Fire Emblem Echoes Side Quests Guide

Side quests in Fire Emblem Echoes provide players an excellent opportunity to earn extra gold and gear. You can stumble upon a few of these quests while exploring the town, while others are hidden for you to find.

These quests are fairly straightforward, mostly involving tasks like retrieval and returning a particular item. The following guide will discuss the side quests in each Act of Fire Emblem Echoes, their tasks, and rewards.

Fire Emblem Echoes Side Quests

A new set of side quests becomes available after each Act, except act 5. You can come across the following side quests in Shadows of Valentia.

Act 1 Side Quests

Lets start by taking a look at all the Side Quests you can complete during Act 1 of Fire Emblem Echoes.

Alm’s Path

The Sommelier

This quest is located in the Ram Village, where you are tasked to find Ram Wine for a Greedy Old Man. Complete this quest to get Blue Cheese and 100 Renown. A Mia Carving also appears in the Thieves’ Shrine upon completion.

The Wages of Sin

Another quest is located in the Ram Village. An Indignant Women tasks you to kill 20 Brigands in the Thieves’ Shrine. Upon completing this quest, you are rewarded with the Fruit of Life and 100 Renown.

Act 2 Side Quests

Now lets take a look at all the Side Quests you can complete during Act 2 of Fire Emblem Echoes.

Celica’s Path

A Few Gears Short

This quest is located in Priory, where an Anxious Cleric tasks you to collect 9 Cogs. Rewards for completing this quest are the Fruit of Life and 100 Renown. Although this quest can be started from Act 2, it is not until a later arc that you can complete it

Peace for the Departed

This is another quest located in Priory. You need to Eliminate 20 Revenants for a Languid Hermit in the Novis Cemetery. This quest rewards you with Holey Cheese and 100 Renown upon completion. It is important to note that Revenants do not spawn at Novis Cemetery during the third and fourth Acts.

Secret Menu

You will find this task in the Novis Greatport, where a Tavernkeep will ask you for 3 Mana Herbs. In return, you are given a Medicinal Syrup, which you can get more of by repeating the quest.

The Famished Fisherman

You can start this quest in the Seabound Shrine Interior by Mila Idol. A Feeble Man will ask you for food, so you need to retrieve Sausage, Ham, Dried Meat, or Raw Meat for him. 10 Silver Marks and 100 Renown are the rewards for completing the quest.

Sweet Treats

The Tavernkeep’s wife asks you to retrieve Flour Honey or Pure Honey. This task can be found at Zofia Harbor, and the reward for its completion is a Sweet Cookie.

Corraling Coral

This is the second side quest at Zofia Harbor. This time Alessio asks you to bring 5 Coral Fragments. You deliver the fragments one piece at a time and are rewarded 10 Silver Marks per fragment. 200 Renown is earned upon completion of the whole quest. Remember that this quest must be completed before the start of the fourth Act.

The Grand Duke of Dairy

A cheese lover at Zofia Castle would ask you to retrieve Holey Cheese, Blue Cheese, and Pegasus Cheese, for which you are rewarded Honey, Medicinal Syrup, and Exotic Spice, respectively each cheese. You also earn 300 Renown for completing the quest.

Act 3 Side Quests

Now lets take a look at all the Side Quests you can complete during Act 3 of Fire Emblem Echoes.

Alm’s Path

One Man’s Trash…

A scholarly man at Zofia Castle requests you to retrieve a Lima Armlet. Accepting this questing causes the emergence of the Entombed, which keeps the Lima Armlet in the Deliverance Hideout. To find it, you must head to the cemetery near the Deliverance Hideout. Once there, go straight, turn left, right, and then take a left. There you’ll find a Level 16 Enemy behind a demolished able wall. Completing this task earns you 30 Silver Marks and 100 Renown.

A Royal Requiem

An Eerie Hermit tasks you at Zofia Castle to defeat the enemy Specters at the Deliverance Hideout. Doing so successfully will earn you the Royal Shield and 300 Renown.

This quest can only be started once you have completed the One Man’s Trash… side quest. A Guardian will drop the Royal Shield upon death, so be careful not to miss it.

Taken Treasure: Desaix’s Vault

This is another quest located at Zofia Castle. Lord Rion asks you to recover an heirloom, the Rion Shield. You will find the Shield in the Desert Stronghold War Room with Celica. You will use a Peddler who will bring the Shield to Alm. The use of a Peddler must be done before Act 6. Complete this quest to get Pegasus Cheese and 300 Renown.

Celica’s Path

A Fishy Request

The Royal Chef assigns you this Quest at Zofia Harbour and requests you to retrieve Dragon Fillet. The Chef would tell you how to catch it and about Angler in the Tavern who can catch it.

Now, note that you need to start and complete the Ethereal Fishing Line quest before completing this one. Complete this quest to get are Exotic Spice and 200 Renown.

Ethereal Fishing Line

A skilled Angler gives this Quest at Zofia Harbour. You must fetch a Gossamer Hair for the Angler to complete this quest. Complete this quest to get the Dragon Filet needed to complete the Quest A Fishy Request. Note you must complete The Famished Fisherman quest before starting this quest.

Taken Treasure: Grieth’s Vault

You can start this quest by talking to Lord Fugue at Zofia Harbor, who will ask you to bring him the Fugue Shield. Go to the War Room at Grieth’s Citadel to find the shield. Complete this quest to get a Golden Apple and 300 Renown.

Alm’s Path

Goylenapped

You must rescue a man’s daughter from The Sylvan Shrine for this quest and then start the quest by talking to him at Forest Village. His daughter can be found at Mila Idol in the Sylvan Shrine.

However, she will run away once you talk to her, but you don’t need to worry as once you go back to the man, you will see his daughter next to him as well. Complete this quest to get Blessed Lace and 200 Renown.

Craving Cute

A girl in Forest Village will assign you this quest. You need to retrieve the following items for her:

Bear Carving

Handmade Doll

Coral Fragment

Black Pearl

Holey Cheese

Sweet cookie

You can initiate this quest after completing theGoylenapped quest . A peddler delivers a Bear Carving from Celica to you, which is earned as a reward for quest 22. A Handmade Doll can be found inside a crate in the Sylvan Shrine dungeon.

Complete this quest to get 10 Silver Marks, Leftover Bread, Blue Cheese, Yogurt, Fruit of Life, Cog, and Dried Meat.

The Prisoner’s Whereabouts

You are assigned this quest by a Merchant’s Wife in Forest Village, where you need to rescue a Merchant from Nuibaba’s Abode. This quest is initiated in Act 3 but cannot be completed until the fourth Act.

Initially, the Merchant’s Wife will tell you her husband is held captive at Sylvan Shrine, but later, you discover he is actually at Nuibaba’s Abode. Complete this quest to get a Mila Carving and 200 Renown.

A Bargain Bauble

This quest is located at Desaix’s Fortress Interior. Alessio will ask you to purchase Alessio’s Coral Ring priced at 30 silver marks. Quest Corraling Coral must be completed before you can play this quest. Complete this quest to get a Coral Ring and 200 Renown.

Celica’s Path

A Dried Delicacy

A fish Crazy Man in Mountain Village asks you to fetch Dried Shieldfish. Complete this quest to get Pegasus Cheese and 100 Renown.

In Search of a Son

A Tired lady in Mountain village asks you to get a Son’s Journal for her. Initially, she requests you rescue her son, but you soon realize that he has passed away, so you must retrieve his journal instead. You earn 50 Silver Marks and 100 Renown for this quest.

Chopped!

A Lumberjack in Mountain Village asks you to fetch Splitting Axe. Complete this quest to get Bear Carving. Celica will find her own Splitting Axe, so you don’t need to send Alm’s.

The Stolen Icon

A Lumberjack in Mountain Village asks you to fetch Duma Carving. Complete Quest 22 before initiating this quest. A Terror Revenant drops the Duma Carving in the Mountain Graveyard. Complete this quest to get Duma Carving.

Memories of a Father

A Young Traveller in Desert Stronghold asks you to bring him Red Tricon. A Terror Revenant drops the Red Tricon in the Mountain Graveyard. Complete this quest to get Red Tricon.

The Merchant of Death

Speaking to Alessio in Grieth’s Citadel Interior initiates this quest. You need to sell him 5 Steel Lances. Completing quests 8 and 19 is a prerequisite for starting this quest. You’ll receive most of these lances by Alm via a Peddler. Complete this quest to get 250 Silver Marks and 300 Renown.

Mythic Medicine

You must fetch Medicinal Syrup for the Distraught Lady at the Temple of Mila. Complete this quest to get 30 Silver Marks and 100 Renown.

Act 4 Side Quests

Alm’s Path

It’s Oil Right

A Sluice Keeper at Sluice Gate requests you bring him 8 Bonewalker Oils. Complete this quest to get 10 Silver Marks, Soup, Ram Wine, Medicinal Syrup, Honey, Sweet Cookie, Fruit of Life, and a Dragon Scale.

Celica’s Path

Clumsy Cleric

You are tasked to bring the Flustered Cleric a Silver Platter at the Temple of Mila and you can find this Silver Platter at the same place you had recruited Nomah. Go to the basement of the Temple of Mila. Complete this quest to get Nectar and 100 Renown.

The Unbreakable Shield

For this quest, you must bring the Blacksmith in Rigel Village 4 Dragon Scales. Complete this quest to get a Dracoshield . You can also replay this quest as many times as you want.

A Dazzling Delicacy

For this quest, you must fetch the Scholarly man in Rigel Village 4 Yogurt, Duma Moss, and an orange. Complete this quest to get an Ambrosia. You can also replay this quest as many times as you want.

The Dram of the Gods

For this quest, you must bring the Grand Sorcerer in Sage’s Hamlet Medicinal Syrup, Bonewalker Oil, Duma Moss, and a Gargoyle Ear. Complete this quest to get Nectar. You can also replay this quest as many times as you want.

Do You Ear What I Ear?

This quest is located in the Sage’s Hamlet, where a Medicinal Scholar will assign you the task of retrieving him 3 Gargoyle’s Ears. Completing this quest earns you a Grimoire Ring and 100 Renown.

Act 6 Side Quests

Faraway Frontiers

For the final side quest of Fire Emblem Echoes, you must escort the Foreign Trader in Zofia Harbour to Furia Harbor. Complete this quest to get 3 Gold Marks and 500 Renown.