Final Fantasy XV Outfits Guide – Noctis Outfits, Companions Outfits, Increase Combat Stats

Final Fantasy XV Outfits Guide to help you find all the available outfits in the game to gain a combat advantage.

Weapons and accessories aren’t the only changeable pieces of gear in Final Fantasy XV as players also have the option to have Noctis and his friends wear various different outfits in the game.

Each outfit has their own stats as well, some favoring health while other favor speed and damage just as you would expect from RPG titles.

For more help on Final Fantasy XV, read out our Side Quests Guide, Elemency Guide, and Weapons Locations Guide.

Final Fantasy XV Outfits Guide

Since each outfit has different stats, it can be difficult to select one especially when players also care about the looks of their characters. While some of these outfits are available by default when players start the game, some need to be unlocked separately.

The following guide will list the outfits available to Noctis, who has his own unique outfits, as well as those wearable by his companions who all share the same type.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Final Fantasy XV Noctis Outfits

Prince’s Fatigues : Default outfit which gives a 20% boost to HP

: Default outfit which gives a 20% boost to HP Casual Outfit : Default outfit that prevents status effects like Burnt, Frozen and Shocked

: Default outfit that prevents status effects like Burnt, Frozen and Shocked Royal Raiment – No Jacket : Variant that gives infinite stamina and 30% boost to Magic

: Variant that gives infinite stamina and 30% boost to Magic Casual Outfit – No Jacket : Variant available from the start that gives +2- Critical Hit rate

: Variant available from the start that gives +2- Critical Hit rate Kingly Raiment – No Jacket : Variant that gives 3% boost to HP recovery and 6% to MP recovery rate

: Variant that gives 3% boost to HP recovery and 6% to MP recovery rate Prince’s Fatigues – No Jacket : Default outfit variant that boosts strength and magic by 20% at the cost of health

: Default outfit variant that boosts strength and magic by 20% at the cost of health Kingly Raiment : Automatically unlocked as players progress through story. Gives 30% boost to Vitality and Spirit

: Automatically unlocked as players progress through story. Gives 30% boost to Vitality and Spirit Royal Raiment : Available as a reward for purchasing Deluxe and Collector’s Edition of the game. Boosts HP and MP by 25%

: Available as a reward for purchasing Deluxe and Collector’s Edition of the game. Boosts HP and MP by 25% Thermal Suit : Found at the power plant after the game has been completed. Blocks fire damage, prevents Burn status and gives 20% HP boost

Final Fantasy XV Companions Outfits

Crownsguard Fatigues : Default outfit with 20% HP boost

: Default outfit with 20% HP boost Casual Outfit – No Jacket : Variant available from the start that gives +2- Critical Hit rate

: Variant available from the start that gives +2- Critical Hit rate Kingsglaive Garb : Unlocked during the storyline, gives 30% boost to Vitality and Spirit

: Unlocked during the storyline, gives 30% boost to Vitality and Spirit Casual Outfit : Default outfit that prevents status effects like Burnt, Frozen and Shocked

: Default outfit that prevents status effects like Burnt, Frozen and Shocked Kingsglaive Garb – No Jacket : Variant that gives 3% HP recovery and 6% MP recovery rate boost

: Variant that gives 3% HP recovery and 6% MP recovery rate boost Crownsguard Fatigues – No Jacket : Default outfit variant that boosts strength and magic by 20% at the cost of health

: Default outfit variant that boosts strength and magic by 20% at the cost of health Thermal Suit : Found at the power plant after the game has been completed. Blocks fire damage, prevents Burn status and gives 20% HP boost

This is all we have on our Final Fantasy XV Outfits Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!