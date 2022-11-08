Gotham Knights Historia Strigidae Locations Guide

In Gotham Knights, you might need to collect items to unlock different rewards. One such reward is the Read Owl About it achievement/trophy, and you can unlock this achievement by collecting all the Historia Strigidae Pages, which number 42 in total.

The locations of Historia Strigidae Pages in Gotham Knights become available as soon as you solve the second main case: The Rabbit Hole. Moreover, the good news is that their sites are marked as glowing triangles, and once you scan the spot, they will become visible. Then you need to search for a crossbar on a wall to find the exact location of the Historia Strigidae Page.

Your collection of the Historia Strigidae Pages will also be carried over into New Game+, and you can collect the Pages while roaming freely after completing the story.

Where to find all Historia Strigidae locations

You can keep track of your collectible items by scrolling the map and finding the four collectible icons. The icon will show a green tick mark if you have collected everything.

Since it can still become difficult for you to find and collect all the pages, we have divided the Historia Strigidae Pages according to different districts in the game; this way, you can easily collect the items for each district. So let’s jump into the guide to make the collection accessible.

Bristol Historia Strigidae

To unlock the 1st Historia Strigidae, you need to finish the second case. Head to Bristol and look for a white marker on the map that will guide you to the location of the crypts in the graveyard. The Historia will be in the center of these crypts.

The 2nd is located on the little roof right behind the crypt.

The 3rd is located on the scaffolding beneath the bridge.

Robinson Park Historia Strigidae

The 4th one is found beneath the bridge on the path.

Gotham Heights Historia Strigidae

The 5th Historia Strigidae is collected by jumping on the bench from the above wall.

The 6th Historia Strigidae is located on the lower roof of the souvenir shop.

The 7th Historia Strigidae is located on the balcony of the Church.

West End Historia Strigidae

The 8th one is located by the water on the building balcony.

The 9th one is on a rooftop wall, where graffiti is present.

The 10th one is on the corner of a rooftop, and you could also see some graffiti here.

The 11th one is located just outside the church wall, just around the street level.

Head to the top of the building located on the side of Westend with the bridge that leads to the second area. You just need to look for a billboard facing the bridge at the top of the building. Once at the roof, you will find the 12th Historia Strigidae.

Otisburg Historia Strigidae

13th is on the roof with a water tank, and there’s the presence of graffiti saying “TAPTA.”

This 14th one is located between the Church and the Skyscraper; it’s present on the Skyscraper wall.

The 15th historia strigidae is on a blue container at the construction site.

Bowery Historia Strigidae

The 16th one is located on the back of the red brick stone building.

The 17th one is found high up on a rooftop. There’s the presence of graffiti dictating “Help?”.

Climb to the top of the Cape Carmine located close to Newton Place in Bowery. On the North side, look for lamp light hanging from the rocks. Once at this location, you will find the 18th Historia Strigidae.

The 19th Strigidae is located in the wall just across the Deeply Fishy shop.

Tricorner Island Historia Strigidae

The 20th of the item is found in Fort Dumas South section; walk through the corridor to find the item.

The 21st Strigidae is found beneath the bridge near the vegetation.

This one is hard to find as it’s hidden in the wall just behind the blue metal beams, but you can find the 22nd Strigidae here.

Old Gotham Historia Strigidae

The 23rd Strigidae is located on the roof next to the Cathedral.

The 24th one is located below a huge water tank on the roof.

On the Southwest side of Gotham City Hall, there is a building that you need to head on top of. When you reach the top, you will find one water pool.

Close to the pool, you need to drop down to another roof that is in the same building. On this roof, there will be another pool and you will find the 25th Historia Strigidae on the north side.

The 26th one is located on the terrace of a roof but towards the edge.

The 27th one is located in a yard between the houses.

The 28th Strigidae is located at the same place where you came for your Main Case 2.

Financial District Historia Strigidae

The 29th Strigidae is found near the street level on a small roof.

The 30th one is near the water behind the building, located on the wall.

The 31st Strigidae is not easy to find; you need to drop from a roof, move through sewers, carry the first door, and turn left. Then in the next room on the left, you will find the Page.

The 32nd Strigidae is just above the shop, where you can see the neon sign; go to the roof and check the wall of that roof.

The 33rd Page is located behind the significant monument at the Edward Elliot Center roof.

The 34th Historia Strigidae is located on Blackgate Island, and you should take the same path as the one you took for your Main Case 1; you can find it there on the rocky wall outside the prison.

The Cauldron Historia Strigidae

To find the 35th Strigidae, you need to climb the fence and drop down toward the back of the wall. Go to the secret tunnel and drop down; the Strigidae Page will be on your right side wall.

The 36th one is hard to find, but it’s in the tunnel present underground. Enter the second tunnel and then take the left turn; you will find the Page.

Head on top of the building located on Paris Island. This building has two towers on its top. Travel towards the big tower until you will find Grifitti on its side. Once at this location, you will find the 37th Strigidae.

You will find three buildings with different heights made really close to each other on the Cauldron close to Gate Street. Head on top of the middle building with the roof that is the shortest.

Once at the top of this building, you will get the 38th Strigidae.

The 39th Strigidae is located on the rooftop of the building that has a big neon sign saying “Dry Cleaner.”

Southside Historia Strigidae

The 40th Strigidae is located just one floor below the top of a skyscraper toward the left side of the green plant.

The 41st is behind the “Koul-Brau” breweries factory sign that is indicated using a neon board, and Page is located on top of the building wall.

On the Southside, there will be a building at the cornet of Cobble Street. This V-shaped building has 42th Strigidae on top of its roof below the billboard.