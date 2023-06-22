How Do Skirmishes Work In Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage Skirmishes are an excellent way to level up your weaker units. You gain a lot of XP as well as gold, making them a source of money as well in the game. Take note that the main quests increase in difficulty as you advance, but Skirmishes will always have the same levels as your units. Hence, why they are good for leveling up your weaker units.

The following guide will tell you how to farm Skirmishes in Fire Emblem Engage and how scaling works

How to unlock Fire Emblem Engage Skirmishes

Skirmishes are not available at the start of the game. You must complete all the main missions before they appear on your map.

The only problem is that Skirmishes are only available at a specific time in the game. You will not have access to them all the time.

There is a workaround to this little problem that will allow you to access Skirmishes for your units whenever you want.

How to farm Skirmishes in Fire Emblem Engage

You need to become a time wizard to take full advantage of the skirmishes and level up your units to their maximum potential. You need to follow a few steps:

Open Nintendo Switch settings

Select the System option

option Click on Date and Time

You need to turn off the internet-adjusted clock if its set to on

if its set to on Manually set your time one hour ahead (e.g. If its 6:00 Pm, change it to 7:01 Pm)

Now return to the game, and you will notice several new skirmishes popping on your world map in FE Engage. Keep repeating the cycle and reach maximum potential with your units. Farming skirmishes will give you hefty amounts of gold, silver, and other essential items.

Different types of skirmishes

You are going to encounter several kinds of skirmishes in Fire Emblem Engage. Some will offer experience only, while others get you resources like gold, silver, and money.

These skirmishes are influenced by factors that include how advanced your unit is, how many people are in your unit, and how much you have progressed in the game. These factors also decide how difficult your skirmishes will be in FE Engage.

Because of how level scaling works in FE Engage, the more powerful your unit is, the more difficult the skirmishes will be. Skirmishes are most likely to be more potent than your unit, so don’t bother to increase the strength of your unit. Just focus on the strategy and use healing abilities to win these skirmishes.

Different types of Skirmishes in FE Egange are listed below. You can go through all these skirmishes to take full advantage of each.

Standard Skirmishes

You are going to encounter these more compared to others. These are the default ones and provide EXP, SP, and much-needed Bond Fragments in FE Engage. These skirmishes also act like normal battles.

Silver Corrupted Skirmishes

These skirmishes offer more EXP. A silver corrupt will spawn; its elimination gives you much more experience than the default ones. You should select the character you want to level up before eliminating the silver corrupted. This way, the boosted gain in EXP will go to your chosen unit.

Gold Corrupted Skirmishes

If you run out of cash, these skirmishes are your savior. A Gold Corrupted will spawn in these missions and provide you with experience and a good sum of money. Finding these skirmishes is no less than a blessing in FE Engage.

Training Skirmishes

You will be taken to the same castle where you fought your first battle at the start of the game. After completing these types of skirmishes, you will receive money along with 3,000 EXP and 50 bonus EXP for every participating unit.