God of War Not Enough Memory Error, Performance Issues and Fixes

God of War, the beloved PlayStation exclusive, is now out for PC! To make sure you have the best possible experience with the game, we have here a complete error and fixes guide of God of War.

God of War Errors

God of War on PC is a fantastic port; However, some players are facing a few issues. Below we’ve outlined the most common errors with the PC version of God of War and quick fixes to those issues.

God of War Not Enough Memory Error

A lot of people are also facing not enough memory errors in God of War. Fortunately, we have a fix for that as well.

Firstly disable the onboard graphics of your Motherboard.

After that go to Device Manager and click the Display Adapters

Right-click on Intel Onboard Graphics and Disable it.

Restart Steam client or Epic Launcher and this will fix the error.

Crashing, Stuttering, and Performance Issues

One is the issues players are facing is that God of War is crashing during gameplay or performance is also not up to the mark. So, to solving that issue, the first thing you will need to check is whether you have a system that meets the minimum requirements for the game or not.

The minimum requirements for the game can be seen below.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)

Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 960 or AMD R9 290X

Nvidia GTX 960 or AMD R9 290X DirectX: Version 11 or 12

Version 11 or 12 Storage: 70GB HDD or SSD storage

After making sure you met the above requirements you can try the solutions given below for fixes these issues.

Drivers Update

Irrespective of the game you are playing, one of the first things that you need to make sure of is whether your graphics drivers are up to date or not. You will find the optimized drivers for both NVIDIA and AMD as they are already released. The new drivers will also fix the DirectX error as well.

NVIDIA Control Panel Settings

Adjusting NVIDIA Control Panel Settings also gives a good boost to FPS. Just adjust the settings to optimal by changing and playing the game again.

Run as an Administrator

Most of the issues are also fixed while playing God of War as an administrator as more of the permissions are given in administrator mode. The method for playing the game as an administrator is given below.

Firstly Right-click the God of War in Steam Library and click properties.

In properties go to the local files tab and click browse.

Locate the application and right-click on it.

After that click the Compatibility tab

Now you can tick the Run this program as an administrator box and click apply.

Verify Integrity on Steam

Another solution for the problems given above is verifying the integrity on steam. The first thing to make sure here is all the game files are downloaded and nothing is missing. The Steam Verify integrity will do that for you and check whether all the files are installed correctly on your computer or not.

For this first Launch Steam

Right-Click the game and select properties from the Library section.

Click on the local files tab and there you will see the ‘Verify Integrity of Game Files‘ button

Click on that and steam will check the files for you.

After that, you can launch the game again to see if it is working fine or not.

Close Background Applications

Close background apps will also fix these problems most of the time as these processes are also using your Ram. For that, you can simply go to Task Manager and close the background apps by clicking End Task. You have to restart your system after that.

Run the God of War in DirectX 11 Mode

It is also reported by some players that playing this game in DirectX11 mode can fix this problem. However it is a temporary fix but still, you can try that as well.

For that, you have to go to the steam library. Right-click God of War and select Properties from there. Under the general tab add -dx11 to the LAUNCH OPTIONS.

In this way, the game will run in DirectX11 mode.

Turn Off Steam Overlay

Steam Overlay is creating a lot of issues recently so turning it off might be a good option here. You can turn off the Steam Overlay by following the given steps.

Right Click God of War from Steam Library. Select Properties and under the General tab uncheck the box to enable steam overlay. Get back and relaunch the game.