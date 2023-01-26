Fire Emblem Engage Chloe: Best Class, Emblem, And Gifts Guide

Chloe is a Pegasus rider from the Kingdom of Firene and is one of the recruitable characters in Fire Emblem Engage. You meet Chloe in Chapter 4: A Land in Bloom when you travel to Fierene.

She comes with a starting class of Lance Flier and with the meta of Flying battle styles in Fire Emblem Engage, she proves to be a versatile ally.

The following guide will tell you everything you need to know to perfectly utilize Chloe in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to recruit Chloe in Fire Emblem Engage

Chloe can be recruited to your team by simply progressing through the story. Chloe can be recruited in Chapter 4: A Land in Bloom when you travel to the Kingdom of Firene.

In Chapter 4 you must defeat Rodine and Chloe will join your team immediately before the battle. From this point on she will be available to play in all future battles.

Best class

The Griffin Knight class is a mounted physical class that is known for its high mobility and all-around average stats. This class takes full advantage of Chloe’s high speed and provides staff utility.

Additionally, Chloe can also learn Clear the Way, which is a really nifty class skill that adds a moment cost of 1 for the space near your unit and other nearby spaces.

Personal skill

Chloe’s personal skill Fairy-Tale Folk allows her to inflict +2 added damage when male and female team members are next to each other within 2 spaces.

Best gifts for Chloe

Each character in Fire Emblem Engage prefers certain gifts that they would like to receive. To gift Chloe an item, start a bond conversation with her and select the item you want to give her.

The following are the best items to gift Chloe in Fire Emblem Engage.

Bear Carving

Field Guide

Spirit Gem

Dried Meat

Animal Treats

Fairy-Tale Book

Butterfly Net

Sun Visor

Poetry Book

Dragon Scripture

Best Emblem

The best emblem units to pair with Chloe are Marth, Roy, and Sigurd.

Chloe has the potential to be one of the most devastating units in Fire Emblem Engage if you are lucky with stat level-ups. When paired up with Roy her already impressive Strength receives a +5 boost. Her Flying capabilities combined with the Blazing Lion is a frightening prospect.

Since Chloe is a flying-mounted class Sigurd will provide her much-needed moment and area coverage to help increase her range. Chloe is a lance user whose lance techniques can also tremendously benefit from being paired with Sigurd.

Marth is a good option if you want a cheaper SP alternative to boost Choe. He will boost Chloe’s offensive capabilities and his special attack Lodestar Rush will allow you to defeat any opponent.

Chloe stats

Chloe’s base stats are heavily swayed toward HP, Speed, and Dexterity. Her unimpressive Magic stats clearly identify her as suitable to be a Physical Flying unit rather than Mage one.

You will find Chloe’s base stats listed below.

HP – 26

Strength – 8

Magic – 4

Dexterity – 13

Speed – 13

Luck – 10

Defense – 5

Resistance – 9

Build – 5

If you are interested in adding Chloe to your main squad and are determining which role would suit her best, you will need to check her Stat Growth information.

You will find Chloe’s stat growth information listed below.