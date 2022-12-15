God Of War Ragnarok All Weapons Explained

Just like the previous game, God of War Ragnarok gives Kratos a couple of weapons to play with, each having its own benefits and downsides. If you are unsure how each weapon in God of War Ragnarok works, allow us to explain how best to perform with them.

God of War Ragnarok weapons

Leviathan Axe

This is the first weapon of Kratos in the game. Having strong attacking powers for both short and long-range targets makes this weapon to be regarded as the top among the spotlighted ones. Possessing the ice attributes this Axe becomes very lethal, especially for closer targets as it slows down the enemies.

In addition to these, it can also be thrown at enemies. Use the L2 key to aim and R2 to throw. After throwing, it can be called back using the Triangle button.

Upgrades

There are a total of 9 upgrade levels. Each upgrade adds 15 points to the strength of the axe. The minimum value for the strength is 10 against Level 1 and the highest value is 130 against level 9.

Blades of Chaos

Blade of Chaos is the famous Kratos Sword that is a part of all the previous releases of God of War. It is more effective against multiple enemies and can be used to control a crowd. It is fast compared to Leviathan Axe and possesses the fire attributes to knock off the opponent.

Providing overtime burn damage, this weapon is also used to damage the frosted enemies that are resistant to Levithan Axe.

Upgrades

Like the Leviathan Axe, there are a total of 9 upgrade levels. Each upgrade adds 15 points to the strength of the blade. The minimum value for the strength is 10 against Level 1 and the highest value is 130 against level 9.

Draupnir Spear

Draupnir Spear is a new addition to the weapon arsenal GoW Ragnarok. It possesses wind attributes and is considered the best weapon to deal with mid-range and long-range targets. However, it is not very effective against close-range targets. It is the final weapon in the game so you can only acquire it at the end of the storyline.

It is the combo of raw damage of Leviathan Axe and the area effect of Blades of Chaos. After throwing it toward the enemies, it can be detonated and divided into multiple spears by using the triangle button.

Upgrades There are a total of 5 upgrade levels ranging from level 5 to level 9. Each upgrade adds 10 points to the strength of the spear. The minimum value for the strength is 10 against Level 5 and the maximum value is 50 against level 9.