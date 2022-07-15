God of War Ragnarok Performance and Quality Modes Revealed by Retailer

Now that we have a confirmed release date of God of War Ragnarok and Pre-Orders live, we can move on to other small details about the game. One interesting bit of information has been shared by ShopTo retailer.

In an email sent to customers before the pre-orders went live, the retailer shared some details about the game in an email. In that email, the retailer also mentioned the target resolution and FPS the PlayStation 5 will offer for the game. If the provided information is accurate, God of War Ragnarok will either run at native 4K with 30FPS or 60FPS with dynamic resolution up-scaled to 4K. The description reads:

Switch between full 4K resolution at a targeted 30 frames per second, or dynamic resolution upscaled to 4K at a targeted 60fps.

So basically we can consider these two modes as “quality” and “performance”. With Quality Mode offering native 4K at 30FPS, the performance mode would be able to deliver 60FPS with dynamic resolution. Since they are discussing 4K resolution, it’s safe to assume that these modes are for PlayStation 5. As for PlayStation 4, we aren’t sure yet what resolution or FPS God of War Ragnarok will be able to deliver on the console.

While the PS4 Pro might deliver 60 FPS with dynamic resolution, it’s safe to assume that the simple PS4 would be capped at 30 FPS. Resolution and FPS isn’t the only information the retailed shared about the game. God of Ragnarok will naturally come with Dualsense features like Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback. The game will also fully utilize the multidirectional 3D Audio feature and you will be able to hear enemies from every direction.

And if you buy the game for PS4 and decide to upgrade to the PS5 version at a later date, keep in mind that will cost you $10. The PS5 version of the game is $10 more expensive anyways so the difference is understandable.