Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 7 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 Challenges were a bit behind schedule, although we did finally get XP coins in their place, but they are here now. In this guide for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 7 Challenges, we tell you each and everything related to Week 7’s challenges. Let’s get started.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 Challenges

Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 7 challenges revolve around Slurpy Swamp Area and can be completed in Team Rumble.

There are a total of 7 epic challenges in Season 5 week 7 of FN Chapter 2, out of which 4 are for Battle Pass holders and the rest 3 are for those who don’t have the Battle Pass.

There is also a Legendary Challenge that is time-limited. This is the only challenge that can actually make things difficult for you because it is very difficult to find and shoot the players driving any vehicle. It may take a lot of your time.

These challenges are quite straight forward and can be completed in one go. Once you have completed your previous quests, these challenges will appear on your screen.

Epic Challenges

For completing every epic challenge, you will get 20000XP per challenge.

The first epic challenge is to visit 3 houses in Slurpy Swamp in one match.

The second epic challenge is to collect 5 books from Holy Hedges and Sweaty Sands.

The third weekly challenge is to consume 3 Shield Potions that you can find easily in loot.

The fourth Weekly Challenge is to destroy 10 Slurp barrels.

The fifth challenge is to search 7 chests in Slurpy Swamp.

The sixth Weekly Challenge is to gain 1 Max Shields in a single match.

The Seventh Weekly Challenge is to make 1 elimination with no Shield.

Legendary

For completing the first challenge i.e. 500 damage, you will get 55000XP and for the rest of the challenges i.e. 1000,1500,2000 and 2500, you will get 22000XP per challenge.

The one and only Legendary challenge of FN Season 5 Week 7’s challenges is to deal damage to opponents in vehicles(500/1000/1500/2000/2500).

The last date to complete this Legendary challenge is the 21st of January, so make sure to complete this challenge before it is too late.