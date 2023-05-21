GTA 5 Gun Range Challenges Guide – Tips And Tricks, Get Weapons Discount

GTA 5 is packed with activities to do and Gun range challenges are one of them. Completing Gun Challenges in GTA 5 is a must! The different attributes of your characters add a lot towards how they perform in a particular mission. This GTA 5 Gun Range challenges guide will help you with all the challenges, how to get the discount on weapons and how to complete them.

And by completing these GTA 5 Gun Range Challenges, your character will not only perform better while shooting but you will also unlock a wide range of weapons and will receive 25% off on all weapons. However, you will have to aim for Gold if you wish to get these discounted prices on ammunition stores.

This GTA 5 Gun Range Challenges guide will help you step-by-step on how to complete these challenges so that you can get the discount on ammunition and other rewards.

GTA 5 Gun Range Challenges

The unlocking system of the weapons works in a different manner. After unlocking a particular weapon on the Gun Range, the weapon will not be available on the AmmuNation stores until you progress enough through the game to unlock them.

Finding Gun Ranges in Los Santos is quite easy. You can open up your mini-map and look for .9mm Pistol icon. One Gun Range is to the South-East of Franklin’s home and the other one is to the North of Franklin’s home.

After approaching the Gun Range, press ‘right’ to enter and pay a fee of $14. This is the only fee you will be paying for the ammo and weapons are completely free of cost. For trying out the challenges, that is!

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

In order to complete a challenge, you will be required to hit the given targets with maximum accuracy. Doing this will also build up your score multiplier. However, if you miss a target, the score multiplier will get to zero and you will have to build it up again.

Note: There are some challenges which are a whole forgiving then the other ones. For instance, Assault Rifle challenge’s score multiplier doesn’t reset if you make one mistake.

Each challenge you undertake requires hitting the color-coded circles. The point and color distribution of each area is:

Black +10 Points

Blue +25 Points

Red +50 Points

Yellow +100 Points

The score multiplier has a maximum range of 3x which means that you can earn up to 300 points for each accurately hit the target.

Each challenge consists of three stages and you must meet the targeted score in each of these areas. Some of the areas require you to shoot static targets and some of them will have moving ones.

As for unlocking the weapons in the game, the challenges are quite self-explanatory as to how to unlock more weapons.

Note: Heavy Gun challenges will unlock only after you have acquired Bronze medal in all other challenges.

All the gun challenges are pretty easy except Pistol challenge# 3 and Shotgun challenge# 1. At least for me! I would advise you to move along the targets during the Pistol challenge# 3 which will certainly help.

As for the Shotgun challenge# 1, you will be required to hit the maximum number of targets at the same time. Once again, move along the targets until you almost align them and then shoot.

That is all for our GTA 5 Gun Range Challenges Guide with tips on all the challenges and how to complete them.