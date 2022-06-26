Fire Emblem Fates Relationships: How to Get Max Support

One of the key features in Fire Emblem Fates carried over from other games in the series is the support relationships. This mechanic boosts stats between two characters that have built support and maximizes how well they work together in combat.

In Fire Emblem Fates, having strong relationships can turn the tides of a battle. Strong relationships not only enable your allies to dish out more damage but also bring a variety of buffs. This guide will complete a walkthrough of getting Max Support In F.E Fates.

How to Get Max Support in Fire Emblem Fates

This section of the guide will explain different methods of acquiring maximum support in Fire Emblem Fates.

Fighting Together

The fastest method of acquiring max support in F.E Fates is by pairing characters and having them fight together. This is a good idea because it also temporarily enhances their stats.

You can place them right next to one another, behind another, or in any formation, you deem good enough. Lastly, do note that characters who fight and win together bond stronger.

Using the Base

During Chapter #6 of the game, you will gain access to your castle, which you can visit in-between missions. The castle is a wonderful place to interact with other characters and support your relationship with them.

To do it, all you need to do is to approach a character and speak with them. However, note that the characters will change after every day, but there will remain some characters with whom you would want to build your relationship.

Gifts

At several instances, your friendly characters will ask you for an accessory that you can provide them with, strengthening your bond with them, which further helps you to maximum support.

One neat little trick you need to remember is that you only need a single piece of accessory that you will be able to shuffle between different characters.

Inviting Allies Over

Early in the game, you will gain access to your private headquarters and the ability to invite friendly characters over.

However, you need to invite characters with a heart before their name. Another important thing to understand here is that this is a long process.

Hot Baths

After progressing a little, you will gain the ability to install hot baths inside your base, which you can use to strengthen your relationship with ally characters.

To do this, you need to invite your desired character over, and that is all.

Conversations

After each battle in the game, you will have the option to engage in a Support Conversation with your friendly allies, which will instantly improve your relationship.

You can also invite them to your private quarters to increase the chances of these conversations.

Fire Emblem Fates Easy Max Support Tips

We can give you some tips to get easy max support in F.E Fates. Our best grinding support tip is Pair Up rather than the main Story Missions during Challenges and Scout missions. You can afford a smaller offensive force because they’re straightforward.

Another way is to obtain skills by visiting a castle set up for this purpose. Attack any unit on the map that has no weapons on it. Support goes up even if you have 0% damage to the units. This is particularly useful in high-level units.

So try to create as many groups as possible that attack for 10-15 turns before someone ends the map by capturing the castle. Repeat this process continuously. The benefit of this is that you will only gain 0 XP so that you won’t level up or over level.