Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Ferdinand Guide

Ferdinand is one of the characters you can recruit when playing through the Scarlet Blaze Route that you get by choosing the Black Eagle House in the start of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Ferdinand is the heir to the family of Duke Aegir and is a proud, confident noble. This guide will introduce you to Ferdinand, his combos, and how to use the character in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How to Recruit Ferdinand

You can only recruit Ferdinand if you have chosen the Black Eagle house at the start to play the Scarlet Blaze Path. You do encounter him in other houses and paths as well, but you cannot recruit him if you are not in the Black Eagle House.

You find Ferdinand in Chapter 3, The Enbarr Incident in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Here, you fight the guy, and after you defeat him, you have the option to recruit Ferdinand to your party.



Best Classes for Ferdinand

The starting class of Ferdinand is Soldier. He starts off with a spear. However, to unlock the maximum potential of Ferdinand, the best class to choose for Ferdinand is Cavalier. Cavalier is a high mobility class with a mount and lance. The class is good for dealing with other mounted units and works well against sword users.



Ferdinand Expedition Answers

Character Says Perfect Response Ah, the great horizon… I do not know what became of me just then. Shout along with him. Fodlan’s nobility face a crisis, and I consider it my sacred duty to see us through it. Ask if there’s anything you can do. I admire how much effort you put into getting to know us all. I ought to do the same. Say you won’t be outdone. I hope I might escort you about Aegir… the most beautiful, tranquil sea. Jokingly ask if you’ll live together. When I was young, my parents often took me out riding. Ah, those were better times… Say you’re here for him now. Your horse is so well behaved. You must have something of a gift with animals. Smile and say it’s a special bond.

Ferdinand’s Unique Abilities

Following are the unique abilities of Ferdinand.

Maximum Ambulation – After you reach 300 Hits, you will gain a speed boost depending on the hits on your hit counter. The more hits you land, the faster you move.

Name Drop – Your Awakening Gauge fills for every enemy commander your defeat.

Noble Pride – When Ferdinand is ordered to seize, all the enemy damage is reduced by 30%.



Ferdinand Combos

Combo Input Combo Description Spam Y Continuous slashes for clearing out hordes of enemies. Y, X Two sweeps from your Lance Y, Y, X Two sweeps from the lance followed by a downward smash Y, Y, Y, X Multiple slashes that will knock back all the enemies at the end Y, Y, Y, Y, X Launch enemies into the air and then thrust Lance at enemies in mid-air

How to Play Ferdinand

The best way to play Ferdinand is aggressive. The entire kit of Ferdinand revolves around him getting a lot of hits quickly. Not only will his attacks grow stronger as he gets a higher hit count, but his speed will also increase allowing you to move quickly to other sections of the map to continue the onslaught.

Ferdinand has high defenses and you will be safe even when surrounded by enemies. The lance Ferdinand uses also has good range and hit radius on most of the attacks, so you can blindly swing it and will get multiple hits without worrying too much.