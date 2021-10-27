Football Manager 2022 Best Young Wonderkids for Each Position

Football Manager 22 allows players to select from young players who are prodigies. However, naturally, some are better than others. This guide will list the best Wonderkids in Football Manager 2022 that will help you spend your money efficiently and create the best team possible.
Football Manager 2022 Best Young Wonderkids
The term ‘Wonderkid’ is used in Football Manager for players 20 years of age or younger. If you’re looking to spend your money in the most efficient way to create the best team possible, Wonderkids are the way to go
This guide will cover the best Young Wonderkids in FM 22. There is a lot of diversity in your choices so you can pick any of these in any combination to get the best out of your team.
Before you take a look at the Wonderkids below, keep in mind that there’s a bit of RNG involved in Football Manager 2022 when it comes to youngsters. So, their stats may differ in each save.
Best Goalkeepers
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Value €
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|KRC Genk
|19
|11m
|Ivan Martinez
|Atletico Pamplona
|19
|400k
|Gavin Bazunu
|Manchester City
|19
|10.5m
|Andre Gomes
|Benfica
|16
|425k
|Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro
|AZ Alkmaar
|17
|400k
Maarten proves to be the best Goalkeepers Wonderkid in FM 2022. With 44 first-team appearances for Genk, Maarten is sure to be a great addition to your team. He has a decent potential rating of 82 and this can rise depending on his development.
Best Centre-Backs
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Value €
|Tanguy Nianzou
|FC Bayern
|19
|22m
|Wesley Fofana
|Leicester City
|20
|73m
|Renan
|Palmeiras
|19
|10m
|Benoit Badiashile
|Monaco
|18
|5.8k
|Ethan Ampadu
|Chelsea
|19
|17.5m
FC Bayern’s Tanguy Nianzou is the highest rated defender in Football Manager 2022. Though expected to start at 22m, FC Bayern will sale him at a very high price so go in loaded. Tanguy is a prized addition to every team.
Best Right-Backs
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Value €
|Tino Livramento
|Southampton
|18
|40m
|Calegari
|Fluminense
|19
|11m
|Goncalo Esteves
|Sporting
|17
|250k
|Rodrigo Pinherio
|Porto
|18
|130k
|Vanderson
|Germio
|18
|5.4m
Tino Livramento is the best-rated right-back with very good stats. With this, he even has the option to be further molded by good development, making him a hidden gem. Chelsea surely has made a mistake letting him go.
Best Left-Backs
|Name
|Club
|Age
|value €
|Josko Gvardiol
|RB Leipzig
|19
|40m
|David De la Vibora
|Real Madrid
|18
|850k
|Miguel Gutierrez
|Real Madrid
|19
|30m
|Rayan Ait-Nouri
|Wolves
|20
|30m
|Alphonso Davies
|FC Bayern
|20
|45m
Josko Gvardiol is the best LB in Football Manager 2022 and his development will allow him to only grow further. With proper training, Josko can be the perfect blend of left-back as well as center-back.
Best Defensive Midfielders
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Value €
|Oliver Skipp
|Tottenham
|20
|28m
|Nicolo Rovella
|Juventus
|19
|13.5m
|Dario Essugo
|Sporting
|16
|350k
|Rafael Luis
|Benfica
|16
|170k
|Maxim Mukhin
|CSKA Moscow
|19
|4.6m
Oliver Skipp is a future star in hands of Tottenham. Great stats, high rating, and a member of the first team in North London, Oliver has everything going perfect for him.
Best Wingers
|Name
|Club
|Age
|Value €
|Rayan Cherki
|Lyon
|17
|29m
|Ansu Fati
|Barcelona
|18
|43m
|Nico Serrano
|Athletic
|18
|9m
|Naci Unuvar
|Ajax
|18
|4m
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|20
|55m
Rayan Cherki and Ansu Fati are two very well-known names and given the fact that Spaniard recently signed new contracts with them and the stats they possess in the game, one can only assume that both of these will be worth more than their salt.
Best Attacking Midfielders
|Name
|Club
|Age
|value €
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|18
|69m
|Florian Wirtz
|Leverkusen
|18
|54m
|Giovanni Reyna
|Dortmund
|18
|42m
|Antoni Milambo
|Feynoord
|16
|6.8m
|Yusuf Demir
|Barcelona
|18
|10.5m
No prizes for guessing the top two on the list for this one as Pedri and Florian Wirtz are already two of the most exciting players in the world. Pedri in particular is already proving his maturity by becoming a key starter for Barcelona, and at 18, he will only get better.