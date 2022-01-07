How to Unlock Enkanomiya Map Region in Genshin Impact

With the release of Genshin Impact version 2.4, players are itching to enter the new region Enkanomiya. This region comes with a lot of puzzles, treasures, and a whole new set of enemies. In this guide, we will tell you how you can enter the region of Enkanomiya and unlock the complete map of it in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Enkanomiya Region

Enkanomiya is the latest area addition to Inazuma that comes with Genshin’s Fleeting Colors in Flight update. To get to this region, you will need to complete some quests.

The first thing you need to make sure of is that you’re at least at Adventure Rank 30 in Genshin impact. After that, you have to complete the following quests.

All of Inazuma’s Archon Quests.

World quest “The Moon-Bathed Deep”

World quest “The Still Water’s Flow”

How to Enter Enkanomiya

After Unlocking Enkanomiya, to enter it, you have to go to Watatsumi Island and jump into the swirling pool. You will find that pool in the middle of Watatsumi Island.

After jumping into that waypoint you will enter into the Enkanomiya region. This will work as a teleport point for you and you can enter the Enkanomiya region through it whenever you want.

In the Enkanomiya region, you will find a lot of cryo enemies and shallow water. You will not find any Electroculus or Statues of the Seven in that area. You will find key Sigils in this area which will work as the key for the glowing symbols on the walls.

Unlocking these glowing Symbols using these Key Sigils will get you rewards and treasure chests. Now you might be thinking how you will open the map for the Enkanomiya Region; Don’t worry we have that covered for you below.

How to unlock the Enkanomiya Map in Genshin Impact

The map of Enkanomiya will be unlocked after reaching a certain point in “A Glimpse into the Pale Night.” quest. When will reach a huge cave you will know that you have reached that point. You have to walk up to a huge cliff and then glide down from there into the Island.

On that island, you will find a library in which you will meet Enjou. He will tell you about the map and guide you towards a ruin close by from where you can decipher the map on the wall. It is also a quest that is called “The Subterranean Trails of Drake and Serpent”.

Go to the ruins marked on the map and there you have to activate two consoles. After doing that enter the structure and open the chest you find inside. After that, return to Enjou and interact with the map which is next to him. This will make the whole Enkanomiya region visible on the map!

Now that the region is visible, you can interact with everything you’ve missed on the Enkanomiya region such as waypoints. This will make exploring Enkanomiya a lot easier for you.