Fire Emblem: Three Houses Monastery Guide

Monastery in Fire Emblem: Three Houses has a lot of significance. You can carry out different activities and missions here to boost your motivation and Professor Level.

But there is a limit on how many activities you can do here as it will cost you Activity Points. This guide will cover all the details about Monastery and how you should spend Activity Points here in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Monastery

It functions as the Headquarters of the Church of Seiros, making it a religious site, as well as the Headquarters of the Officers Academy, where students from all three nations are trained in the art of combat.

The Monastery also holds an elite order of knights. Byleth can freely explore the Monastery, and after visiting it for the first time, you can instantly travel to it using fast travel whenever you wish.

Early on in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Byleth will be given a chance to work as a teacher at the Garreg Mach Monastery. You will have to choose which ‘House’ you want to train, i.e., The Black Eagles, The Blue Lions, or The Golden Deer.

Whichever house you train will become your main squad for future battles. It will comprise 8 units at the beginning, including the Young Lord, who will eventually rule over his nation.

Unlike other Fire Emblem games, your early time in the game will mostly be spent in The Garreg Mach Monastery, where you will be training students in many different ways, engaging in battles, and doing side quests while exploring the Monastery.

Weekly Instructions

You will get missions that last a month at the Monastery, and every weekend, you will get a day off. A few options regarding how you wish to spend your free time on your day off will be provided to you.

You will also review the main battle map at the end of each month. Most of the week, you will spend time training your students. You can choose to do this automatically or manually.

Training Your Students

You can automatically train your students to enhance their expertise in different skills. Your computer will choose which skills to focus on and if your students need extra training.

If you choose to train your students manually, you will have control over which skills they should focus on, and you will be able to instruct them individually.

You can give them group tasks while reviewing your overall goals to strengthen the bonds between your students and help them achieve certain skills.

The rate at which an individually taught student can learn a skill correctly depends on many factors. Students will have their strengths and weaknesses and might pay more attention to the skills they are interested in.

Every student also has their Motivation Meters, which depend on certain events and will dictate how many sessions a student can have. You can work on these skills:

Sword

Spears

Axe

Bow

Brawl (Fist Weapon)

Reason (Spells)

Faith (Holy)

Authority

Heavy Armor

Riding

Flying

It does not matter if a student fails or passes a training session; they will still gain a variable amount of skill experience points.

Boosting Students Motivation

To change a student’s failure to success, you can carefully choose to criticize, console or praise them. This boosts their Motivation Level to continue further lessons. Students that perform well in their lessons can get experience multipliers.

While giving lessons, students might approach you with concerns over which skills they should be focusing more on; this allows you to coax them into pursuing skills that you think would suit them better.

The results of all your activities, lessons and group tasks will be calculated at the end of the week. You can see how much your units have improved, what skills they are focused on, and their Motivation Levels by the end of the week.

Training your students and enhancing their skill levels will make them eligible to take the certification tests to become different classes.

Students can take many different certification tests, and if they pass them. They can switch between the classes they have unlocked in every battle.

Moving up ranks in skills also unlocks new multiple Combat Arts that can be used during battles at the cost of extra durability of the item used to unleash them.

Sundays

You have several options for choosing how to spend your free time. You can only choose one option at a time; every option has its pros and cons. You can choose from:

Explore Lets you freely explore the Monastery. Rest: Chill out for the day and give yourself and your students some rest. Battle: Take part in a low-tier battle to increase the combat experience of your students. Seminar: Your students and you get to attend a special seminar conducted by a teacher (including Byleth) who is an expert in certain skills.

Seminars

You can invite another teacher to lecture and guide the students about the skills they are an expert in, including Byleth. Even though it is beneficial to the students, it does bring down their Motivation Level for the upcoming week.

Seminar Hosts

Byleth – Skill Focus: Sword, Authority

Seteth – Skill Focus: Spear, Authority

Hanneman – Skill Focus: Bow, Reason

Manuela – Skill Focus: Sword, Faith

Gilbert – Skill Focus: Spear, Axe

Alois – Skill Focus: Axe, Brawl

Catherine – Skill Focus: Sword, Brawl

Shamir – Skill Focus: Spear, Bow

Exploration

If you choose to explore the Garreg Mach Monastery on your day off, you will meet people while wandering and be able to engage in certain tasks with them at the cost of Activity Points (limited in amount).

You can explore the Monastery until you exit Exploration Mode even if you run out of Activity Points to spend because time does not pass while exploring the Monastery.

Points of Interest

Officer’s Academy

Garden

Fishing Hole

Dining Hall

Monastery Shop

Here are some things you can do while exploring:

Helping others by doing tasks for them. Engaging in conversation with the students and the faculty. Summoning the Amiibo that grants items and gifts by using the Amiibo Gazebo. Strengthen bonds and skills with your students by engaging in activities with them. Recruiting other students of rival houses by speaking to them if they are impressed by Byleth’s skills. You can go to the kitchen to request special foods to strengthen bonds and increase the motivation of students who enjoy that particular food. Giving gifts instead of resting can raise the happiness of your students. Returning the lost item that you find to the ones it belongs to boosts the motivation.

Using Points of Interest

Fishing Hole

Nothing is quite as relaxing as taking the time to unwind with some fishing. After finishing the “Fresh Catch” quests and Bait, this activity is unlocked, and you’ll need to perfectly time your button presses to catch some good fish. Doing this rewards you with some Professor level experience.

Garden

Trying your hand at agriculture is a good way to get some experience for your Professor Level, along with ingredients. After finishing the “Green Thumb Beginnings” quest, you can harvest without losing any Activity Points.

Dining Hall

A little socializing goes a long way to improving relationships and motivation. After finishing the “Share a Bite” Quest, you can go to the Dining Hall and eat together. It helps you get closer to the two characters you invite with you and helps them become increasingly motivated. This eats up only 1 Activity Point.

Monastery Shop

You will find many items at the Monastery Hub Shop that you can buy as well. Don’t just limit yourself to the main marketplace option and explore this shop.

You can find many exclusive items in this shop, so you shouldn’t be taking it for granted.

Quests

Finishing quests help you progress through the story while unlocking new facilities. There are bulletin boards all over the Monastery that have quests for you. They’re updated regularly, so be sure to check them out frequently.

These quests can also be started by directly interacting with the person posting them, so be sure to meet and talk with characters during your exploration of the Monastery.

Adjutants

Adjutant is the same as the support unit mechanic from the Fire Emblem: Awakening. You only have to be at Professor Level C or higher to become eligible to assign Adjutant to the units in Fe3H.

The adjutants will not only help you in battles but also earn experience with you. Even if the unit dies, the Adjutant will not die, and you can assign it to some other unit in FE: Three Houses if you want.

You should use one of your class members as an adjutant rather than hiring a random character for this role, as it will help you gain experience.