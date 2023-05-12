Final Fantasy XV EXP Farming Guide – Quick Farming Tips, Level Up Fast

Final Fantasy XV EXP Farming to help you accumulate EXP, tackle tougher challenges, and increase your stats in the game.

Levelling up in Final Fantasy XV is a little different from other role-playing games out there. You earn Experience Points (EXP) by defeating enemies, completing quests, and a little amount through certain dialogues.

Earning EXP, however, does not immediately enhance your stats. In order to do so, you must trigger levelling by camping, resting at motels, or by completing a chapter. There are multiple ways of earning huge amount of EXP without putting in a whole lot of effort.

For more help on Final Fantasy XV, read out our Crestholm Channels Dungeon Guide, Professor’s Protégé Quest Guide, and Cactuar Needles Locations Guide.

Final Fantasy XV EXP Farming Guide

For instance, Exploration Tree in the Ascension Grid allows you to earn EXP by simply cruising in your vehicle while listening to FFXV music or by fishing. This is something which you should consider doing if you want to level up fast.

In our Final Fantasy XV EXP Farming Guide, we have detailed the best possible ways of power levelling in FFXV.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to Increase FFXV EXP Gain

In this section, I have provided some tips to help you massively increase your EXP gain.

Equip a Moogle Charm accessory for +20% EXP

Go fishing with the Reel Experience Ascension ability

Earn +50% EXP for winning a Chocobo Race with the Chocobonus Ascension

Cash in EXP with x3 multiplier by staying at The Leville Royal Suite Altissia

Eat the following cooked meals:

Lasagna al Forno for +100% EXP Cup Noodles for +20% EXP Stacked Ham Sandwich for +50% EXP Royal Banquet Canape for +50% EXP Mother & Child Rice Bowl for +30% EXP

Alternatively, you can eat the following restaurant meals:

Galdin Gratin from Galdin Quay for +10% EXP Fat Chocobo Triple-Decker from Wiz Chocobo Post for +50% EXP Maagho Lasagna from Maagho for +100% EXP Fine Caviar Canape from Maagho for +50% EXP

Finish off an enemy with Armiger Sagechain for +50% EXP

Have good grades in post-battle Report Cards

Unlock Chocobonus Ascension Ability and ride a Chocobo for +10% EXP every .35 miles

Complete Optional Quests

One of the best methods of earning EXP in Final Fantasy XV is by completing optional quests. There are quite a lot of optional quests to choose from – some of them require defending an NPC and some are simple fetch-quests.

It goes without saying that EXP earned by completing optional quests varies. If you are looking to earn some Gil, you should try Vyv’s Photography Quests. For earning EXP, Professor’s Protégé quest is pretty decent.

This is all we have on our Final Fantasy XV EXP Farming Guide. Is there anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments!