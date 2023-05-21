Greedfall Attributes Guide – How to Earn Attribute Points, Best Attributes

In Greedfall, you can maximize numerous stats of your character with the help of Attributes. Greedfall Attributes are an essential part of the game which enables you to maximize the attributes of skills. It also helps in wielding better weapons and gives you the ability to wear higher-tier armors.
Greedfall Attributes
Total 6 essential Attributes are accessible in Greedfall which can additionally be increased for the purpose of unlocking other attributes or to strengthen them.
This is done by earning Attribute Points. In this Attributes Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the best Attributes in Greedfall and the ones you should unlock first.
Obtaining Attribute Points
Attribute Points in Greedfall can be obtained by earning XP and advancing the character level. In doing so, you’ll have to finish numerous quests along with defeating bosses and adversaries.
In the character stats page of Greedfall, you can see the XP you’ve acquired and the required amount to reach a higher level. You will find each Attribute down below which are accessible in Greedfall:
Mental Power
It helps in improving the strength of spells in Greedfall and it is required to wield higher quality Rings.
Willpower
It helps in increasing the duration of spells along with Magic Points of the character and it is required to wear top necklaces and amulets.
Accuracy
It helps in advancing the strength of each Firearm along with Alchemist preparations and it is required to hold top firearms.
Endurance
It helps to improve the max life along with the balance of the character, and it is required to wear hefty armors. Endurance is one of the most important survivability stats in Greedfall so it is best to invest a decent number of points in it.
Agility
It helps improving Fury Generation, a devastating “ultimate” attack in Greedfall along with each imposed damage in melee battle, and it is required to hold one/two-handed long metal blades such as Swords
Strength
It helps in increasing the strength of each melee attack along with different effects and it is required to hold one/two-handed primary melee weapons such as blunt weapons.
Listed below is the Attributes Table:
|Attribute
|Level
|Effect
|Required Attribute Points
|Prerequisites
|Strength
|Level 1
|Armor Dmg is increased by 10% Stun is increased by 20%
|1
|n/a
|Level 2
|Stun is increased by 20%. Armor Dmg is increased by 10%. Fury regeneration is increased
|1
|Strength Level 1
|Level 3
|strength of each melee attack is increased
|To be Updated
|Strength Level 2
|Level 4
|Power of each melee attack for both one/two-handed weapons is increased
|To be Updated
|Strength Level 3
|Level 5
|stun increased by 20%
|To be Updated
|Strength Level 4
|Agility
|Level 1
|Physical Dmg is increased by 10%. Fury regen is increased by 1%.
|1
|n/a
|Level 2
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Agility Level 1
|Level 3
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Agility Level 2
|Level 4
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Agility Level 3
|Level 5
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Agility Level 4
|Mental Power
|Level 1
|Magical Dmg is increased by 10%. Fury Gen is increased by 1%.
|1
|n/a
|Level 2
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Mental Power Level 1
|Level 3
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Mental Power Level 2
|Level 4
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Mental Power Level 3
|Level 5
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Mental Power Level 4
|Willpower
|Level 1
|Magic Points is increased by 100. Effect Time Span 1s.
|1
|n/a
|Level 2
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Willpower Level 1
|Level 3
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Willpower Level 2
|Level 4
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Willpower Level 3
|Level 5
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Willpower Level 4
|Accuracy
|Level 1
|Damage is increased by 10%. Armor Dmg is increased by 10%.
|1
|n/a
|Level 2
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Agility Level 2
|Level 3
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Agility Level 3
|Level 4
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Agility Level 3
|Level 5
|From a sheathed stance, releases an attack storm.
|–
|Agility Level 4
|Endurance
|Level 1
|Life Points (HP) is increased by 100. Balance is increased by 20%.
|1
|n/a
|Level 2
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Endurance Level 1
|Level 3
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Endurance Level 2
|Level 4
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Endurance Level 3
|Level 5
|To be Updated
|To be Updated
|Endurance Level 4
