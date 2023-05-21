Greedfall Attributes Guide – How to Earn Attribute Points, Best Attributes

In Greedfall, you can maximize numerous stats of your character with the help of Attributes. Greedfall Attributes are an essential part of the game which enables you to maximize the attributes of skills. It also helps in wielding better weapons and gives you the ability to wear higher-tier armors.

Greedfall Attributes

Total 6 essential Attributes are accessible in Greedfall which can additionally be increased for the purpose of unlocking other attributes or to strengthen them.

This is done by earning Attribute Points. In this Attributes Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the best Attributes in Greedfall and the ones you should unlock first.

Obtaining Attribute Points

Attribute Points in Greedfall can be obtained by earning XP and advancing the character level. In doing so, you’ll have to finish numerous quests along with defeating bosses and adversaries.

In the character stats page of Greedfall, you can see the XP you’ve acquired and the required amount to reach a higher level. You will find each Attribute down below which are accessible in Greedfall:

Mental Power

It helps in improving the strength of spells in Greedfall and it is required to wield higher quality Rings.

Willpower

It helps in increasing the duration of spells along with Magic Points of the character and it is required to wear top necklaces and amulets.

Accuracy

It helps in advancing the strength of each Firearm along with Alchemist preparations and it is required to hold top firearms.

Endurance

It helps to improve the max life along with the balance of the character, and it is required to wear hefty armors. Endurance is one of the most important survivability stats in Greedfall so it is best to invest a decent number of points in it.

Agility

It helps improving Fury Generation, a devastating “ultimate” attack in Greedfall along with each imposed damage in melee battle, and it is required to hold one/two-handed long metal blades such as Swords

Strength

It helps in increasing the strength of each melee attack along with different effects and it is required to hold one/two-handed primary melee weapons such as blunt weapons.

Listed below is the Attributes Table:

Attribute Level Effect Required Attribute Points Prerequisites Strength Level 1 Armor Dmg is increased by 10% Stun is increased by 20% 1 n/a Level 2 Stun is increased by 20%. Armor Dmg is increased by 10%. Fury regeneration is increased 1 Strength Level 1 Level 3 strength of each melee attack is increased To be Updated Strength Level 2 Level 4 Power of each melee attack for both one/two-handed weapons is increased To be Updated Strength Level 3 Level 5 stun increased by 20% To be Updated Strength Level 4 Agility Level 1 Physical Dmg is increased by 10%. Fury regen is increased by 1%. 1 n/a Level 2 To be Updated To be Updated Agility Level 1 Level 3 To be Updated To be Updated Agility Level 2 Level 4 To be Updated To be Updated Agility Level 3 Level 5 To be Updated To be Updated Agility Level 4 Mental Power Level 1 Magical Dmg is increased by 10%. Fury Gen is increased by 1%. 1 n/a Level 2 To be Updated To be Updated Mental Power Level 1 Level 3 To be Updated To be Updated Mental Power Level 2 Level 4 To be Updated To be Updated Mental Power Level 3 Level 5 To be Updated To be Updated Mental Power Level 4 Willpower Level 1 Magic Points is increased by 100. Effect Time Span 1s. 1 n/a Level 2 To be Updated To be Updated Willpower Level 1 Level 3 To be Updated To be Updated Willpower Level 2 Level 4 To be Updated To be Updated Willpower Level 3 Level 5 To be Updated To be Updated Willpower Level 4 Accuracy Level 1 Damage is increased by 10%. Armor Dmg is increased by 10%. 1 n/a Level 2 To be Updated To be Updated Agility Level 2 Level 3 To be Updated To be Updated Agility Level 3 Level 4 To be Updated To be Updated Agility Level 3 Level 5 From a sheathed stance, releases an attack storm. – Agility Level 4 Endurance Level 1 Life Points (HP) is increased by 100. Balance is increased by 20%. 1 n/a Level 2 To be Updated To be Updated Endurance Level 1 Level 3 To be Updated To be Updated Endurance Level 2 Level 4 To be Updated To be Updated Endurance Level 3 Level 5 To be Updated To be Updated Endurance Level 4

