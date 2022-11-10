God Of War Ragnarok A Stag for All Seasons: Seasonal Stag Locations

A Stag for All Seasons Favor (Side Quest) for Ratatoskr in God of War Ragnarok involves finding all 4 of the game’s Stags representing different seasons. Each of these seasonal stags in God of War Ragnarok represents a specific season, making them easier to spot as well.

In this guide, we will delve into the details of different stags that players can come across in the “A Stag for All Season” sidequest. We will pinpoint locations where players can go and tame those stags in order to win the quest without much hastle.

God of War Ragnarok seasonal stag locations

All the stags for A Stag for All Seasons favor are found in the Vanaheim realm.

In order to enter The Crater in Vanaheim players must finish the main quest “Creatures of Prophecy“. Then finish the side mission “Scent of Survival.” After completing this quest, you will be in The Crater.

Following that, you will be led to Ratatoskr in Sindri’s House, who will provide players with instructions on how to feed all the stags for the favor.

All a player needs to do is whenever a stag approaches make him feed the Stag some Yggdrasil Leaves given by Ratatoskr. This will calm down the stag and then Ratatoskr’s squirrel will take him back to Ratatoskr.

Winter Stag (Durapror) location

The Stag of Winter is found in The Plains area of God of War Ragnarok. Take the Overgrown Tower Mystic Gateway as it will drop you off close to The Plains, making your journey shorter.

You will find The Stag of Winter, Durapror, near a ledge, waiting to be fed. Simply give it the Yggdrasil leaves you have and it will happily return to Ratatoskr.

Summer Stag (Dvalinn) location

Stag of Summer is located in The Jungle but players need to do some tasks but requires some extra leg work, starting with the completion of “Return of the River” favor in GoW Ragnarok.

Use The Jungle mystic gateway to access the altar and change from night to day.

Take the nearby docked boat and follow the river towards the thick tree branches that make sort of a bridge over the river. You can see these from the location of the altar as well.

Cross the tree bridge and look for a cove to your right.

Keep in mind that the next step requires it to be daytime. If you are not at day time, go to the Celestial Altar and make the Sun rise.

If the sun is out, you will be able to swing to the location of the Summer Stag.

Spring Stag (Dainn) location

The Stag of Spring can be found inside the Wishing Well in The Plains. You need access to The Sinkholes or The Jungle before you can go here. This means you either should have found the Stag of Summer or Autumn before you can go for Spring Stag.

Simply travel towards the Mystic Gateway from the Boat Docks in The Jungle and follow the path.

The Spring Stag is in the upper levels of the Wishing Well, as soon as you go through a door, next to a tree.

Autumn Stag (Duneyrr) location

Stag of Autumn is the easiest to find, standing right next to the Mystic Gateway in the Sinkholes. Simply feed it and it will be returned back to Ratatoskr, completing A Stag For All Seasons favor in GoW Ragnarok.