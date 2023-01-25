Fire Emblem Engage Alcryst: Best Class, Emblem, And Gifts Guide

Alcryst is the playable character in Fire Emblem Engage which is second prince of Brodia. He belongs to Covert unit and is the brother of Diamant. You are in the right place if you want to recruit Alcryst and have a look at his skills and abilities in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to recruit Alcryst in Fire Emblem Engage

To Recruit Alcryst, you don’t have to do anything other than start Chapter 7: Dark Emblem. As soon as you start the chapter, Citrinne and Lapis along with Alcryst will join your team ranks.

Best Class

In Fire Emblem Engage, Alcryst starts off as a lord. The best class for Alcryst is Sniper due to his personal skill: Get Behind Me. Sniper also gives + 10 Crit which is possibly impossible to evade.

An exclusive class choice for Alcryst is Tireur d’elite with S proficiency in Bow. Alcryst aim will become so perfect that it will never miss any target. The shot will be strong enough to easily kill the enemy in one go.

Personal Skill

Alcryst personal skill Get Behind Me is an absolute weapon. It gives the whole unit +3 Strength to beat up the enemy when he attacks within the 2 spaces.

Best gifts for Alcryst

The gifts can be given to any character to be more intimate with them. This is because by giving gifts, your support level will rise. The item liked to be given as gifts will vary from character to character.

The list of best gifts for Alcryst is given below:

Fairy-Tale Book

Poetry Book

Philosophy Book

Elyos History

Sun Visor

Fishing Bait

Fine Quill Pen

Spirit Gem

Best Emblems

The best emblem choices for Alcryst are Lyn and Lucina.

To refine the archer ability of Alcryst, lyn Emblem can be used because Astra Storm can never miss the enemy no matter the distance. Call Double will help evade all incoming attacks by deceiving them.

Another best choice for Emblem is Lucina. With the help of the All for One engage attack, he can control the battalion to target one single enemy. The team members when together can face more incoming attacks.

Alcryst Stats

The base stats of Alcryst are very basic and comparable to other characters in Fire Emblem Engage. Following are Alcryst starting stats:

HP – 28

Strength – 11

Magic – 2

Dexterity – 17

Speed – 12

Luck – 8

Defense – 8

Resistance – 5

The high health and dexterity of Alcryst when fully leveled up means that he can be unstoppable. The final stats of Alcryst are below: