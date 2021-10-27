Football Manager 2022 Best Young Wonderkids for Each Position

Football Manager 22 allows players to select from young players who are prodigies. However, naturally, some are better than others. This guide will list the best Wonderkids in Football Manager 2022 that will help you spend your money efficiently and create the best team possible.

Football Manager 2022 Best Young Wonderkids

The term ‘Wonderkid’ is used in Football Manager for players 20 years of age or younger. If you’re looking to spend your money in the most efficient way to create the best team possible, Wonderkids are the way to go

This guide will cover the best Young Wonderkids in FM 22. There is a lot of diversity in your choices so you can pick any of these in any combination to get the best out of your team.

Before you take a look at the Wonderkids below, keep in mind that there’s a bit of RNG involved in Football Manager 2022 when it comes to youngsters. So, their stats may differ in each save.

Best Goalkeepers

Name Club Age Value € Maarten Vandevoordt KRC Genk 19 11m Ivan Martinez Atletico Pamplona 19 400k Gavin Bazunu Manchester City 19 10.5m Andre Gomes Benfica 16 425k Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro AZ Alkmaar 17 400k

Maarten proves to be the best Goalkeepers Wonderkid in FM 2022. With 44 first-team appearances for Genk, Maarten is sure to be a great addition to your team. He has a decent potential rating of 82 and this can rise depending on his development.

Best Centre-Backs

Name Club Age Value € Tanguy Nianzou FC Bayern 19 22m Wesley Fofana Leicester City 20 73m Renan Palmeiras 19 10m Benoit Badiashile Monaco 18 5.8k Ethan Ampadu Chelsea 19 17.5m

FC Bayern’s Tanguy Nianzou is the highest rated defender in Football Manager 2022. Though expected to start at 22m, FC Bayern will sale him at a very high price so go in loaded. Tanguy is a prized addition to every team.

Best Right-Backs

Name Club Age Value € Tino Livramento Southampton 18 40m Calegari Fluminense 19 11m Goncalo Esteves Sporting 17 250k Rodrigo Pinherio Porto 18 130k Vanderson Germio 18 5.4m

Tino Livramento is the best-rated right-back with very good stats. With this, he even has the option to be further molded by good development, making him a hidden gem. Chelsea surely has made a mistake letting him go.

Best Left-Backs

Name Club Age value € Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig 19 40m David De la Vibora Real Madrid 18 850k Miguel Gutierrez Real Madrid 19 30m Rayan Ait-Nouri Wolves 20 30m Alphonso Davies FC Bayern 20 45m

Josko Gvardiol is the best LB in Football Manager 2022 and his development will allow him to only grow further. With proper training, Josko can be the perfect blend of left-back as well as center-back.

Best Defensive Midfielders

Name Club Age Value € Oliver Skipp Tottenham 20 28m Nicolo Rovella Juventus 19 13.5m Dario Essugo Sporting 16 350k Rafael Luis Benfica 16 170k Maxim Mukhin CSKA Moscow 19 4.6m

Oliver Skipp is a future star in hands of Tottenham. Great stats, high rating, and a member of the first team in North London, Oliver has everything going perfect for him.

Best Wingers

Name Club Age Value € Rayan Cherki Lyon 17 29m Ansu Fati Barcelona 18 43m Nico Serrano Athletic 18 9m Naci Unuvar Ajax 18 4m Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 20 55m

Rayan Cherki and Ansu Fati are two very well-known names and given the fact that Spaniard recently signed new contracts with them and the stats they possess in the game, one can only assume that both of these will be worth more than their salt.

Best Attacking Midfielders

Name Club Age value € Pedri Barcelona 18 69m Florian Wirtz Leverkusen 18 54m Giovanni Reyna Dortmund 18 42m Antoni Milambo Feynoord 16 6.8m Yusuf Demir Barcelona 18 10.5m

No prizes for guessing the top two on the list for this one as Pedri and Florian Wirtz are already two of the most exciting players in the world. Pedri in particular is already proving his maturity by becoming a key starter for Barcelona, and at 18, he will only get better.