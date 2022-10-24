Gotham Knights Street Art Locations Guide

When exploring Gotham city in Gotham Knights, players will find a series of street art murals as part of a collectible challenge. These street art pieces in Gotham Knights are spread out across the entire map in a total of 12 locations. The following guide will cover each graffiti location in Gotham Knights.

Once you find a mural, move towards it and scan it using the AR to collect it. As you approach the street art, you’ll find it outlined by a yellow silhouette that can be seen through the buildings. This makes it easy to find all the graffiti pieces.

Finding and collecting all these Gotham street graffiti will also unlock Claiming the Mural High Ground achievement/trophy for players.

Gotham Knights street art locations

Bowery Street Art (Lyceum Mural)

Players can find one Street Art in the Bowery district of Gotham city. The graffiti will be found on your way to the bridge between Bowery and Bristol.

On the junction before the bridge look to the building right of the bridge to find the mural

Bristol Street Art (See Us)

The next street art in Gotham Knights will be found in the Bristol district, inside a courtyard. Locate a courtyard next to a Basketball court, and head towards it by the three flights of stairs. The graffiti will be found adjacent to the court.

Cauldron Street Art #1 (Stolen Gotham)

The next two street art locations in Gotham Knights are found in the Cauldron district. These two are a little tricky to find since navigating through Cauldron can be difficult.

For the first street art, move towards the bridge connecting to Paris Island. You need to jump toward its eastern side and move along the docks to find the street art.

Cauldron Street Art #2 (Faces of Gotham)

The second graffiti location can be found by heading toward the Stagg Tower. Once there head northwest leading to the central region of Cauldron.

The graffiti will be found on the wall facing south.

Financial District Street Art (A Green Gotham)

The next graffiti location is in the Financial District and is pretty easy to find.

Fast travel to the Financial District, this will be your starting point. Leap downwards toward the train bridge. Now go through the tunnel where the street art will be found on your left side.

Gotham Heights Street Art (GCU)

To find the graffiti in the Gotham Heights district move towards the connecting bridge between the West End district and Gotham Heights.

Take the first right from here and after the turn, look around to find the street art on your left beside a floral shop.

Old Gotham Street Art (Simpler Times)

The next graffiti is also easy to locate and is found in the Old Gotham district. The street art is on Gotham City Cathedral’s wall. To find the cathedral head toward Rosserie Street and move toward the connecting junction leading to Crown Avenue

Otisburg Street Art (Origins of Evil)

The graffiti found in the Otisburg district is very difficult to locate. Move east of Wayne Tower, heading towards the border between Otisburg and Bowery. The street art will be found under a railway bridge at the edge of Gardener Street and Park Row

To find the graffiti found in Robinson Park head towards the border between Gotham Heights and Robinson Park. Once there go underneath the Chamber Street bridge.

Robinson Park Street Art (The March of Crabs)

You’ll find a spherical structure here; the street art will be found west of it under a bridge

Tricorner Island Street Art (Gotham Piers)

The graffiti found in the Tricorner Island district is very easy to locate and is found in the building between Hawkins Avenue and St. Adrian Avenue.

West End Street Art #1 (Our Friend Joel)

The first graffiti in West End is very easy to find.

Head towards the connecting bridge between the Financial District and West End. You’ll see the street art above a petrol station on the roadside.

West End Street Art #2 (Born This Way)

To find the second street art location in the West End district, move in the southeast direction from the first graffiti location.

You’ll be heading in the direction where Croydon Avenue and Great Lane connect. The Born This Way street art will be located here.