Does God Of War Ragnarok Have Point Of No Return?

Point of No Return in a game is basically a section near the end of the story where you get locked in and can’t do anything else until you finish the main story. If you are wondering whether God of War Ragnarok has such a point of no return or not which stops you from doing other side activities, allow us to answer that question for you.

Is there a point of no return in God of War Ragnarok?

Thankfully no. After completing the main storyline, you can always go back to the game. So, there is no point of no return in the God of War Ragnarok.

Can you play after you have completed the main storyline?

You can always come back for the missed missions, quests, and side quests (favors) to collect the collectibles as well as earn the remaining trophies for the game you have missed after completing the main storyline.

What this means is, you do not have to rush to discover all of the realms and quests. You can miss or skip parts of the game and come back for them when you wish to.

When you complete the main storyline, you can always unlock new content which is necessarily post-storyline content. You would face some very powerful bosses in this mode.

In fact, it is recommended that you leave a big chunk of the side content till after finishing the main story of GoW Ragnarok. Not only are there spoiler related reasons for it but also a lot of things are locked until you finish the main game so best to finish it quickly and then tackle them.