Final Fantasy 7 Remake Removed from PlayStation Console Exclusives Page

Final Fantasy VII Remake was a massive success for Sony Interactive Entertainment. The remake was then released on PlayStation 5 and eventually it made its way to PC as well via Epic Games Store. Now, it’s being speculated that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be making its way to Xbox platforms as well.

Just before Microsoft and Bethesda Showcase which is scheduled for June 12, an interesting development has occurred. Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been removed from PlayStation Store from the page listing PlayStation Console Exclusives.

It’s been almost 6 months since the release of FFVII Remake on PC through Epic Games Store. While the game was an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC, it was expected that it will eventually come to Steam like other games when the exclusivity period of 6-12 months ends for the game on EGS. Since it’s been almost 6 months since the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on Epic Games store, we can expect the game to be released on Steam as well.

So the removal of Final Fantasy VII remake from the PlayStation exclusives list just means that the game is coming to Steam? Well, it shouldn’t be just that as there are other games still listed on the PlayStation exclusives page like Horizon: Zero Dawn and Babylon’s Fall that are also on Steam. So the removal of a game from the PlayStation exclusives list just for a Steam release seems not to be the only reason here. Final Fantasy 7 Remake coming to Xbox platforms seems to be another deduction based on this removal.

While there are speculations for the release of Remake on Xbox platforms, let’s not forget that Square Enix did mention on 2020 that they don’t have any plans to release the game for Xbox. However, since it’s been a while since then, they might have changed their plans after the console exclusivity period’s end.

Final Fantasy VII Remake seems not to be the only game removed from the PlayStation exclusives page as Persona 5 is also not there. Moreover, recently, fans also believed that Persona 5 could arrive to Xbox based on a strange tweet from Windows Twitter account.

As for Final Fantasy VII Remake, there have been some reports indicating that Sony might announce Part 2 for Final Fantasy 7 Remake as well so keep an eye on that as well.