GSC Game World Lists “Unannounced Title” Alongside Stalker 2

It turns out that developer-and-publisher GSC Game World has been working on more than just Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl.

According to an updated LinkedIn listing from earlier today, CEO Evgeniy Grygorovych is currently overseeing two in-development projects at GSC Game World. Stalker 2 being one of them, alongside an “unannounced title.”

There are no details available at the time of writing about the new in-development project but fans are pegging their hopes on seeing the original Stalker trilogy receive a full-blown remastered release.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, despite the numeral, will be the fourth installment in the franchise. Shadow of Chernobyl made its debut in 2007 with Clear Sky and Call of Pripyat following in 2008 and 2009 respectively.

The Stalker franchise is hence more than a decade old and while a number of mods have been released over the years to improve the original trilogy for modern-day hardware (and players), an actual remastered release by GSC Game World would certainly bring up a lot of smiles.

Stalker 2 was originally planned to release in 2012 before being cancelled. The game was then revived in 2018 and following a few delays, mostly owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be looking at a release for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on April 28, 2022.

This will be the first time the franchise graces consoles. The sequel will feature support for ray tracing on the new Xbox Series consoles while running at 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X flagship. The sequel will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one of release. A release for PlayStation 5 remains amiss for the time being.