GTA 3 Hidden Packages Locations Guide

In this guide, we will help you uncover all of the Hidden Packages Locations in GTA 3. Some of these Grand Theft Auto 3 hidden packages are in locations that are hard to reach but we will be helping you collect all of them as quickly as possible.

GTA 3 Hidden Packages Locations

There are a total of 100 packages hidden around the map of GTA 3 and we will be guiding you on how to collect all of them.

We will be covering every major area on the map and walk you through each package’s location and how to get to it.

Collecting these hidden packages in GTA III is required for 100% game completion although they don’t offer any reward like other games.

Portland Island

There are a total of 33 Hidden Packages on Portland Island in Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition.

Hidden Package#1

Get out of your hideout and cross the highway on the left to reach the shoreline. From there, turn right and walk all the way to the end to find the first hidden package.

Hidden Package#2

Climb the stairs to the left of your hideout that takes you to an elevated railway track and jump on it to continue moving forward.

You need to keep walking towards the right until you reach the building with the huge radio mast and then jump on its roof to collect the hidden package and a flame thrower as well.

Hidden Package#3

Go to Saint Mark’s area to collect the next few packages. Once there, you need to climb the gas station’s wall and run along until you can jump on top of the roof to collect the package.

Hidden Package#4

Now go to the Easy Credits Auto showroom and break the glass using a car to collect the hidden package inside.

Hidden Package#5

Now go towards the building on your left and you will be able to spot another hidden package around the back of the building, towards the left.

Hidden Package#6

From here, you need to take the next 3 right turns until you reach a building with piles of dirt. The hidden package can be found behind the first pile of dirt from the left side.

Hidden Package#7

Now keep following the same road as it takes you atop a hill and then stop once you see a small park on the right side. The next package is hidden on the first roof and there is a shotgun waiting to be picked up on the second roof just ahead.

Hidden Package#8

Go back to the main road and as soon as you cross the 2nd main intersection, you will see an alleyway on the right. Keep walking through the alley until you locate the hidden package and the Uzi submachine gun.

Hidden Package#9

Go back to the park you just exited a while ago and go inside Godfather’s mansion across the street. The next hidden package is on the verandah on the left side of the mansion.

Hidden Package#10

There is a beach on the backside of the mansion. There is a ledge on the right side that has the 10th hidden package resting on top of it.

Hidden Package#11

Go back to your hideout and then start going towards the apartment park area on the right side. You need to go around the back of the park building to find the next hidden package.

Hidden Package#12

You need to use your car to make the jump towards the parking lot near the phone booths and pick up the 12th hidden package from there.

Hidden Package#13

Now go across the parking lot and you will be able to spot a bunch of trees on a slope. There is a package hidden in that thicket.

Hidden Package#14

Go to the Red-Light District to collect the next couple of Hidden Packages in GTA 3. Go to the back of Luigi’s and climb the roof to find one.

Hidden Package#15

The next one is located on the roof right next to Luigi’s, near a Billboard.

Hidden Package#16

Now cross the street and go to the back of Wendy’s to find some steps. Climb them to reach an alley with the next hidden package.

Hidden Package#17

Go left from Luigi’s until you reach a T junction and then look for a building with large glass panels. Break the glass to go inside the building and collect the hidden package.

Hidden Package#18

Once you’ve completed all of the China Town missions, the subway entrance near the Rush Construction Building will open up, and then you can go inside to collect the hidden package.

Hidden Package#19

We can collect the next 3 hidden packages from China Town. Start by going left from your hideout and then take the 6th Left to reach the Hong Hung Inc Building. From there you need to go left and pick the hidden package which is located just across the bollards.

Hidden Package#20

Now go back to the hideout in Chinatown and head left once again but this time take the 7th left turn to reach the Roasting Peck Duck. Your next package is in the alley next to this building.

Hidden Package#21

Go back to the hideout and venture left again until you reach the 6th turning. Take it and then immediately look right to find some steps. Climb these steps to reach the top and claim the next hidden package.

Hidden Package#22

Head towards the Industrial area of Trenton to find the next bunch of Hidden Packages. Go left from the Easy Credit Auto showroom to come across an abandoned tunnel covered with shrubs. Clear em out and go inside to collect the hidden package.

Hidden Package#23

The next hidden package is located on the roof of the Supa Save store that you can reach by going on the elevated railway tracks and running along the tracks until you can jump on top of the store’s roof.

Hidden Package#24

Go back to the railway tracks and keep running on them until you can see a huge building with 2 chimneys on your left. That’s where you need to go by jumping from the grinder. The hidden package is located near the chimneys.

Hidden Package#25

Go across the street and enter the Bitch’n’Dog Food Factory. The next hidden package is located around the back of the building, towards the left side.

Hidden Package#26

The next package is located near Joey’s garage which is on the right of Bitch’n’Dog Food Factory. Once you reach the garage, jump over the low wall and collect the hidden package inside.

Hidden Package#27

Go right from here until you reach the Bus Depot and then climb over the low wall to make your way to the Saw Mill where the 27th hidden package is waiting for you.

Hidden Package#28

The next hidden package is also inside the sawmill. You need to reach the blue slope and collect it from there.

Hidden Package#29

Go to the Power Plant building nearby and walk around the back to collect the 29th hidden package.

Hidden Package#30

Go to the Callahan Bridge from your current position and then take a right followed by another right and then turn left once you reach the end of the alley.

Hidden Package#31

Steal a Triad Fish Van and then go to the Callahan Bridge. You need to take a left followed by 2 right turns to eventually reach the gates of the fish company. Because you arrived in the van, they will open the gates for you, and then you can collect the hidden package from the back of the building.

Hidden Package#32

The last two packages require you to complete all of the Portland story missions and as you leave the island, you will land on a small island where the next hidden package is located near the shipwreck.

Hidden Package#33

The last hidden package can be picked up from Chinatown by taking the subway there. The entrance to the subway is near your new hideout, around the area with loads of billboards.

Staunton Island

Staunton Island in GTA 3 has a total of 36 Hidden Packages for the players to collect.

Hidden Package#34

The 34th hidden package is located around the back of the Army Surplus Store. This store is located near the Sports Stadium near your hideout.

Hidden Package#35

The next package is located inside the Sports Stadium. You need to climb the footsteps and reach the top to collect the hidden package.

Hidden Package#36

Circle the exterior of the stadium building until you find the next hidden package on the ground. It is near all the Rockstar billboards.

Hidden Package#37

Next, you need to visit the hospital and park your car in a way that makes accessing the roof possible. You have to vault on the car and then climb on top of the roof to collect the hidden package.

Hidden Package#38

You have to reach the St Mathias University in the same area and collect the next hidden package from there. You have to look near the signpost to be able to spot the hidden package.

Hidden Package#39

There is a construction site across the street from the university and that’s where you’ll find the next 2 hidden packages.

You can enter the site by ramming through the gates on the right side and then use the blue ramp to enter the incomplete part of the building. That’s where you’ll find the hidden package next to a bunch of armor and health pickups.

Hidden Package#40

Now go back to the blue ramp and this time, head left until you reach the ground. The next hidden package can be found on that ground.

Hidden Package#41

Hijack a Cartel Cruiser and then go to the Columbian’s garage near your hideout to enter without looking conspicuous. You can find the hidden package inside one of the garages that just opened up for you.

Hidden Package#42

The next hidden package has some risk involved so it’s wise to save your progress at the hideout before continuing.

Go to the bridge near your hideout and then walk along the curved girders to pick up the hidden package. Be careful though, as a bunch of Columbians will open fire at you and you can fall and drown as well.

Hidden Package#43

Go right from the hideout and then take the second left towards the car park. Vault over the car park wall and then look for the hidden package near the open garages.

Hidden Package#44

Now go to the multi-story car parking plaza nearby and go up to the first floor to collect the package from the northern corner.

Hidden Package#45

This next one is located at the fire station. You can reach the fire station by taking 3 rights followed by 2 lefts starting from your hideout. The package is behind the fire trucks.

Hidden Package#46

The 46th hidden package is a bit tricky to get as you’ll need to drive to the curly bridge that leads to Stanton and look for 2 buildings with blue and grey exteriors.

You need to aim for the place where they intersect and jump towards the intersection to land on the roof and collect the hidden package.

Hidden Package#47

You need to head right from the low park walls and then make your way to the road tunnels and look for the 47th Hidden Package near the end of the tunnel, towards the right side.

Hidden Package#48

The next 2 packages can be found inside the park near your hideout. The first one is located inside the basketball court.

Hidden Package#49

The next hidden package is located under the central bridge of the park.

Hidden Package#50

For the 50th Hidden Package, you need to go to the apartment block grounds near your hideout and look for the package around the stairs that lead to the docks.

Hidden Package#51

Go left from the apartment block and make your way to the lorry yard. From there you need to go down the steps, face left, and pick up the hidden package.

Hidden Package#52

Go right from your hideout and turn left at the end. Then take the second right and you will be able to find the hidden package at the end of the L-shaped alley.

Hidden Package#53

You will be able to find the next hidden package at the museum building nearby. You need to climb the stairs on the left and collect the package from the top.

Hidden Package#54

Once you are back at your hideout, go right and then turn right from the end, followed by an immediate left, and then take the 3rd right. You need to go down to the underground car parking and collect the hidden package from there.

Hidden Package#55

Exit the car park and then climb the nearby stairs of the parapet to reach the top. Then, jump onto the roof and pick up the hidden package.

Hidden Package#56

Now jump down into an enclosed area. You will see a few green dumpsters close by. Go right from the dumpsters and then turn left to find the 56th Hidden package from there.

Hidden Package#57

There is a shoreline close to your current position. Go there and then look for some rocks on the far side of the shoreline to find the next hidden package.

Hidden Package#58

Now look back and you’ll see a pedestrian-only bridge nearby. Go up the stairs to collect the hidden package from the middle of the bridge.

Hidden Package#59

Start going along the road until you spot a large star-shaped statue. You will find the next hidden package sitting behind the statue.

Hidden Package#60

Turn right where the road ends and you’ll eventually reach a casino. Go to the helipad atop the casino to pick up the 60th Hidden Package.

Hidden Package#61

Go right from the casino and then take a left to reach the police station. Go down to find the next hidden package in the left yard of the police station.

Hidden Package#62

Drive a police car to have the police open the gate for you and then you will be able to spot a parking area on your left. Jump down and collect the package from there.

Hidden Package#63

Go back to your hideout and venture right again. Turn right from the end followed by a left turn to spot the church in the distance. Go to the back of the church and pick the hidden package from the left side.

Hidden Package#64

Go left from the church until you see the Dojo. There is a narrow alley next to the church that has the 64th hidden package.

Hidden Package#65

Now go to the AMCO building near your hideout and go to the parking area. The 65th hidden package is sitting next to the elevator.

Hidden Package#66

Now go around the building and climb the stairs to reach the roof where the next package is waiting for you.

Hidden Package#67

As you start going down from the roof, you’ll be able to spot an empty building with huge glass panels. You need to break that glass and go inside to collect the next hidden package.

Hidden Package#68

Go to the Stauton Bridge and collect the hidden package from there. It is not hidden so, you’ll be able to spot it on top of the bridge easily.

Hidden Package#69

You will be able to collect another Hidden Package from the same bridge if you keep an eye on the left side. And with that, you will have collected all the hidden packages on this island.

Shoreside Vale

The remaining 31 Hidden Packages can be found on Shoreside Vale.

Hidden Package#70

Go to the Francis International Airport and hang left until you reach the end of the terminal building. Then use the stairs to reach the subway and look around the elevators on the lowest level. That’s where you’ll find the hidden package.

Hidden Package#71

There are some billboards near the airport. The next hidden package is located below those billboards.

Hidden Package#72

You now need to circle to the front of the airport and go towards the airport fire engine to locate the next hidden package.

Hidden Package#73

There’s a gap near the fire engine that you need to go across and pick the 73rd hidden package, sitting near the dome.

Hidden Package#74

Now use your car to smash through the barriers and drive towards the 4th hangar. The next hidden package is located below the wing of a plane, parked outside the hangar.

Hidden Package#75

There’s a helipad near your current position. You need to climb its steps and pick up the next hidden package.

Hidden Package#76

Look at the runway and start going towards the slipway until you can locate the hidden package.

Hidden Package#77

Now turn back towards the main airport building and you’ll see a hangar with loads of helicopters parked outside. The next hidden package is located below a plane which is also parked near the helicopters.

Hidden Package#78

You need to keep moving towards the end of the main runway and then drop down towards the right side to locate the next hidden package.

Hidden Package#79

As you exit the airport, keep an eye out for a dirt path leading towards a wooden bridge. You need to descend the slopes and pick up the hidden package from under the bridge.

Hidden Package#80

Head back to your hideout and then go around the back to find a van parked close to some billboards there. The 80th hidden package is under this van.

Hidden Package#81

Go left from your hideout and then turn left where the road ends. You will soon see a dirt path on your right. Take that path and park your car once you reach the picnic spot to collect the next hidden package.

Hidden Package#82

Go back to the road you were on before turning right towards the dirt path and go forward until the next left turning arrives. Then turn towards the apartment block and then go across the underpass until you can see the next hidden package between the 2 buildings.

Hidden Package#83

Now drive back to the apartment blocks and pick up the next hidden package from the entrance of the first building.

Hidden Package#84 – 88

Go left from your hideout and then take another left to start climbing up the hill. You will soon reach a residential area with huge houses and gardens in the front. Hijack a Cartel Cruiser to gain access to these houses.

The next 4 hidden packages are spread across these houses and you’ll find them either in the front garden or around the back of the house. Acquiring all of them should be very easy.

Hidden Package#89 – 90

Now go back to the main road and head towards the Cochrane Dam to find the next 2 hidden packages. Go across the blocked tunnel entrance and turn right towards the jetties. Check each of the jetties to find both hidden packages.

Hidden Package#91

Now go to the base of the dam and climb the stairs that lead to the tower. You’ll find the next hidden package at the top.

Hidden Package#92

Keep moving forward until you reach a big area and that’s where you’ll find the next hidden package.

Hidden Package#93

Jump down and you’ll land right on top of the next package. There are a few health pickups nearby if you’ve taken damage from that jump.

Hidden Package#94

Leave the dam area and once you reach the end of the road, you will see the Turtle Head Storage Company building on the left. Go around the back of this building to collect the next hidden package.

Hidden Package#95

Go inside the building and take the stairs on the right side to reach the roof. Now jump across to the other roof and collect the package from the very end.

Hidden Package#96

Now go to the Punk Noodle factory and vault over from the side where the low wall connects with the high wall. You will land on a red container and the next hidden package will be right beside you as well.

Hidden Package#97

Go back to the main road where you vaulted in from just now and keep moving forward until you reach the hospital building. The next hidden package is located in the hospital building, around the back.

Hidden Package#98

Go across the street and you’ll see a police station. The 98th hidden package is located on the roof of the low sheds inside the police station.

Hidden Package#99

Go right from the police station until you see two large storage tanks. Walk between the storage tanks to climb on top of the pipes and then keep walking until you can climb on top of the green-colored roof. Now, jump across the gap to locate the 99th hidden package.

Hidden Package#100

The last package is at the foot of the hill near your hideout. You need to go down and as soon as you cross the tunnel, you will be able to see the hidden package on the right side.

With this, you’ve now collected all 100 hidden packages in GTA 3 which makes it a lot easier for you to do a 100% run.