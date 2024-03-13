Can You Romance Characters In Granblue Fantasy Relink?

Considering Granblue Fantasy Relink is an RPG with a massive cast of characters, it is understandable that one wonders if it is possible to romance one of your companions in the game.

As it turns out, despite having a cast of 18 characters by default and 3 extra through DLC, there is no option to romance any of the cast members in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

While you will unlock all these new characters during your progression and get to interact with a host of characters throughout the game, no love blossoms between them. This lack of romance option is pretty standard when it comes to the Granblue Fantasy franchise. However, that hasn’t stopped players from shipping characters on their own.

If you think your favorite characters should be in a relationship, then you are welcome to consider them that way. Since the developers haven’t shown any interest in allowing character romance in GBF Relink, why not make your own fanfics? You might actually be able to find similar fan-created romance pairings by searching through the community posts and Granblue Fantasy’s subreddit.

Besides community ships, there are also storylines and lore within the game that suggest perhaps some characters are closer to each other or have their lives intertwine in various ways. But, players still don’t get to see any romantic attachments or have any control over character relationships in Granblue Fantasy Relink.