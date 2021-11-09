In Forza Horizon 5, cars are very special assets to possess. Spending your money wisely on cars is the key to success in Forza Horizon 5. In this Forza Horizon 5 guide, we will guide you on how you can buy, sell or even gift your cars as well. So, without any further delay, let’s start.

How to Buy, Sell or Gift Cars in Forza Horizon 5

To buy cars in Forza Horizon 5, follow these steps.

Start the game.

Go to a Horizon Festival Outpost near you.

Choose between the Auction House and the Auto show from the top bar’s Buy & Sell option.

Pick a car that you like and buy it. Remember that car must fit your budget.

How to Sell Cars

Below are the steps you need to follow if you want to sell your car in Forza Horizon 5.

Start the game.

Visit a Horizon Festival Outpost near you.

On the top bar, select the Buy & Sell option.

Then choose Auction House.

Select Start Auction and then select the vehicle you want to sell.

Set the beginning price and buyout price, as well as the auction’s duration, and then publish the listing.

You can choose the ‘Buy Now’ price that you believe is appropriate for the car to be sold fast and without bidding.

How to Gift Cars

In Forza Horizon 5, to give a car as a gift, you must first own one.

Now follow the steps below:

Pause the game and go to My Horizon Menu.

Select the Gift drop option.

From the options, select the car you want to Gift.

Keep in mind that gifting the car will remove it from your garage completely and the person getting the gift will have all the upgrades you applied to the car.