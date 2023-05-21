GTA 5 Duke O Death Location Guide – How to Unlock Death Car, GTA 5 Imponte Duke of Death

The Imponte Duke O Death is yet another exclusive reward for returning players for the new generation re-release of Grand Theft Auto 5. Drove by Frankenstein in Death Race, you can also unlock the all-black armored Duke O Death in GTA 5. This GTA 5 Duke O Death Guide will tell you everything you need to learn about How to Unlock Death Car in GTA V.

Before we begin, do note that Duke of Death in GTA V comes without the huge arsenal of weapons. The car does have a great armor and maneuverability in off-road areas and of course, it comes in black. If the lack of weaponry does not trouble you, read on to know how to get yourself GTA 5 Imponte Duke O Death.

GTA 5 Duke O Death Location – How to Unlock

The Imponte Duke O Death appears as a Random Event after players complete the first Tonya Strangers & Freaks mission “Pulling Favors”, just outside Franklin’s aunt’s house. The Random Event appears in the parking lot of the café on the south road across Sandy Shores in Grand Senora Desert. The area on the map is just below the airstrip so it should not be too hard to find.

Upon stealing the vehicle and driving off, players get chased by several cargo trucks as well as gunmen in smaller vehicles. Players need to take them all out (which can be an issue) or simply escape them.

The train track really helps in losing the pursuers since players can cross it as soon as a train comes near which blocks the way for pursuers or they can just drive on the tracks, in through the tunnels where enemies will not follow. Once the situation is all clear, players can store the car in their garage for later use.

Besides the one stored in the garage, the Duke of Death also spawns besides the oil derricks west of the airstrip in Grand Senora Desert as well as inside the scrapyard in the southwest corner in El Burro Heights.

This is all we have in our GTA 5 Duke O Death Guide that details the Duke of Death Location. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!