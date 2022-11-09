Best Skills To Unlock First In God Of War Ragnarok

Like many other games, God of War Ragnarok presents its players with an extensive skill tree consisting of a hefty number of skills. These skills are neatly divided into three different categories, which are available not only for Kratos’ weapons but also for his companions. However, before you get overwhelmed, there are definitely abilities in God of War Ragnarok that you should focus on unlocking first since it’ll make your first few hours in the game a lot more fun.

If you are confused by the ability tree in God of War Ragnarok, allow us to make things easier for you and suggest the best skills to unlock early in the game.

Best skills to unlock early in God of War Ragnarok

Initially, Ragnarok does not provide the players with a lot of options to work around with, therefore the skills available for unlocking are very limited.

The only skills you can unlock are for the Leviathan Axe and Atreus, but after completing the first hour of the game, the player obtains the Blades of Chaos, unlocking another category you can play around with.

Glacial Rake

This is a fairly powerful skill that can be unlocked fairly quickly in GoW Ragnarok. The skill only requires you to spend 750 XP, which is totally worth is considering the short amount of wait.

To use this ability, hold R1, and Kratos will drag his Leviathan Axe through the ground, sending forward a shockwave of ice. It also applies frost onto the enemies, while also hitting multiple targets in its path.

Hyperion Grapple

This is one of the best skills the player can unlock when they first obtain the Blades of Chaos in GoW Ragnarok. It’ll only cost the player 750 XP, and it is recommended to unlock this skill first, before moving on to the other skills.

To use this skill, hold R1 while aiming, and Kratos will launch himself toward his opponent, stunning them. It also allows Kratos to close the distance between enemies using long-range weapons, helping eliminate them at a moment’s notice.

Serpent’s Snare

Another totally worth-it skill for the Leviathan Axe you should keep a lookout for is the Serpent’s Snare. However, unlike the last two skills, this one costs 1000 XP, but the ability acquired through this skill makes it totally worth it.

To use this ability, hold R2 to unleash a brutal Axe attack, that throws enemies, creating an explosion of frost. The explosion also damages the enemies nearby, launching them into the air.

Watchful Protector

Initially, Atreus only has a few skills that you can unlock, however, the Watchful Protector Skill is worth it considering it’ll only cost you 750 XP.

This skill allows Atreus to distract the enemies around Kratos if the battlefield becomes a bit crowded, helping you gain some breathing room.