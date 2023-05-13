Genshin Impact Pinecone Farming Locations Guide

Pinecones are one of the more common items found in the game, lying around Pinecone trees scattered throughout the world of Genshin Impact. If you want to get more specific with your hunt for Pinecones, then our Genshin Impact Pinecone Farming guide should help you in scouting out a few useful locations for your adventure.

Genshin Impact Pinecone Farming Locations

You might want to grab some Pinecone for your cooking experiments, and if you feel like you can’t find enough of them, then you might want to check out a few of the mentioned locations below.

“Filled with oil-rich seeds. Certainly, won’t be growing into a tree from inside a squirrel’s stomach.”

Throughout your journey through the world of Genshin Impact, you’ll find a number of resources lying around.

Pinecones can be found in the wild, lying under Pinetrees, and sometimes just dropped around.

Try not to ignore them, and keep a stock of them with you at all times; you never know when you might need them.

Pinecone Farming Locations

Stormbearer Mountains

You’ll find a number of Pinecones lying under Pinetrees in this area. Keep looking around every corner to stock yourself up!

Qingce Village

You can find a bunch of pinecones spread around this area. You’ll find a few pieces just walking across the two bridges.

North-East of Jueyun Karst

You’ll find a ton of Pinecones in the marked area, just North-East of Jueyun Karst.

South-East of Dadupa Gorge

There are at least 10 pinecones lying to the South-East of Dadaupa Gorge.