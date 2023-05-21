GTA V Taxi Missions Guide – All Taxi Mission Locations, Rewards

GTA V is filled with side activities for players to take part in through which the players can earn extra cash and GTA V Taxi missions are one of them and this GTA V Taxi missions guide will help you on how to complete these missions and what are the rewards for the taxi jobs in GTA V.

Grand Theft Auto V once again gives you the option to become a humble (or maybe not so humble) taxi driver and take customers all around the map. This classic side-challenge is a fun way to earn small cash, and still has the charm that made it such a love-able hobby in the previous games of the franchise.

GTA V Taxi Missions

However, real-life rules somewhat apply in GTA V Taxi Missions as the players will be required to be gentle, meaning no ramming anything along the way, and get o the destination as quickly and as safely as possible and the rider might give you extra tip. In order to start GTA V Taxi Missions, you will need to grab yourself a yellow taxi.

In GTA V, hijacking cars is like breathing, so that shouldn’t be much trouble. Once you’re in the taxi and driving it, blue markers will appear on your radar, which are fares, and their destinations will be in the form of yellow markers.

During some GTA V Taxi Missions, people will behave like douches and attempt to run off without paying you your fare. You need to teach such folks a lesson. Run your car over them – once they’re dead you can collect the fair and tip (I have no idea what the logic behind that is). Just be sure to lose the cops afterward.

For more help on GTA 5, read our Strangers & Freaks, Property Missions and 100% Gold Medal Completion Guide.

GTA 5 Private Fares Taxi Missions

In this guide, we’ll go over the special taxi missions associated with the purchase of the LS Taxi Cab Corporation. These are special missions that need to be taken occasionally to maintain your business and the weekly revenue you get from it. Ignoring these missions may result in your property loss and gradual decrease in revenue.

Note that unlike normal taxi side-jobs, you will not need to first get a taxi to participate in these missions, so it will just come down to getting to the place and getting the job done.

The following are the GTA V Taxi Missions for the LS Taxi Cab Corporation:

Fare Needs Excitement

This mission is located in Rockford Hills, Dorset Drive. It is at the entrance of the Mount Zone Medical Center. The target’s location is marked by a ‘P’, while the destination is a blue dot. This is no ordinary taxi job.

Apparently, the driver has a fetish for some reckless and crazy driving. So, the more insane you drive, the more fun the passenger is going to have, and the more he’ll pay you.

Make sure you speed and drift along corners. Be wild but don’t get involved in accidents – just ensure the passenger has his fun without getting hurt. Driving through opposite traffic and performing stunt jumps is another great way to get his adrenaline pumping.

To put it simply, just drive like a typical GTA maniac, without the crashing bit. You’ll get paid a Daredevil Bonus, the fare, and the tip.

Take It Easy

This customer is located near the Up-n-Atom Burger in Vinewood. This guy is the exact opposite of the previous one. He’s feeling a little woozy, so he wants you to drive carefully. You’ll have to be a gentleman and a sensible driver for this one – both of these things are pretty hard when you’re playing GTA.

If you’re doing a bad job, the guy is going to end up puking out of the right window. You don’t want him doing that – not only is it disgusting, it also prevents you from getting the No Puke Bonus at the end of the trip. There’s nothing else to this drive apart from awfully boring patience.

Deadline

This taxi mission is located in the Sanddy Shores. The target passenger is waiting near the 24/7 Supermarket on Niland Avenue. As soon as he enters the taxi, a count-down timer of 3 minutes and 30 seconds will appear.

He needs to get to Vinewood Hills, so you need to move fast.

The best way to approach this mission is to take unorthodox routes. Go off-road immediately by cutting left across the road. Speed is what matters in this trip, so try to get him there as quickly as possible. If you managed to reach the destination 30 seconds early, you’ll get a huge Speed Bonus at the end.

Got Your Back

This is a pretty fun mission that ends in a shootout. You need to pick up the fare outside an Ammu-Nation shop in Elgin Avenue, Pillbox Hill. This guy tells you that the people he’s about to meet are pretty dangerous, and will also give you a weapon. It’s important that you equip an SMG or something just before you reach the destination.

When you reach there, you’ll find out that the guy is meeting the members of The Lost gang. He’ll attempt to negotiate with them in a scene, and then everyone will pull out their guns. When the fare announces that he’s giving them three seconds to run away, you should get out of the vehicle and kill The Lost members.

The passenger will take cover behind crates. Follow him and shoot the reinforcements that arrive. You’ll receive some cash and gratitude from the guy. That was an expected taxi job, wasn’t it?

Take to the Best Tailor

There’s a lady waiting for you to take her to a good store in the parking lot of the Galileo Park, Vinewood Hills. She wants to be taken to the best tailor in Los Santos. Check out your map to see which tailors are close by.

It’s important to know that she wants the best of the best, and there are three stores to choose from if you look in the map. The first is in Rockford Hills, called the Ponsonbys. Then there is on in Del Perro called Suburban. The third is in Strawberry and is a Discount Store.

You’ll get the most money for taking her to Ponsonbys. So drive there in whatever manner you want, and you’ll get a good bonus of $500 for choosing the right store along with the regular tip and fare.

Cut You In

This fare is located at the loading and unloading zone in Los Santos International Airport. Pick him up from there. The guy wants to get to Little Gems Jewelry Downtown on Atlee Street. Take him there and stop on the marker on the ground. When he enters the jewelry shop, turn your vehicle around and park in the same place.

Kaboom! This guy is a jewelry robber, and you were just involved in a heist. He’ll enter your vehicle, and you’ll get a two-star wanted level. Congrats! You have to act as the getaway vehicle for him. Cops will be swarming every street from here onwards. The best place to head is west, and then do what you do best to lose the cops.

Once you lose the cops, return the guy to the airport. If you managed to avoid getting spotted, you will earn a $1000 Smooth Getaway Bonus along with a whopping $10,000 tip! Totally worth the trouble!

Got You Now

Get to the ULSA in Richman Street. There’s a student waiting to be taken to the Elgin Avenue, under the Olympic Freeway. Take him to the destination to spot his hot girlfriend. Once you compliment his girl, he’ll get jealous and pull you out of the vehicle. It’s time for a fight!

I would suggest avoiding weapons unless you want to alert cops – just beat him down the old fashioned way. Once he’s down and dead, his now ex-girlfriend will ask for a ride. After the cinematic, take the cash from her dead boyfriend’s body. Next, take the lady to her friend’s place on Palomino Avenue.

You’ll get a bonus of $100 for Knocked Out a Sucka, and to top it off, the babe will give you her number, which is added in your contacts as ‘Liz’. Welcome to the retarded world of GTA, where you score chicks by beating their boyfriend’s to death.

Clown Car

Pick up the three passengers at the Richman hotel in West Eclipse Boulevard. They’ll tell you that there are three stops, of which the first is Maze Bank. While at it, the passengers will spark one up along the way. Your car will fill up with smoke. Stop at the Maze Bank.

The next stop is Fleeca Bank in Vinewood. The passengers will then tell you that they enjoy hip-hop. Tune the radio for some hip-hop songs to make them happy. The final passenger wants to skip work, and get him to the 24/7 Supermarket.

It’s a fairly straightforward job with little trouble. Just make sure you are quick enough and you drive safe and sound to get the bonus and a good tip.

Follow Car

Pick up the lady on the El Rancho Boulevard. She needs a ride to Central Los Santos Medical Center. When you stop at the destination, she’ll point out a car that belongs to her fiancée and ask you to follow him.

Do that, but make sure you keep a good distance to prevent him from spooking out. The lady will warn you if you do, so make sure you brake when she does. Make the lazy driver while preventing yourself from getting too close. You’ll find out that the fiancée is in the maid of honor’s home.

Drive into the yellow marker. The retarded lady will jump out and shoot the cheaters, and then take off running. If you didn’t get too close while following the fiancée, you’ll get a $100 bonus.

That is all for our GTA V Taxi Missions Guide with tips on how to acquire the Taxi and how to complete the missions so that you cam earn more cash.