Final Fantasy 16 Moving Heaven And Earth Walkthrough 

Moving Heaven and Earth is a quest in Final Fantasy 16 that becomes available during The Hunter and the Hunted quest. This quest begins in the Hideway.

You’ll be tasked with finding Bahumil’s assistant who went Gaultand’s Bales. She was sent to collect some soil and he has not returned yet. This makes Bahumil worried and asks you to help him out in finding his assistant.

This article will help you know where you need to go to find the assistant and what you need to do afterward in the Moving Heaven and Earth quest.

How to start Moving Heaven and Earth in FF16

The Moving Heaven and Earth quest in Final Fantasy 16 can be started once you have arrived at the Hideaway.

You need to find Bohumil, talk to him, and then start the quest. He’ll have a conveniently placed exclamation mark over him so you can’t miss him.

How to complete Moving Heaven and Earth in FF16

In order to complete the quest of Moving Heaven and Earth in Final Fantasy 16, you have to finish the required objective of this quest which are mentioned below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Speak with Bohumil

You need to make your way to Furrows which can be found once you move north of Grand Hall. Once you get there, you will find Bohumil nearby. He is the Chief Batonist. Have a conversation with him and he’ll you that his assistant has gone missing.

The assistant went to collect soil from Gaultand’s Bales and she has not returned yet. Bohumil is very concerned about her and wants your help to find his assistant.

Go to Orabelle Downs

Make your way to Orabelle Downs with the help of fast-travel from the world map. Orabelle Downs is located toward the northeast of Hideaway.

Once you reach there, follow the marker and you will see a bridge in front of you. Cross it and proceed on the way. You will hear someone scream when along the way and you’ll need to follow the sound.

Slay Vine Spinners

When you get there, you will see Vine Spinner spiders at the location. These spiders appear to be intimidating but are not as hard to bring down.

Once you bring both of them down, another wave will arrive with two more spiders so promptly deal with them. Upon defeating both of the waves, you will get 4 Sharp Fangs, 2 Valley Madders, 24 EXP, 12 Ability Points, and 84 Gil.

Collect Soil

Once you rescue his assistant, Martelle, she will thank you for your bravery. She wants your help to collect some soil.

Now you need to make your way north which will take you to a field where you will see markers of three Vineyard Soil Samples.

You need to collect these samples and then move toward the southwest. There will be two more samples to collect nearby the wall.

Return to Hideaway

Once you collect five samples of soil, return to the Hideaway. Find Bohumil and talk to him. This concludes the Moving Heaven and Earth quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Moving Heaven and Earth rewards in Final Fantasy 16

For completing the Moving Heaven and Earth quest, you will get: