Owl Feathers are unique and extremely rare gifts that you can make good use of to increase your support level in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

They are perhaps the best gifts you can ask for when it comes to gifting a specific character. You will only have a few of them available and hence, should be gifted to the right character.

The following guide will show you how to get Owl Feathers in Fire Emblem: Warriors: Three Hopes.

How To Get Owl Feathers In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Technically, there is only one way to get Owl Feathers in the game and that is to simply purchase them from the Reward Master at the Base Camp.

The second way, and which will not be available to everyone, is by having a digital copy of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. If you are playing the digital version of the game, you will receive Owl Feathers on a daily basis. Just wait for the Owl Messenger to arrive with your daily reward.

What To Do With Owl Feathers in FEW: 3H

The great thing about Owl Feathers is that no character will reject them as a gift. This gives you a great advantage with characters that would normally be a pain when it comes to selecting the right gift for them.

Gifting in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes deepens your friendship/relationship with characters, by which you will increase your support level with them. If you have a favorite character in mind or want to make amends with a character, make sure to get and gift them an Owl Feather.