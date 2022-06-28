The concept of character marriage and children is something Fire Emblem Fates has acquired from Fire Emblem: Awakening with a few changes. This guide details everything you need to know about marriage and children in the game, including the same-gender marriage, getting all children in Fire Emblem Fates, Max Stats Calculator, Children Stats and Chart, Children Skills Inheritance, and Marriage Chart.
Fire Emblem Fates Marriage Guide
To get married, you need to ensure that two characters acquire a maximum support rating with each other, after which they will be able to get married and, sometimes, conceive children.
The conceived children will acquire specialized skills from both parents and will be able to get recruited into their parents’ army.
Having characters tie a knot is as easy as it can be! All you need to do is pair them up on the battlefield until they reach ‘S’ rank. However, there is absolutely no need for marriage, but doing so can potentially affect some optional missions.
Changes from Fire Emblem: Awakening
One of the first changes you will notice in Fire Emblem Fates is an offspring’s hair color and dependency.
While in Fire Emblem: Awakening, a child acquired their hair color from the father and was dependent on the mother, the exact opposite is the case in Fire Emblem Fates with the sole exception of Corrin and Azura.
In Fire Emblem: Awakening, paralogue optional missions only become available during the specific parts of the story, provided the availability of a married couple.
In Fire Emblem Fates, on the other hand, paralogue optional missions become readily available as soon as two characters attain ‘S’ rank support with absolutely no dependence upon the game’s story.
The last thing you need to know is that you may need a Child Seal to promote a child to an upgraded class.
Best Marriage Pairs
We have compiled a list of Best Marriage Pairs of Fire Emblem Fates and are mentioned below:
- Ryoma x Oboro
- Takumi x Felicia
- Hinata x Hana
- Subaki x Hinoka
- Kaze x Azura
- Takumi x Setsuna
- Kaze x Mozu
- Kaze x Kagero
- Kaze x Corrin
- Kaze x Sakura
- Silas x Mozu
- Silas x Corrin
- Silas x Hinoka
- Saizo x Mozu
- Saizo x Felicia
- Saizo x Kagero
- Azama x Rinkah
- Hayato x Orochi
- Kaden x Sakura
- Kaden x Setsuna
- Kaden x Azura
Marriage Chart
We have compiled a table detailing which characters can achieve an S-Rank Support with each other, including cross-faction supports in the Revelation DLC path.
You may examine the picture below if you’re interested in viewing a marriage chart that looks much like the one from Fire Emblem: Awakening days.
Same-Gender Marriage
Since we are talking about conceiving children, it is a good idea to touch upon the subject of same-gender marriages.
The game indeed allows same-gender marriages e.g. Corrin in the game is not only able to achieve the ‘S’ rank with almost every female character in the game but also with Niles.
However, in such as case, you will not be able to conceive and recruit children for your case. Other than this, everything else remains identical!
Children and Max Stats
Regarding children and inheritance, there are a couple of things to understand. Firstly, as mentioned earlier, except for Kana, all children inherit their mother’s hair color.
Secondly, children acquire one class and one skill from their parents. It is also important to note that Azura and Corrin in the game can conceive two children – this only holds in the case of male Corrin if paired with Azura.
It also goes without saying that all children are recruited without any prior promotion. Again, with the sole exception of Corrin, children can also acquire ‘S’ rank, but will be unable to conceive children.
Lastly, all children start with ‘C’ rank support.
Fire Emblem Fates Children Skill Inheritance
Each one of the characters could have an opportunity to acquire strong abilities by employing one of the four methods of skill inheritance, regardless of if they would typically have no possibility of doing so. One of these methods is Skill Inheritance through Parents
The parents of such a kid recruited in a Paralogue can help you learn new abilities. Until or unless the kid has already had that talent as a component of their base class, each kid character would receive 1 skill from each one of its parents.
As mentioned earlier, characters can marry one another and conceive children who can rapidly age into adults. However, some things need to be considered when it comes to inheritance.
Firstly, there is no confirmation regarding the children’s base stats and growth rate. The children inherit the last skill from both father and mother, and the maximum stat modifier is equal to the sum of the father’s + mother’s + 1.
There are also a couple of things that you need to understand regarding the class availability. First and foremost, understand that a child’s default base class and promotion classes are added to the child’s class availability.
Secondly, if the father’s default base class is different from the child’s, the class and promotion classes are added to the child’s class availability. If the child’s and father’s default base class is the same, the father’s secondary class is added!
The same thing goes for the mother’s base default class. Last but not the least, if the mother’s default and secondary classes are available, then the mother’s faction parallel is made available to the child.
Children Chart
A table for the kid characters’ S-Rank Supports for each unit, including cross-faction Supports, is also included. To view the complete picture, click it. This graph does not include either Corrin gender or Kana, as Corrin could reach an S-Rank with just about anyone of the male gender, but not Kana.
Conversely, Kana, Corrin’s child, can become an S-Rank with all of the kids of the other gender. Fuga has also been left out because he could only be acquired through the Revelation DLC path and only can get married to Corrin.
How to Get All Children in Fire Emblem Fates
For European gamers, Fire Emblem Fates comes in two variations: Birthright and Conquest . Each version has a unique cast of characters as well as a few neutral alternatives.
This section essentially details all the children characters as well as their possible parentage:
Kana – Nohr Prince / Princess
- 1st Parent: Corrin
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 2
- Possible 2nd Parent: Any
Shigure – Sky Knight
- 1st Parent: Azura
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 3
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Jakob, Silas, Kaze, Ryoma, Hinata, Subaki, Takumi, Saizo, Hayato, Kaden, Azama, Xander, Leo, Odin, Arthur, Flannel, Benny, Laslow, Niles
Dwyer – Troubadour
- 1st Parent: Jakob
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 4
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Camilla, Elise, Berkua, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Selena
Sophie – Cavalier
- 1st Parent: Silas
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 5
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Camilla, Elise, Berkua, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Selena
Midori – Herb Merchant
- 1st Parent: Kaze
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 6
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Camilla, Elise, Berkua, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Selena
Shiro – Spear Fighter
- 1st Parent: Ryoma
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 7
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Camilla, Elise
Kiragi – Archer
- 1st Parent: Takumi
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 8
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Camilla, Elise
Asugi – Ninja
- 1st Parent: Saizo
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 9
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinkoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Beruka, Charlotte
Selkie – Fox Spirit
- 1st Parent: Kaden
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 10
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinkoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Peri, Charlotte
Hisame – Samurai
- 1st Parent: Hinata
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 11
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinkoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Peri, Selena
Mitama – Shrine Maiden
- 1st Parent: Azama
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 12
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinkoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Effie, Beruka
Caeldori – Sky Knight
- 1st Parent: Subaki
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 13
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinkoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Selena, Nyx
Rhajat – Diviner
- 1st Parent: Hayato
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 14
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Hinkoka, Sakura, Hana, Orochi, Rinkah, Kagero, Oboro, Setsuna, Effie, Nyx
Siegbert – Cavalier
- 1st Parent: Xander
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 15
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Selena, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Beruka, Hinoka, Sakura
Forrest – Troubadour
- 1st Parent: Leo
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 16
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Selena, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Beruka, Hinoka, Sakura
Igantius – Knight
- 1st Parent: Benny
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 17
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Selena, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Beruka, Elise, Camilla, Oboro, Rinkah
Velouria – Wolfskin
- 1st Parent: Flannel
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 18
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Selena, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Beruka, Elise, Camilla, Hana, Rinkah
Percy – Wyvern Rider
- 1st Parent: Arthur
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 19
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Selena, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Beruka, Elise, Camilla, Setsuna, Kagero
Ophelia – Dark Mage
- 1st Parent: Odin
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 20
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Selena, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Beruka, Elise, Camilla, Orochi, Kagero
Soliel – Mercenary
- 1st Parent: Laslow
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 21
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Selena, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Beruka, Elise, Camilla, Orochi, Hana
Nina – Outlaw
- 1st Parent: Niles
- Recruit Chapter: Paralogue 22
- Possible 2nd Parent: Corrin, Azura, Felicia, Mozu, Selena, Effie, Nyx, Peri, Charlotte, Beruka, Elise, Camilla, Oboro, Setsuna
Max Stats Calculator
In contrast to Awakening, which had a female and male avatar build, this game also features three separate plots. There are a few causes why certain individuals could raise their numbers.
Specifically, to have a specialist character with stats greater than is typically achievable. A single better stat might make a difference, particularly when playing PVP while using the same character of the same rank.
Because Fates lets the gamers gain skills by beating other gamers, gamers are no longer trapped, as in past games. Children will also outperform their elders if the system is modified using seals so that every youngster has the aptitude.
An Avatar doesn’t earn a +1 modifier if they combine with a kid of another couple because the kid already got the modifier from the first couple.
In reality, the youngster may lose stats since the statistics are aggregated. Due to its mean -1 to all attributes, HP can be one of the avatar’s preferred banes. The talents of resistance and luck are both reduced by three.
If you want to explore more about this, you can head to this Max Stats Calculator.