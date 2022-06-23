Fire Emblem Echoes Silver and Gold Marks (Money) Farming Tips

Silver and Gold Marks are required to upgrade unique and special weapons in Fire Emblem Echoes. You can find Silver Marks pretty easily, but you might have some trouble when it comes to Gold Marks. To make things easier, we have created this money farming tips guide for Fire Emblem Echoes, so you can easily farm both Silver and Gold Marks.

Fire Emblem Echoes Silver Farming Tips

Below you will find all the Silver Farming tips in Fire Emblem Echoes.

Strike the Grass

The first tip for farming Silver Marks in Fire Emblem Echoes is striking the grass. While exploring the Dungeon, you must continuously strike the grass to collect Silver Coins. You can also search the small patches in the grass to earn the Silver coins.

Defeat Enemies for Collecting Silver Coin Bag

You have to take out all the enemies you encounter in Fire Emblem as there is a chance they are carrying a Bag of Silver Coins. You can collect the coin bag if you defeat the enemy with a Bag of Silver Coins.

Completing Requests

During the Main Story, you will be given different requests to complete. We highly recommend completing these requests as they can reward you with Silver Coins.

Opening Treasure Chests

You must explore the map carefully so you wouldn’t miss any treasure chest. The treasure chest can be rewarded with Silver Coins, which you can use to upgrade your weapons, so never miss them.

Selling Excess Items to Blacksmith

Blacksmiths are not just for crafting weapons. You can also sell them your excess items for Silver Coins. The extra items you obtained by completing requests and opening the treasure chest can be sold to the Blacksmith for Silver Coins.

Focus on Breaking Tal and Crates

Breaking Tal and Crates is a good source of collecting different items you can sell to Blacksmith to earn the Silver Coins. The Tal and Crates are not like the Treasure Chest; they will respawn when you return to the map, so you have to focus on them.

Fire Emblem Echoes Gold Farming Tips

Below you will find all the Gold Farming tips in Fire Emblem Echoes.

