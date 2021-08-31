GTA Online Shipwrecks Locations Guide

Shipwrecks are located randomly across the coast of Los Santos and Blaine County in GTA Online, with a treasure chest next to each single one of them. Our guide will get you up to speed with the locations of all the shipwrecks in GTA Online

GTA Online Shipwrecks Locations

There are a total of 30 shipwrecks in GTA Online. Only one of them becomes available every 24 hours, meaning that you can acquire only one treasure chest in a day.

When you’ve opened all 30 of the treasure chests next to the shipwrecks, you will be rewarded with $20000 and 2000 RP.

Furthermore, each of the first seven treasure chests also contains an outfit scrap. Once you’ve collected all seven, you’ll gain access to the pirate-themed Frontier Outfit in your GTA Online wardrobe.

So, without further ado, let’s get started with the locations of the shipwrecks!

All Shipwrecks Locations

Shipwreck # 1

At the edge of the Elysian Island near the end of the bridge. It will be sitting behind a rock.

Shipwreck # 2

At the eastern coast of the Los Santos International Airport, amidst a few small sand dunes.

Shipwreck # 3

At the western coast of the Los Santos International Airport, amidst a pile of rubble.

Shipwreck # 4

At the riverbank of the Pacific Ocean, near a watchtower.

Shipwreck # 5

At the riverbank of the Pacific Ocean, amongst the piers of the huge bridge.

Shipwreck # 6

At the Pacific Bluffs, right next to a handful of huge, black rocks.

Shipwreck # 7

At the Banham Canyon, right next to a pile of rocks.

Shipwreck # 8

At the eastern edge of the Pacific Ocean, next to a handful of rocks.

Shipwreck # 9

At Lago Zancudo, right at the bottom of the mountainside facing the ocean.

Shipwreck # 10

At Lago Zancudo, next to a small, broken wooden bridge.

Shipwreck # 11

At the riverbank of Zancudo River, next to a tree and few rocks.

Shipwreck # 12

At the coast of North Chumash, next to a huge, black rock.

Shipwreck # 13

At Paleto Cove, next to a few rocks.

Shipwreck # 14

At the coast of the Paleto Forest, next to a pile of rocks.

Shipwreck # 15

At Paleto Bay, at the bottom of a cliff.

Shipwreck # 16

At Paleto Bay, next to a wooden fence.

Shipwreck # 17

You’ll find it partially submerged in water near some bushes and rocks at Procopio Beach.

Shipwreck # 18

To the north-eastern side of the previous location, along the coast.

Note that this spawn location is currently not used by the game’s script.

Shipwreck # 19

Further down to the south of the previous location, along the coast.

Note that this spawn location is currently not used by the game’s script.

Shipwreck # 20

A bit further down to the south of the previous location, along the coast.

Again, this spawn location is currently not used by the game’s script.

Shipwreck # 21

At the eastern coast of the Pacific Ocean. The desired shipwreck will be partially submerged in water at the edge of the coast.

Shipwreck # 22

Further down the south from the previous location, along the coast. The desired shipwreck will be placed next to a bunch of rocks.

Shipwreck # 23

Further down the south from the previous location, along the coast where the land turns a bit inwards. The desired shipwreck will be submerged in water.

Shipwreck # 24

Further down the south from the previous location, along the coast. This shipwreck will be located amongst a few rocks.

Shipwreck # 25

Further down the south from the previous location, along the coast. Again, the desired shipwreck will be placed amongst a bunch of rocks.

Shipwreck # 26

Head further down the south along the coast, from the previous location, to find this shipwreck sitting amongst a few rocks.

Shipwreck # 27

Make your way further down the south along the coast, from the previous location, to find this shipwreck sitting at the entrance of a small tunnel.

Shipwreck # 28

There is an Island in the Pacific Ocean, further down to the previous location.

At the southern edge of this island, you’ll find the desired shipwreck.

Shipwreck # 29

At the Palomino Highlands, amongst a couple of huge rocks at the coast.

Shipwreck # 30

At the coast of Cypress Flat, amongst the wooden spikes.