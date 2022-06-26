Fire Emblem Fates Seals Locations Guide

Seals are extremely beneficial one-time use items in Fire Emblem Fates that can be used to miraculously promote a class or completely change it. Acquiring the seals and using them strategically is essential to dominating the game. However, the task of finding the seals is not an easy one as these items are very expensive and limited.

This article is the perfect source as it provides concrete and concise information about how seals work in fire emblem fates and where to find or purchase them.

How Seals Work in Fire Emblem Fates

In FE, each base has one upgrade that can be activated by using Master Seal. However, while a Master Seal can promote a class from Level 10 (as mentioned earlier), it is a good idea to hold off until Level 20 as it will enable you to gain access to all ability perks available to the said class, which can come in handy later in the game.

Aside from the entire Level Cap thing, a few more reasons to upgrade your base class include increased movement range, tougher armor, and the ability to equip a wide array of weapons to tackle different situations.

For more information on where to find each seal in FE: fates, refer to the section below:

Fire Emblem Fates Master Seals Locations

Like other versions of the game, in FE: fates, the seals are very limited in number and difficult to trace. Finding the seals can be a huge challenge for a player, but one must overcome it as upgrading a class is essential to overpower the game. Here is a list of locations where these extremely beneficial seals can be traced or purchased.

Master Seals

MyCastle Staff Store Level 1 – 2,000G

MyCastle Staff Store Level 2 – 2,000G

MyCastle Staff Store Level 3 – 2,000G

Dropped by the Boss in Chapter 9

Dropped by Kinshi Knight in Chapter 11

Dropped by Sorcerer in Chapter 16

Dropped by Wolfskins in Chapter 15

Dropped by Merchant during Invasion 2

Inside the Northeast House in Chapter 10

Inside the Northeast House in Chapter 13

Inside South Chest in Chapter 17

Heart Seals

Heart Seal changes a class based on personality while retaining the same level.

MyCastle Staff Store Level 1 – 2,000G

MyCastle Staff Store Level 2 – 2,000G

MyCastle Staff Store Level 3 – 2,000G

Inside the Western House in Chapter 13

Dropped by Boss in Chapter 9

Dropped by Hero in Chapter 16

Partner Seals

Partner Seal changes a class based on S rank support partner while retaining the same level.

MyCastle Staff Store Level 1 – 2,000G

MyCastle Staff Store Level 2 – 2,000G

MyCastle Staff Store Level 3 – 2,000G

Acquired by saving all Villagers in Paralogue 5

Friendship Seals

Friendship Seal changes a class based on an A+ support partner while retaining the same level.