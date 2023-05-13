The week 3 challenges are now out. This week brings new challenges for the players to complete to get their Battle Pass. The Battle Pass for this season includes all kinds of skins, black bling, and harvesting tools. In this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 3 Challenges guide, we’ll be showing you how to complete this week’s challenges.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 3 Challenges

Here is a complete list of Fortnite Week 3 Challenges and how to complete them.

Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Destroy Boats (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) – 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties – (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Use Nuts and Bolts (0/3) – 30,000 XP

How to Travel Between Porta-Potties

Players can find Porta-Potties by heading towards the Corny Complex to the northeast of the old Spire site, now known as the Aftermath. On the map, a purple marker at the center of the map represents this place. Next, enter the gray house, and move towards the ground floor. Here, move to the back of the house down the corridor, you will find Porta Potty on the right side. Interact with the Porta-Potty, and it will head you towards the other one in the IO complex.

This will complete the quest for you. Prefer having some loot before going down, as there are IO guards and Doctor Sloane that you can face there.

How to Catch a Fish

You just need to go to a fishing spot such as an orange flopper, black striped shield fish, etc, and use a normal rod or a pro rod to catch a fish.

Destroy Boats

You can use your Pickaxe melee attack to destroy the boats. This will also allow you to conserve your ammo.

Glide 20 meters While Holding a Chicken

The chicken might run away when you get close to it, so you will need to put up a bit of a chase to catch the chicken. During your chase, the hunter’s cloak can help you as it can stop the chicken from smelling your scent on getting closer. Catch the chicken and glide a distance of 20 meters with it.

How to Use Nuts and Bolts

Nuts and bolts are either dropped by AI UFOs or can be found in the red toolboxes, at the gas stations, or garages.

Dance Near a Lit Campfire

Light up the campfire by interacting with it. Once it gets lit, chose an emote. When the instruction of dance is given the emote will do so accordingly.

Legendary Quests

As mentioned before the legendary quests are worth 150,000 XP this week, so there are a lot of Battle Pass levels to earn.

Get Sloane’s orders from a Payphone (0/1) – 15,000 XP

Converse with Sunny, Joey, or Beach Brutus (0/1) – 15,000 XP

Place signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake (0/4) – 30,000 XP

Place Boomboxes in Believer Beach (0/2) – 30,000 XP

Place alien light communication device on mountain tops (0/2) – 30,000 XP

Collect cat food (0/2) – 30,000 XP

Get Sloane’s Orders from a Payphone

To complete this mission you need to go to a Payphone. Here is an image showing the locations of Payphones. Just move to any of these Payphones and interact with them. Now, a small selection wheel will open, and then just follow the instructions to accept the challenge. This will complete one of your legendary quests. The following image shows the locations where players can find Payphones.

Converse With Sunny, Joey, Or Beach Brutus

You can find Beach Brutus at the Believer’s Beach. Next, Sunny is hidden behind the restaurant at the pier on the same beach. Lastly, Joey can be found at the Dirty Docks. The following image shows the exact locations of these characters.

These are the locations of NPC characters. Just find them and talk to them to complete the quest.

Place Boomboxes at Believer’s Beach

To complete this quest, you need to find Boomboxes and place them at Believer’s Beach. Players can find the first one at Believer’s Beach on the road behind the building. You will see a bus standing here, and the boombox is between this bus and the light post. The second one is resting on a table ahead of the stage. You need to place the boombox behind the table.

How to Get Cat Food

You can find cat food at Corny Complex. After reaching Corny Complex, you will see a house. On entering this house, enter the room adjacent to the stairs. Here you can find the cat food.