The concept of character marriage and children is something Fire Emblem Fates has acquired from Fire Emblem: Awakening with a few changes. This guide details everything you need to know about marriage and children in the game, including the same-gender marriage, getting all children in Fire Emblem Fates, Max Stats Calculator, Children Stats and Chart, Children Skills Inheritance, and Marriage Chart.

Fire Emblem Fates Marriage Guide

To get married, you need to ensure that two characters acquire a maximum support rating with each other, after which they will be able to get married and, sometimes, conceive children.

The conceived children will acquire specialized skills from both parents and will be able to get recruited into their parents’ army.

Having characters tie a knot is as easy as it can be! All you need to do is pair them up on the battlefield until they reach ‘S’ rank. However, there is absolutely no need for marriage, but doing so can potentially affect some optional missions.

Changes from Fire Emblem: Awakening

One of the first changes you will notice in Fire Emblem Fates is an offspring’s hair color and dependency.

While in Fire Emblem: Awakening, a child acquired their hair color from the father and was dependent on the mother, the exact opposite is the case in Fire Emblem Fates with the sole exception of Corrin and Azura.

In Fire Emblem: Awakening, paralogue optional missions only become available during the specific parts of the story, provided the availability of a married couple.

In Fire Emblem Fates, on the other hand, paralogue optional missions become readily available as soon as two characters attain ‘S’ rank support with absolutely no dependence upon the game’s story.

The last thing you need to know is that you may need a Child Seal to promote a child to an upgraded class.

Best Marriage Pairs

We have compiled a list of Best Marriage Pairs of Fire Emblem Fates and are mentioned below:

Ryoma x Oboro

Takumi x Felicia

Hinata x Hana

Subaki x Hinoka

Kaze x Azura

Takumi x Setsuna

Kaze x Mozu

Kaze x Kagero

Kaze x Corrin

Kaze x Sakura

Silas x Mozu

Silas x Corrin

Silas x Hinoka

Saizo x Mozu

Saizo x Felicia

Saizo x Kagero

Azama x Rinkah

Hayato x Orochi

Kaden x Sakura

Kaden x Setsuna

Kaden x Azura

Marriage Chart

We have compiled a table detailing which characters can achieve an S-Rank Support with each other, including cross-faction supports in the Revelation DLC path.

You may examine the picture below if you’re interested in viewing a marriage chart that looks much like the one from Fire Emblem: Awakening days.

Same-Gender Marriage

Since we are talking about conceiving children, it is a good idea to touch upon the subject of same-gender marriages.

The game indeed allows same-gender marriages e.g. Corrin in the game is not only able to achieve the ‘S’ rank with almost every female character in the game but also with Niles.

However, in such as case, you will not be able to conceive and recruit children for your case. Other than this, everything else remains identical!

Children and Max Stats

Regarding children and inheritance, there are a couple of things to understand. Firstly, as mentioned earlier, except for Kana, all children inherit their mother’s hair color.

Secondly, children acquire one class and one skill from their parents. It is also important to note that Azura and Corrin in the game can conceive two children – this only holds in the case of male Corrin if paired with Azura.

It also goes without saying that all children are recruited without any prior promotion. Again, with the sole exception of Corrin, children can also acquire ‘S’ rank, but will be unable to conceive children.

Lastly, all children start with ‘C’ rank support.

Fire Emblem Fates Children Skill Inheritance

Each one of the characters could have an opportunity to acquire strong abilities by employing one of the four methods of skill inheritance, regardless of if they would typically have no possibility of doing so. One of these methods is Skill Inheritance through Parents

The parents of such a kid recruited in a Paralogue can help you learn new abilities. Until or unless the kid has already had that talent as a component of their base class, each kid character would receive 1 skill from each one of its parents.

As mentioned earlier, characters can marry one another and conceive children who can rapidly age into adults. However, some things need to be considered when it comes to inheritance.

Firstly, there is no confirmation regarding the children’s base stats and growth rate. The children inherit the last skill from both father and mother, and the maximum stat modifier is equal to the sum of the father’s + mother’s + 1.

There are also a couple of things that you need to understand regarding the class availability. First and foremost, understand that a child’s default base class and promotion classes are added to the child’s class availability.

Secondly, if the father’s default base class is different from the child’s, the class and promotion classes are added to the child’s class availability. If the child’s and father’s default base class is the same, the father’s secondary class is added!

The same thing goes for the mother’s base default class. Last but not the least, if the mother’s default and secondary classes are available, then the mother’s faction parallel is made available to the child.

Children Chart

A table for the kid characters’ S-Rank Supports for each unit, including cross-faction Supports, is also included. To view the complete picture, click it. This graph does not include either Corrin gender or Kana, as Corrin could reach an S-Rank with just about anyone of the male gender, but not Kana.

Conversely, Kana, Corrin’s child, can become an S-Rank with all of the kids of the other gender. Fuga has also been left out because he could only be acquired through the Revelation DLC path and only can get married to Corrin.

How to Get All Children in Fire Emblem Fates

For European gamers, Fire Emblem Fates comes in two variations: Birthright and Conquest . Each version has a unique cast of characters as well as a few neutral alternatives.

This section essentially details all the children characters as well as their possible parentage:

Kana – Nohr Prince / Princess

1st Parent : Corrin

: Corrin Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 2

: Paralogue 2 Possible 2nd Parent : Any

Shigure – Sky Knight

1st Parent : Azura

: Azura Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 3

: Paralogue 3 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Jakob, Silas, Kaze, Ryoma, Hinata, Subaki, Takumi, Saizo, Hayato, Kaden, Azama, Xander, Leo, Odin, Arthur, Flannel, Benny, Laslow, Niles

Dwyer – Troubadour

1st Parent : Jakob

: Jakob Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 4

: Paralogue 4 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Camilla, Elise, Berkua, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Selena

Sophie – Cavalier

1st Parent : Silas

: Silas Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 5

: Paralogue 5 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Camilla, Elise, Berkua, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Selena

Midori – Herb Merchant

1st Parent : Kaze

: Kaze Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 6

: Paralogue 6 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Camilla, Elise, Berkua, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Selena

Shiro – Spear Fighter

1st Parent : Ryoma

: Ryoma Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 7

: Paralogue 7 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Camilla, Elise

Kiragi – Archer

1st Parent : Takumi

: Takumi Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 8

: Paralogue 8 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Camilla, Elise

Asugi – Ninja

1st Parent : Saizo

: Saizo Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 9

: Paralogue 9 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinkoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Beruka, Charlotte

Selkie – Fox Spirit

1st Parent : Kaden

: Kaden Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 10

: Paralogue 10 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinkoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Peri, Charlotte

Hisame – Samurai

1st Parent : Hinata

: Hinata Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 11

: Paralogue 11 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinkoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Peri, Selena

Mitama – Shrine Maiden

1st Parent : Azama

: Azama Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 12

: Paralogue 12 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinkoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Effie, Beruka

Caeldori – Sky Knight

1st Parent : Subaki

: Subaki Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 13

: Paralogue 13 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinkoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Selena, Nyx

Rhajat – Diviner

1st Parent : Hayato

: Hayato Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 14

: Paralogue 14 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinkoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Effie, Nyx

Siegbert – Cavalier

1st Parent : Xander

: Xander Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 15

: Paralogue 15 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Selena, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Beruka, Hinoka, Sakura

Forrest – Troubadour

1st Parent : Leo

: Leo Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 16

: Paralogue 16 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Selena, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Beruka, Hinoka, Sakura

Igantius – Knight

1st Parent : Benny

: Benny Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 17

: Paralogue 17 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Selena, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Beruka, Elise, Camilla, Oboro, Rinkah

Velouria – Wolfskin

1st Parent : Flannel

: Flannel Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 18

: Paralogue 18 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Selena, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Beruka, Elise, Camilla, Hana, Rinkah

Percy – Wyvern Rider

1st Parent : Arthur

: Arthur Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 19

: Paralogue 19 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Selena, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Beruka, Elise, Camilla, Setsuna, Kagero

Ophelia – Dark Mage

1st Parent : Odin

: Odin Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 20

: Paralogue 20 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Selena, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Beruka, Elise, Camilla, Orochi, Kagero

Soliel – Mercenary

1st Parent : Laslow

: Laslow Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 21

: Paralogue 21 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Selena, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Beruka, Elise, Camilla, Orochi, Hana

Nina – Outlaw

1st Parent : Niles

: Niles Recruit Chapter : Paralogue 22

: Paralogue 22 Possible 2nd Parent : Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Selena, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Beruka, Elise, Camilla, Oboro, Setsuna

Max Stats Calculator

In contrast to Awakening, which had a female and male avatar build, this game also features three separate plots. There are a few causes why certain individuals could raise their numbers.

Specifically, to have a specialist character with stats greater than is typically achievable. A single better stat might make a difference, particularly when playing PVP while using the same character of the same rank.

Because Fates lets the gamers gain skills by beating other gamers, gamers are no longer trapped, as in past games. Children will also outperform their elders if the system is modified using seals so that every youngster has the aptitude.

An Avatar doesn’t earn a +1 modifier if they combine with a kid of another couple because the kid already got the modifier from the first couple.

In reality, the youngster may lose stats since the statistics are aggregated. Due to its mean -1 to all attributes, HP can be one of the avatar’s preferred banes. The talents of resistance and luck are both reduced by three.