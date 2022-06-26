You will need a steady head during battles in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

With multiple characters and units fighting on the battlefield, it can become tough to be aware of what is happening at all times. You can reduce all of that noise by issuing orders to your units to control the course of the battle.

In FEW: Three Hopes, you can order units to either attack, defend, or support in various ways. You can even use the orders to come up with different strategies mid-battle.

The following guide will tell you how to issue orders and explain what kind of orders you can issue in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How To issue Orders In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

To issue an order to your units, press the “+” icon during a battle to open the map. From the map, you can choose the unit you want to give orders to.

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, orders are categorized into three types:

Offensive Orders

Defensive Orders

Supportive Orders

How To Issue Offensive Orders

There are three different kinds of offensive orders that can be given to your units in FEW: Three Hopes.

The first is “All Out Offensive” in which you order your units to go all-in on the enemy. The second one is “Seize” in which your units will focus on enemy strongholds and try to get hold of them. The last offensive order is “Attack” in which you can choose the enemy units you want your units to attack.

How To Issue Defensive Orders

When it comes to defense, there are two kinds of defensive orders that you can give to your units in FEW: Three Hopes.

The first one is “All-Out Defense” in which you order your units to stop all kinds of advances by enemy units to defend your important objectives. This can be vital when the enemy is targeting a high-value target or a stronghold.

The second and last one is “Guard” in which you order your units to protect an ally. This is useful when the enemy is targeting a particular ally on your team.

How To Issue Support Orders

There are also two kinds of support orders in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

In “Assign/Unassign Adjutant” you choose a unit to act as a supporting unit for the other chosen unit. Adjutants are support units that do follow-up attacks, guard their assigned units, and perform partner attacks.

In “Heal” you get to choose the unit you want to heal and they will heal themselves. However, healing can only be used twice on a unit during a battle.

Move, Auto-Battle & Control Orders

In addition to the three offensive, defensive, and support orders, there are other orders you can issue to your units in the game.

You can, for example, use the “Move” order to move your units to a selected area. There is then the “Control” order that you can use to take command of different units.

You can also use the “Auto-Battle” order to control units that cannot be controlled during battle. You can order them to either attack, defend, or standby. They will continue to do as ordered while you focus on the rest of the battlefield.

How To Rescind All Orders

All types of orders issued to a unit can be rescinded by selecting the unit, and hitting the ZR button to open the Others tab. Select “Rescind All Orders” from here and you will revoke all orders issued to the unit.