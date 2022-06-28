Fire Emblem Warriors Master Seals Locations Guide

Fire Emblem Warriors is all about hack and slash combat and upgrading your warriors to the max. Master Seals are essential items needed for upgrading your units to a stronger class in Fire Emblem Warriors.

The following guide will help you locate all the Master Seals and determine which characters to prioritize when using Master Seals.

Fire Emblem Warriors Master Seal Priority

Master seals are used to create Surge Crests to promote units to stronger classes. This increases their in-game efficiency and raises all their stats.

We can find 23 Master Seals in the game, sufficient to promote every character at the base. However, the number of master seals you have may be restricted by your in-game story mode and history mode progress.

You can find 6 seals from the story mode, 9 from history mode Maps, and the final 8 from post-game history mode maps. So, you can upgrade 15 out of the 23 characters before clearing the story.

Considering that let’s see how you should prioritize each character when using your Master Seals.

Fire Emblem Warriors Characters

Rowan or Lianna

Priority: 10/10 for the chosen twin and 5/10 for the other twin

The twin chosen as the main character by you must be your priority when using the master seal.

You can sideline the other twin for the time being; however, they provide the advantage of neglecting story and game restrictions when playing History Maps.

Anna

Priority: 0.5/10

She is one of the last characters you unlock in the Story Mode, so there isn’t much use in promoting her over others. You also have other bow users in Sakura and Takumi unlocked before her.

She provides an advantage in the post-game History maps, but by that time, you likely have already found all the Master Seals.

Awakening Characters

Chrom or Lucina

Priority: 7/10 for one and 3/10 for the other

With his excellent personal skill, great move set, and stats, Chrom is decent enough to be viable throughout the whole game. Lucina also has similar stats.

However, the first History Map is quite easy to beat, so promoting everyone isn’t necessary. So promote either one while saving the other one for later.

Robin

Priority: 9/10

Robin is the first Tome user that you unlock and, at the time, is the only character to do Res attacks. In contrast, others hit Def. his only real weakness is his movement speed, but that can be overlooked considering he can pass his excellent personal skill Solidarity to others.

Lissa

Priority: 8/10

She is an early axe user giving her the weapon triangle advantage over lancers. She also has healing capabilities, and good personal skill boosts, increasing her attack damage.

Frederick

Priority: 7/10

He is the first mountable unit you unlock in the game, and he comes with a devastating move set. His skills, however, are poor, which is the only downside. He is also an axe wielder with high defense, proving to be a brick wall against attackers.

Cordelia

Priority: 3/10

Cordelia is unlocked just before the final prologue, and being a Pegasus knight has high mobility. However, there are two other Pegasus knights from Shadow Dragon and Fates whose History Maps are much more challenging.

She also has the worst personal skill among all the awakening characters, Sol and Sol. You should focus on the other awakening characters and save her for later.

Fates Characters

Corrin

Priority: 5/10

Corrin is seen as the worst character in the game by many. She is a sword user, and there is an excess of those in the game. However, she can be used in the boss battles for The Path is Yours and comes with Yato, a decently effective weapon throughout the game.

Ryoma

Priority: 8/10

After promotion, Ryoma becomes the character with the second-best strength in the game. Astra’s skill improves attack speed, and his move set allows him to fully utilize this skill. Even though his weapon can’t have True Power added, his other qualities make up for it.

Xander

Priority: 7.5/10

Even though his move set is lacking, Xander is a mounted unit and wields a powerful weapon. His high mobility and personal skill make up for the flaws making him a decent upgrade.

Hinoka

Priority: 7/10

Hinoka’s skill makes her a decent defensive unit and offensively better than Cordelia. Being a Pegasus knight, she has high mobility, and the boost at that time can benefit her.

Camilla

Priority: 8/10

She is the only axe flier in the game, and her dash Attack can destroy swarms of enemies in a flash. Her weapon can also be equipped with True Power before completing the story mode. Her only weakness is against bow attacks, but her skill and qualities can make up for it.

Takumi or Sakura:

Priority: 9/10 for one, 4.5/10 for the other

Sakura is unlocked before Takumi, whose strength, however, is greater. He possesses the overkill skill Sakura only manages to become comparable after unlocking Topsy-Turvy Bows. Sakura is also great utility support as she can use staves from the start. You can’t do wrong prioritizing either, as both are great units.

Leo

Priority: 8.5/10

Leo is a mounted Tome user with decent personal skill and better durability than Elise. He is also a great support unit for magic and bow users, and you may also be able to add True Power on his weapon before the story ends.

Elise

Priority: 5.5/10

She is the second Tomoe User but with a worse off skill and poor durability. True Power on her weapon isn’t unlocked until you complete the game.

Shadow Dragon Characters

Marth

Priority: 7/10

Marth is mediocre overall, but he has excellent personal skills if you want to grind the game. It is also probable that you unlock True Power on his weapon the earliest.

Caeda

Priority: 6.5/10

The last Pegasus Knight that you unlock with a pretty poor personal skill. However, she has the highest mobility among Shadow Dragon Characters, and being a lancer; she has an advantage over sword users.

Tiki

Priority: 5/10

Tiki is unique as she is the only stone user in the game, but unfortunately, there isn’t any particular need to have a stone user. She also doesn’t have a personal weapon with her.

Lyn and Celica

Priority: 0/10 for both

When these characters are unlocked, you would have collected almost every Master Seal in the game, so there is no need to prioritize them.

Master Seal Locations

Master Seals can be found by playing the story and History modes maps of Fire Emblem Warriors. In story mode, they can be found either inside chests or by beating certain bosses, while attaining an S rank in History mode maps also earns you Master Seals.

Chapters that contain Master Seals indicate a white icon on the Scenario Select screen. You need to eliminate the commander for the Master Seals in chests to obtain the key from them.

Below you’ll find the location of all the Master Seals in Fire Emblem Warriors

Story Mode

Chapter 5: The Dragon’s Table

You must eliminate Sorcerer Validar and Robin to complete the level and obtain the Master Seal when the loot screen pops up.

Chapter 8: High Prince Ryoma

The Master Seal in this chapter is hidden in a chest. Meet up with Ryoma and defeat a few forts. Soon you will get an indication that a new enemy has appeared; eliminate this enemy to retrieve his key and open the chest to obtain the seal.

Chapter 11: Crown Prince Xander

The Master Seal in this chapter is hidden in a chest. Scan your mini-map to locate the area where the key is. Defeat the enemy there and obtain the key to unlock the chest.

Chapter 13: What Happened to Corrin

To obtain this seal, you must complete this chapter. Defeat Lago to get the Master Seal.

Chapter 15: Taking the World Tree

To obtain this seal, you must complete this chapter. Defeat Gharnef to get the Master Seal.

Chapter 18: Chaos Dragon’s Might

To obtain this seal, you must complete this chapter. Defeat Darios to get the Master Seal.

History Mode: Invisible Ties

Ally Rescue (Validar Lv. 14)

To obtain this seal, you must complete all the objectives and get an S rank on this map.

Fort Siege (Frederick Lv. 20)

To obtain this seal, you must complete all the objectives and get an S rank on this map.

Invisible Ties (Robin Lv. 25)

To obtain this seal, you must complete all the objectives and get an S rank on this map.

History Mode: The Path Is Yours

Fort Defense (Myrmidon Lv. 22)

To obtain this seal, you must complete all the objectives and get an S rank on this map.

Embrace the Dark (Xander Lv. 36)

To obtain this seal, you must complete all the objectives and get an S rank on this map.

In the White Light (Ryoma Lv. 36)

To obtain this seal, you must complete all the objectives and get an S rank on this map.

History Mode: The Dark Pontifex

Pincer Escape (Myrmidon Lv. 15)

To obtain this seal, you must complete all the objectives and get an S rank on this map.

Pincer Escape (Myrmidon Lv. 17)

To obtain this seal, you must complete all the objectives and get an S rank on this map.

Pincer Escape (Gharnef Lv. 24)

To obtain this seal, you must complete all the objectives and get an S rank on this map.

History Mode: Noble Lady of Caelin

Pincer Escape (Pegasus Knight Lv. 22)

To obtain this seal, you must complete all the objectives and get an S rank on this map.

Shadow Elimination (Myrmidon Lv. 26)

To obtain this seal, you must complete all the objectives and get an S rank on this map.

Ally Rescue (Myrmidon Lv. 22)

To obtain this seal, you must complete all the objectives and get an S rank on this map.

Fort Siege (Pegasus Knight Lv. 26)

To obtain this seal, you must complete all the objectives and get an S rank on this map.

History Mode: Together to the End

Rendezvous Disruption (Myrmidon Lv. 35)

Complete all the map’s objectives and get an S rank to obtain the Master Seal.

Rendezvous Disruption (Myrmidon Lv. 42)

Complete all the map’s objectives and get an S rank to obtain the Master Seal.

Fort Siege (Myrmidon Lv. 34)

Complete all the map’s objectives and get an S rank to obtain the Master Seal.

Targeted Elimination (Archer Lv. 42)

Complete all the map’s objectives and get an S rank to obtain the Master Seal.

You also get a chance to obtain Master Seals in DLCs of the game.

History Mode: Grief (Fates DLC Pack)

Recruitment Battle (Soldier Lv. 21)

Complete all the map’s objectives and get an S rank to obtain the Master Seal.

History Mode: Land of Gods (Fates DLC Pack)

Fort Siege (Myrmidon Lv. 23)

Complete all the map’s objectives and get an S rank to obtain the Master Seal.

History Mode: Cold Reception (Fates DLC Pack)

Gold Rush (Mage Lv. 19)

Complete all the map’s objectives and get an S rank to obtain the Master Seal.

History Mode: A Brush in the Teeth (Shadow Dragon DLC Pack)

Pincer Escape (Cavalier Lv. 20)

Complete all the map’s objectives and get an S rank to obtain the Master Seal.

History Mode: Princess Minerva (Shadow Dragon DLC Pack)

Shadow Rush (Mage Lv. 22)

Complete all the map’s objectives and get an S rank to obtain the Master Seal.

History Mode: Knorda Market (Shadow Dragon DLC Pack)

Villager Rescue (Owain Lv. 21)

Complete all the map’s objectives and get an S rank to obtain the Master Seal.

History Mode: Scion of Legend (Awakening DLC Pack)

Escape (Archer Lv. 24)

Complete all the map’s objectives and get an S rank to obtain the Master Seal.

History Mode: Emmeryn (Awakening DLC Pack)

Fort Siege (Archer Lv. 25)

Complete all the map’s objectives and get an S rank to obtain the Master Seal.

History Mode: Caravan Dancer (Awakening DLC Pack)

Pincer Escape (Soldier Lv. 21)

Complete all the map’s objectives and get an S rank to obtain the Master Seal.

When to Use Master Seals

It is recommended to consume your Master Seals immediately at level 15 when you gain access to promotion. Master Seals in Fire Emblem Warriors change your appearance, boosts your stats, and unlock certain crests you can purchase.

Like the other games, you do not miss out on stat increases by promoting characters to the next class. Unlike other Fire Emblem installments, there aren’t random increases in stats; instead, you have fixed level-ups.

Using master seals does not level up your character either and changes the class from “base” to “advanced.”

There are enough Master Seals for each character in Fire Emblem Warriors so feel free to consume a Master Seal as soon as it becomes available at level 15, as the promotion will surely improve your characters.