GTA V Websites Guide – List of All Websites, Secret Websites

There is a walloping number of websites that you can surf in Grand Theft Auto V. Unlike the GTA IV where you had to visit an internet cafe in order to visit a website; you can simply do this via your mobile phone. There is quite a list of GTA V websites.
Aside from the significantly large list of GTA V websites, there are also secret websites in GTA V. The websites in GTA V serve also an online marketplace for purchasing stuff like cars and there are also dating sites in the game that players can use and amuse themselves while they are not in the mood for doing any story missions.
From getting the military arsenal to keeping an eye on the Stock Exchange Market. You name it and GTA V will have a website on it!
GTA V Websites
In order to access internet on your phone; simply press ‘Up’ on your D-Pad and select the Internet Option. You will get to an Internet Explorer kind of interface where you will be able to type in the address of the website you want to visit.
We have compiled a list of available website that you can surf in GTA V. Try them out and you might stumble across some of your interest.
Social Networking
- www.lifeinvader.com
- www.bleeter.biz
Miscellaneous
- www.whokilledleonorajohnson.com
- www.yourdeadfamily.com
- www.yournewbabysname.com
- www.altruistsunite.com
- www.appropriateassociates.com
- www.beseecher.net
- www.merryweathersecurity.com
- www.thechildrenofthemountain.com
- www.theinternetisahellhole.com
- www.mydivinewithin.com
- www.myroomonline.net
- www.proposition43.org
- www.sanandreasdmv.com
- www.sawaterandpower.com
- www.stoppayingyourmortgage.net
Banking & Finance
- www.creditcardconsolidationkings.com
- www.minotaurfinance.com
- www.fleeca.com
- www.thebankofliberty.com
- www.monetaryscience.us
Water Vehicles
- www.docktease.com
Food
- www.egochaserenergybar.com
- www.grainoftruth.net
Drugs Rehabilitation
- www.electrotokesystem.com
- www.abstinentamerica.com
- www.junkenergydrink.com
- www.proposition208.com
Buying Aircrafts
- www.elitastravel.com
Epsilon
- www.epsilonprogram.com
Search Engine
- www.eyefind.info
Fitness and Health
- www.toiletcleaneronline.com
- www.thepowcleanse.com
- www.fabienlaroucheyoga.com
- www.bullsharktestosterone.com
Entertainment
- www.therealitymill.com
- www.fameorshame.net
- www.classicvinewood.com
- www.jackhowitzer.com
- www.princessrobotbubblegum.com
- www.republicanspacerangers.com
- www.righteousslaughter7.com
Weapons
- www.ammunation.net
Stock Exchange
- www.bawsaq.com
- www.iwillsurviveitall.com
Education
- www.chainsofintimacy.com
- www.ministerinminutes.com
Buying Cars
- www.legendarymotorsport.net
- www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com
Technology
- www.fruitcomputers.com
Legislation
- www.hammersteinfaust.com
Medicine
- www.himplantsenhancementsurgery.com
Buying Cycles
- www.pandmcycles.com
Beauty
- www.preservexskincream.com
Psychic
- www.psychicshoutout.com
Online Jobs
- www.sixfiguretemps.com
Political Figures
- www.suemurry.com
Clothing
- www.swallowco.com
- www.toeshoesusa.com
- www.universaluniform.net
Adult
- www.vanillaunicorn.xxx
Traveling
- www.visitthealamosea.com
Buy Military Arsenal
- www.warstock.cache.and.carry.com
That is all for our GTA V Websites guide with tips on all the websites and secret websites in GTAV.