of different powers and boons.

Hades Call Aid Ability

There are many Boons granted by the Olympian Gods to aid Zagreus in his attempts to escape the underworld. One such boon is an ability known as Call Aid and is a key ability you do not want to miss out on.

Unlock Call Aid

First of all, you need to unlock the Call Aid ability, for this in normal cases you have to wait for Poseidon, the God of the sea, as He will be the first Olympian God to introduce you to this power.

Poseidon will only offer you Poseidon’s Aid as a boon and you can expect this to happen on about the fourth or fifth escape attempt.

It is to be noted that some players have reported that they were able to find it much later than expected hence do not lose hope, you’ll definitely find it!

Regardless, this shall unlock the Call Aid button on the left side of the screen.

God Gauge and Using Call Aid

Call Aid isn’t the only thing that you’ll get the option of while playing. On the same left side, there’s a bar that is called God Guage.

God Guage has certain parameters to be dependent upon. The most obvious is damaging the enemies while others are stated below to help you get along with improved God Guage.

To get a faster-charging speed with critical hits, Hunter Instinct Boon by Artemis is the requirement.

To initiate an encounter with Gauge Partially full, you’ll need to have a Proud Bearing by Athena.

When in a situation of receiving damage, Boiling Point by Poseidon is the thing that comes to aid by giving a faster charge.

To have a faster charge regardless of the fact that you’re dealing or receiving damage, Clouded Judgment by Zeus has got your back.

Now is the need for you to know about the Call Aid. To get the above-stated boons, the requirement is to have the Call Aid. God Gauge gets reset after the encounter.

If you face any abnormality with Call Aid, there are still ways to make a faster charge.

This can be done by smoldering Air Duo boon by Aphrodite and Zeus. This leads to an automatically charged gauge but the cap should be at 25%.

Another way is Quick Favor by Hermes. This charges the gauge on its own. The last thing is the Aether Net item from the Well of Charon. This results in the start of every encounter with a 15% gauge.

Spell Effects

You can use your Call Aid skill if your God Gauge is at a minimum of 25%, however, it has a disadvantage, which is lesser damage or shorter durations.

Here’s the list of spells with their effects:

Artemis, this flames various bolts with a high basic hit possibility.

Athena, this makes you resistant and redirect all assaults briefly.

Demeter will gather a freezing vortex that chills and harms foes.

Boon Effects

Dionysus‘ Aid will encompass Zagreus with a noxious cloud that causes Hangover.

Zeus will destroy crowds close to you with lightning.

Aphrodite will pantomime blowing a kiss that causes a touch of harm while beguiling hostiles for a couple of moments.

Ares will transform you into a turning sharp edge so you can cut your adversaries.

Poseidon will make you incidentally insusceptible while you surf and collide with your rivals like a maverick wave.