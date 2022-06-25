How to Get S Rank in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Achieving an S Rank in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes missions is an important, but often overlooked aspect of the gameplay. If you try to achieve the S Rank in every mission, you’ll end up gaining significantly more XP and additional rewards.

If you struggle to hit the S Rank in your FEW: Three Hopes missions, don’t worry as we’re here to help you out with this guide where we’ll be showing you how to get S Rank in every mission in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

FEW: Three Hopes Ranking System

The S Rank is part of the Battle Rank system in FEW: Three Hopes. When you complete a mission in the game, you will be given a rank based on your performance in that mission.

The ranks you can get are D, C, B, A and S; with D being the worst and S being the best rank.

The evaluation criteria for the battles depend upon three factors:

The time taken to complete the mission

The number of enemies taken down

The amount of damage taken by the player

The evaluation criteria for missions can be viewed in the pre-battle menu. If you missed it, you can open up the Main Menu during battle and it’ll be visible on the right side of your screen. It will show you all of the requirements you need to fulfill to get Rank S in the mission in FEW:3H.

How to Get S Rank in Every Mission in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

To make sure you fulfill every Rank S requirement for each mission in FEW: Three Hopes, follow the tips and tricks we’ve listed below.

Work On Leveling Your Characters

The most important tip you need to know to be able to consistently achieve Rank S in every mission in FEW:3H is to continually level up your characters.

When you level up your characters, their stats will increase accordingly which will make them more powerful. The more powerful they get, the easier it will be to fulfill the Rank S requirements during missions.

Consume Food Before Battle

The food items in FEW:3H give you unique buffs that help you a lot during battle. Buffs such as increased gauge charge speed will allow you to deal much more damage during battle.

To cook food, head to the Recreation Quarter and speak with the Kitchen Master. You’ll see the recipes for the different food items. Pick the food items which will give you the best buffs and eat those before starting missions.

Upgrade Your Weapons

Increasing your damage output on the battlefield is the best way to achieve Rank S consistently, so you need to keep upgrading your weapons in FEW: Three Hopes. Not only should you upgrade your own weapons, but you should also invest in better weapons for your allies. You need to increase the overall damage output of the entire team, not just yourself.

Talk to the Armorer at the camp and upgrade weapons for the whole team whenever you can.

Plan Out Attacks

Whenever you see an ally that is doing nothing in particular in the battlefield, you need to issue an order for them so they can be of use in the battle.

This sounds like a very tedious thing to do since there are so many allies and there’s so much happening during the game, but luckily, the game freezes when you open the Main Menu, so you can freeze the battle whenever you want to plan out attacks and orders for your allies; which will help you defeat enemies much quicker.

When you’re issuing orders for your allies, make sure to have them go straight for the key targets. When these key targets are defeated, they drop items that will give you some decent buffs during battle, allowing you to take less damage and kill enemies quicker.

Assign Adjutants

When you assign an ally as an Adjutant on the battlefield, the ally gains some amazing buffs which allows them to be much more useful during battle.

The stats of the ally will be increased and you will gain new abilities, guards, unique support, support follow-up attacks and partner specials from that ally. Partner Specials are the most important benefit of assigning allies as these unique specials dish out way more damage than the regular ones.

If you assign many Adjutants, the damage output of your team will skyrocket and you’ll be able to easily get Rank S in missions.