Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Byleth Guide

Byleth is one of the most formidable characters in the game with world-class abilities and a great arsenal of attacks. Byleth initially serves as an antagonist in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes but can also be recruited to your cause.

This guide will cover in detail everything there is to know about Byleth, how to recruit them, their best abilities, best class, and much more in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

How to Recruit Byleth

Azure Gleam Path

If you are following the Azure Gleam path in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, you can recruit Byleth during the final battle of chapter 12 – A Trick of the Goddess.

Before your start your mission to recruit Byleth, the game will give you a prompt that “The actions in this battle will greatly impact the outcome of the story” so be sure to save your game at this point.

Firstly, you will need to unlock the Locate Ambusher Strategy by going to the Menja Territory on the map before your battle begins. When the battle starts, make sure to select the Locate Ambusher Strategy.

Use the strategy when the main quest with the Mercenary Ambushers starts. It is very important that you and your unit are not to be seen by any of the Mercenaries and if you are seen, you will fail to recruit Byleth.

There will be a green arrow leading you on the path that will keep you hidden from the mercenaries and then defeat the stronghold leaders while you are on your way to open the closed gates.

If you succeed in doing that, the objective will change and now you will have to defeat Fleche. While you are on your way to do that the main mission will change and now you have stopped the mercenaries from getting into the Allied Base and defeating them and then defeating Fleche.

Now at this stage, your primary objective will be to defeat Randolph and you must do this before Byleth arrives. You can ignore the side quest to defeat Byleth because if you defeat him, you won’t be able to recruit her.

Golden Wildfire

If you are following the Golden Wildfire Path in FEW: Three Hopes, you can recruit Byleth during the final battle of chapter 10 – Love and Loss.

The overall idea is the same as the Azure Gleam Path. All you have to do is to help Claude safely reach his destination while you stick with him. Again, you will be given a side quest to defeat Byleth which you will ignore.

You can send some units in advance to the area where Fleche will appear so once you are done escorting Claude, you can quickly move to that area and defeat Fleche before Byleth gets there.

Black Eagles

You can recruit Byleth while on the Black Eagles’ path during the final battle of chapter 10 – Subjugation of Western Kingdom.

For this path, you will need the Resonant Lightning Strategy. Once the battle begins, make sure you prioritize capturing the Stronghold around Baron Mateus. Don’t kill him, rather make him surrender.

Once you make him surrender, you will then need to help activate the Resonant Lightning Strategy, forcing Jeralt’s mercenaries to appear earlier making it easier for you to capture the rest of the stronghold.

After that, Byleth will appear along with Yuri. You will need to defeat Yuri and reach the Shoal to the east where the path leading to Rodrigue will lie. At this point, Byleth will rush back to help Rodrigue, but he will be interrupted by Baron Mateus.

He will destroy the bridge, slowing Byleth down. You can go back to the main base and defeat Alois and Rodrigue to successfully recruit Byleth.



Best Classes for Byleth

The best class for Byleth is The Enlightened One, an exclusive class that unlocks when you recruit Byleth during chapter 11.



Best Class Abilities for Byleth

Swordfaire

Will increase the overall critical hit rate while using a sword.

Terrain Resistance

Will negate the damage that is taken from the Terrain.



Byleth Expedition Answers

Character Says Perfect Response I’ve had an immense appetite since I was small, but can also go days without eating a thing. Say you feel the same way. I’ve always had strange dreams. You? Reveal that you do too I took naturally to the sword from the first moment I held one. Share your first sword memory. You know, I’m not sure-though I suppose if someone were to harm my father, I could never forgive them. End things there I honestly have no idea. I’m not even sure if I’ll take over the mercenaries or not. Offer encouragement. I feel that you and I are very much alike. Agree. Swordwork, as well as the sort of guerilla warfare I learned from my father. Get competitive over it. I have no hometown. As far back as I can remember, I’ve been traveling with the mercenaries. Be impressed. I hope all our allies survive this war. Say you’ll all pull through. I don’t know if “like” is the right word, but I find myself helping people almost reflexively. Commend that. I can still wield a blade, so I must be fine. Extend a challenge. I remember all of our fights – you’re probably the only person I’ve ever feared on the battlefield. Sympathize. You have a different aura from my mercenary companions. It was hard to get used to at first.0 Acknowledge it.

Byleth Unique Abilities

Divine Pulse

You can press ZR to stop time and while the time is stopped, deal as much damage as possible because the follow-up attack will be based on that damage dealt once the time restarts. This ability has a cooldown timer as well and is an action-type ability.

Ashen Demon

This ability will immensely increase the damage dealt with by the enemies.

Unfeeling Blade

When this ability is activated, it will increase the damage dealt by 50%.



Byleth Combos

Combo Input Combo Description Y X Horizontal Slice followed by a lightning blast slam Y Y X Slice followed by a thunder explosion Y Y Y X Slice followed by a ring of fire which explodes in the end Y Y Y Y X Slice followed by a column of light Y Y Y Y Y X Downwards slice followed by a column of thunder Y Y Y Y Y Y X Downwards slice followed by a tornado of fire which picks up the enemy while inflicting damage Spam Y Slashes followed by a sweeping circular slash.

How to Use Byleth

Byleth is one of the most powerful characters in the game and can also be very easily missed. Be sure to recruit them as their unique abilities are a must-have.

The Divine Pulse ability is a very useful ability that can render even the strongest opponent immobile while you can deal damage to them and if used properly can be very lethal.

The Ashen Demon and the Unfeeling Blade will also increase the overall damage dealt with the enemies and can prove to be very handy.