Gotham Knights Landmarks Locations Guide

An open-world game wouldn’t be complete without a healthy amount of collectibles for players to find. Gotham Knights has its own list of collectibles that you can collect when you are wandering around the city. These collectibles in Gotham Knights include Street Art, Batarangs, and Landmarks of Gotham City.

There are a total of 40 Gotham City landmarks that you need to collect in different parts of the city. Finding all the landmarks will unlock the History Major achievement/trophy for players.

These landmarks can easily be identified by the metal plate in front of the famous landmarks of the city. Read this guide to learn about all the locations of Gotham Knight landmarks.

Southside landmark locations

Old Koul-Brau Factory

This landmark can be found in the Southwest corner of Lower Gotham. You can find the Old Koul-Brau Factory landmark in front of Lynton Avenue. The factory is located southwest of Cobble Steel and east of S.T.A.R Labs.

Giverny Paint

You can find the Giverny Paint landmark on the Southside of Gotham City. Travel to the west end of Dixon Dock Street and you can find it Northeast of Waynetech. The landmark is in front of the Giverny Paint shop.

Dixon Dock

Dixon Dock landmark is located on the south side of Gotham City. From right across the ocean, you can find this landmark on the southeast corner of the Island. You can find it on the East side of Waynetech.

Southside Glassworks

You can find this Gotham Knights landmark outside the remains of the Glass factory named Southside Glassworks. The factory is located on the Southwest of Ocran Chemicals at Gate Street and Lyntown Avenue Street intersection.

Cobblepot Steel

In Gotham City, you can find this landmark in front of the Cobblepot Steel building. This building is located at Manchester Street and Third Street intersections.

The Cauldron landmarks

Fei Hong Supermarket

You can find this landmark in the old supermarket located underneath the overpass of Gate Street. The overpass runs alongside Volczek Street and East of Paris Island.

Paris Island Incinerator

This landmark is located on the base of a Big Building called Paris Island. Paris Island is located in the Cauldron part of Gotham City on Third Street.

Luigi Finest Pizza

You can find this landmark northeast of Paris Island at the Cauldron. Luigi Finest Pizza is located at the intersection of Harrow Road and Diangelo Avenue.

Financial District landmark locations

Gotham City National Bank

Gotham City National Bank landmark can be found below the building east of Quartz Lab in the Financial District. There is a big street in front of the bank called Commerce Avenue.

Gotham Ferry co.

In Financial District, this landmark is located near the ocean in front of Sundollar Coffee.

You can find Iceberg Lounge on the northwest side of the landmark.

Sacred Heart Convalescent Home

In Gotham City, you can find this landmark in front of the old house located where Gate Steet and Harbor Street meet. Paris Island is also at the northeast of the Sacred Heart Convalescent Home.

Miller Harbor

Miller Harbor can be found in front of Dozier Avenue Street in the Financial District. It is an old building located southeast of Union Station.

Old Gotham landmark locations

St. Swithuns Church

You can find the St. Swithuns Church landmark in Gotham Knights at the end of the Bridge in front of Bay Street. Gotham City Hall is located Northeast of St. Swithuns Church.

Gotham City Hall

In Gotham City, you can find this Gotham City Hall landmark where Neville Street intersects with the Wycliffe Avenue.

Gotham City Fire Department

Gotham City Fire Department landmark can be found at the intersection of Kane Street and Logerquist Avenue. Gotham City Hospital is also located west of the landmark.

Gotham City Cathedral

In the north part of Old Gotham, you can easily locate this landmark between Crowne Avenue and Finger Avenue. It is located east of the Powers Club.

Martha Wayne Foundation

In Gotham City, you can find this landmark in front of Bay Street when it meets with Grand Avenue. Gotham City Cathedral is also located Northeast of the Martha Wayne Foundation.

Novick Building

You can easily find this landmark at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Rosserie street in Old Gotham. Gotham City Hospital is also located Northwest of Novic Building.

Trivorner Island landmarks

Statue of Justice

In Gotham City, you can find this landmark on the map as the Statue of Justice on Tricorner Island. Fort Dumas is located north of the Statue of Justice.

Armory

Head over to the fort at the Arsenal Street on Tricorner Island and you can find this landmark. The fort is located in between Hawkins Avenue and Dumas Avenue.

Gotham City Post Office

You can find the Gotham City Post Office landmark where Monument Street and St. Adrian Avenue meet on Tricorner Island. The Statue of Justice is also located east of the Gotham City Post Office.

Fort Dumas

In Tricorner Island, you can easily find the marked landmark on the map named as Fort Dumas. Fort Dumas is located east of the Robert Kane Memorial Bridge.

West End landmarks

First Church of Gotham City

You can find this landmark when Bohler Avenue and Rotterdam Street meet on the West end of Gotham City. Once you are at the location, you can look at it near the Gotham City Gazette.

Gotham City Labor Union

In Gotham City, you can find this landmark in the West End when Prince Street meets with Croydon Avenue. Gotham City General hospital is located Northeast of the Gotham City Labor Union.

Otisburg landmarks

Ralli’s Family Restaurant

At Berger Avenue, you can find this landmark east of Foxteca. Ralli’s Family Restaurant

Is located in the Otisburg part of Gotham City.

Split Pea Catering

Split Pea Catering landmark can be found in the Otisburg part of Gotham Knights. It is near the building at the intersection of Croydon Street and Storrow Street.

Wayne Enterprises

In Gotham City, you can find this landmark on Atlantic Boulevard in Otisburg. Head to the Wayne Tower in the Northern Part of Otisburg and you will find this landmark.

St. Aloysius Church

You can find the St. Aloysius Church landmark in the Otisburg part of Gotham City. Within Otisburg, you can find it where Gardner Street meets Berger Street.

Wayne Center for Children

Wayne Center for Children landmark can be found in the Otisbug part of Gotham City. You can find this landmark where Gardner Street meets Berge Avenue.

Bowery landmark locations

Cape Carmine Lighthouse

In the Eastern part of Bowery, you can find Cape Carmine Lighthouse east of the Monarch Theater and Sporting Complex.

S.K. Animal Shelter

In Gotham City, you can find S.K. Animal Shelter on the Bowery part in front of Cape Street. Monarch Theater is located southwest of S.K. Animal Shelter.

Sacred Martyr Church

In the Bowery region of Gotham City, you can find this landmark where Sheldon Hill Road and Atlantic Avenue meet. The Cape Carmine is located northwest of the Sacred Martyr Church.

Gotham Heights landmarks

St. Joseph Church

You can locate this artifact on University Drive Street when it meets with Hemlock Street. St. Joseph Church is located in the Gotham Heights.

Gotham Heights Residences

When Chambers Street meets Bierce Avenue, you can find Gotham Heights Residences landmark in Gotham Heights.

Old Wayne Mining HQ

You can find this landmark in Gotham Heights in front of Gotham County Road. Old Wayne Mining HQ can be found when Gotham City University road and Gotham City reservoir road meet.

Martha Wayne Art Gallery

Martha Wayne Art Gallery landmark can be found in Gotham Heights near Gotham City University. When Mason Street meets with Dryfold Avenue, you can easily find Martha Wayne Art Gallery.

Robinson Park landmarks

Robinson Park Plaza

You can easily find Robinson Park Plaza at the shore between Gotham Heights and Bristol. It is located in Robinson Park region in Gotham Knights.

Robinson Park Exhibition Grounds

You can find the Robinson Park Exhibition Grounds near Saul Erdel Planetarium, which can be found on the west of the Exhibition Grounds.

Bristol landmarks

St. Faustina Church

In Gotham City, you can find St. Faustina Church in the Bristal part. When Oxylus Street and Reservoir Avenue meet, you can find St. Faustina Church landmark.

Leblanc Funeral Home

There is an old building that is the Leblanc Funeral Home landmark and can be found when Mercey Avenue and Beacon Street meet.